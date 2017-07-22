Comic-Con: ‘Wonder Woman 2’ is in the works, new ‘Justice League’ footage and more

If you were a fan of “Wonder Woman” when it came out in June, you should be thrilled to know that “Wonder Woman 2” is in the works.
Warner Bros. confirmed that a sequel to “Wonder Woman” is officially on its release schedule at the San Diego Comic-Con. Gal Gadot will keep her role as Diana Prince, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Gadot was at Comic-Con to help promote “Justice League,” which will see Batman (Ben Affleck), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Mamoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) join Gadot on the big-screen. A new trailer for “Justice League” was also revealed and immediately began trending on YouTube Saturday.
“Wonder Woman” is the third biggest Warner Bros. movie of all-time, behind blockbuster hits “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” The Patty Jenkins-directed film is also the highest-grossing live action film directed by a female director, according to The Verge.
As of July 16, “Wonder Woman” grossed $380.7 million, according to Hollywood Reporter.
Jenkins has already been teasing her ideas for the sequel.
“The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right,” she told EW. “She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.
“I realized that ‘Wonder Woman 2’ is its own great movie,” Jenkins added. “I made ‘Wonder Woman.’ Now I want to make ‘Wonder Woman 2.’ It’s a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love.”
At the San Diego Comic-Con, Warner Bros. also revealed plans for “Suicide Squad 2,” “The Batman,” “Justice League Dark,” “Batgirl,” “Green Lantern Corps,” “Aquaman” and “The Flash: Flashpoint,” according to EW.
And these are only just a few of the announcements from Comic-Con. Marvel released a slew of teasers for upcoming T.V. projects for ‘Inhumans’ and “X-Men” spinoff “The Gifted.”
The company also released a new trailer for its Netflix series “The Defenders,” which brings the heroes from the company’s other Netflix franchises together on one team.
A new trailer was also released for “Ready Player One,” a Steven Spielberg-directed movie adaptation of a New York Times Bestselling book by the same name. It made a ton of references to popular movies, including “Back To the Future,” “Nightmare on Elm Street” and “The Iron Giant.”
