The new 'Stranger Things' trailer has dropped, and fans cannot get enough

Creepy new things are in store for season 2 of Netflix’s series “Stranger Things.”
A new trailer for the series was released in this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, much to the delight of fans. It showed the return of much of the first season’s cast and forshadowed some intense, terrifying moments to come, all to the tune of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
The show immediately began trending on Twitter Saturday evening once the trailer was released.
The first question in a “Stranger Things” panel, according to i09, was regarding a popular character named Barb who (Spoiler Alert) was abrutply killed off in the series. The actor playing Barb, Shannon Purser, asked “Is Barb in season 2?”
The answer was no, but one of the other actors in the series, David Harbor, admitted that “Barb will be avenged,” i09 reported.
Stranger Things season will be released on Netflix October 27.
Comments