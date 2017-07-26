Entertainment

Here’s where to join other wine tasting lovers Aug. 4-10 in the Modesto region

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

July 26, 2017 5:10 PM

What: Wines of the Central Coast

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 2-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 28-30

Wines: Reds and Whites from Paso Robles and Edna Valley in San Luis Obispo County will be featured.

Cost: $5

What: Weekly Flights

Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Red Flight: Reata Pinot Noir, McGrail Shamus Patrick, St. Sophia Old Vine Zinfandel, Tolosa Cabernet Sauvignon; White Flight: McGrail Kylie Ryan Rose 2016, Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc 2015, Trione Sauvignon Blanc 2015, McGrail Chardonnay 2015, Wilson’s Creek Almond Sparkling Wine N.V.

Cost: $14

What: Weekly Flights

Where: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Red Flight: Reata Pinot Noir, McGrail Shamus Patrick, St. Sophia Old Vine Zinfandel, Tolosa Cabernet Sauvignon; White Flight: McGrail Kylie Ryan Rose, Jeremy Albarino, Trione Sauvignon Blanc, McGrail Chardonnay 2015, Wilson’s Creek Almond Sparkling Wine

Cost: $14

What: Old Vine Reds

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3

Wines: Zinfandel, Grenache and other heritage reds from historic vineyards will be featured.

Cost: $5

