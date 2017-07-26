Want something to do this weekend? We have you covered here

Last chance to cut loose
This weekend is the final chance to catch “Footloose” on the Gallo Center for the Arts stage. The spirited musical stage rendition of the hit 1980s film comes from YES Company, the Stanislaus County youth entertainment troupe. The story follows that in the teen-rebellion movie, which starred Kevin Bacon as Ren, a teenage Chicago transplant to a small Midwestern town that has deemed dancing and rock ’n’ roll illegal — a law he sets out to change.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28-July 30
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $12-$45
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Relive the Summer of Love
The State Theatre celebrates the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Summer of Love with a four-film series beginning Sunday, July 30, with the remastered and restored “Monterey Pop.” The first Monterey International Pop Music Festival featured the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Otis Redding, Simon and Garfunkel, the Mamas and the Papas, the Who and more. D.A. Pennebaker captured it all in his documentary.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $8
ONLINE: thestate.org
Blues and barbecue
The annual Blues and Bones Festival returns this weekend, a music fest and barbecue competition. Live music comes by way of John Nemeth, Maxx Cabello Jr., Ben Rice Trio, AC Myles, Jeramy Norris And The Dangerous Mood, The Marc Chauvette Band and more. A barbecue contest for prizes and championship status will be held, with food for sale.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, July 28, 11 a.m. Saturday July 29
WHERE: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 101 Frogtown Road, Angels Camp
TICKETS: $10-$29.99
ONLINE: www.bluesandbones.com
“The Underpants”
Stage 3 Theatre Company brings a play adapted by comedian Steve Martin to a Sonora stage. A satire, “The Underpants” was adapted from a classic German play about Louise and Theo Markes, a couple whose conservative existence is shattered when Louise’s bloomers fall down in public.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 28-29, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Runs through Aug. 27
WHERE: Sonora High School, 430 N. Washington St.
TICKETS: $17-$25
ONLINE: www.stage3.org
Gold Country tours
Get a look and learn the story behind Angels Camp and the Mother Lode region as the Angels Camp Museum holds docent-led tours of its collections of wagons and carriages. Docents will talk about gold country history of the region. Other exhibits include steam traction engines, mining equipment and a working model of a stamp mill.
WHEN: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3; runs Thursdays through Aug. 31
WHERE: 753 S. Main St., Angels Camp
TICKETS: Free with museum admission, $3-$7
ONLINE: angelscamp.gov/museum
Bob Zany
Comedian Bob Zany returns to Modesto on Saturday for a show sponsored by radio station The Hawk, 104.1 FM. Zany is part of the popular The Friends of Bob & Tom Comedy show, appearing in Modesto last year on that tour. He’s a veteran joke teller with 40 years of experience delivering his observational comedy.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29
WHERE: Ramada Inn, 1720 Sisk Road, Modesto
TICKETS: $20
ONLINE: www.104thehawk.com
