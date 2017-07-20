Ready for some fun? A full calendar of where to find it in the Modesto region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
YES: “FOOTLOOSE” ▪ July 21-30
Stanislaus County’s Youth Entertainment Stage Company performs annual show. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. $12-$45.
THE STYLISTICS ▪ Aug. 4
1970s vocal group. 8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$59.
“BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL” ▪ Aug. 5-13
Modesto Performing Arts production of Tony Award-nominated musical with music by Elton John. Choreographed by Rene Daveluy of Central West Ballet. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, 11, 12; 2 p.m Aug. 6, 13. $19-$35.
HA*SH ▪ Aug. 10
The Mexican pop duo of sisters Hanna Nicole Pérez and Ashley Grace Pérez combine a mixture of Latin pop, rock and country rhythms. 7:30 p.m. $39-$79.
BOBBY BONES ▪ Aug. 11
One-man comedy show, Bobby Bones: Funny And Alone. 8 p.m. $25.50-$50.50.
LOUIE ANDERSON & KEVIN NEALON ▪ Aug. 12
Iconic comedian Louie Anderson, a three-time Emmy winner, and “Saturday Night Live” veteran Kevin Nealon. 8 p.m. $39-$69.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Aug. 20, Fulton Street Jazzz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
July 21, workshop with “Lil Rev” Mark Revenson, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. $25. Regular meetings are 9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept 22
Weekly outdoor concerts at 7 p.m. July 21, Callbox; July 28, Mark & Brian; Aug. 4, FunkyTim & the Merlots; Aug. 11, Highway 99 Band; Aug. 18, Washboard Monkeys; Aug. 25, Third Party Band; Sept. 1, Hot Club Faux Gitane; Sept. 8, Lisette and the Loudmouths; Sept. 15, Patty Castillo Davis Music; Sept. 22, Threshold. 10th street plaza, Tenth Street, Modesto.
BIG BAND STREET DANCE ▪ July 22
Columbia Big Band. 6-10 p.m. Columbia State Park. Free
FIRST FRIDAY SERIES ▪ Aug. 4-Sept. 1
Aug. 4, Plan B; Sept. 1, Dyemusica. 5:30 p.m. Murphys Community Park, Algiers Street, Murphys. Free.
SUMMER JAZZ SERIES CONCERT ▪ Aug. 6
Columbia Big Band featuring Krista White Sturgis, Tyler Combs and David Tanner. 5 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora. $10.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “PARIS CAN WAIT” ▪ Through July 26
When her director husband is occupied with work in Paris, an American woman takes a jaunt with his business associate. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE EXCEPTION” ▪ Through July 22
World War II thriller filled with espionage and romance in equal measure. $8-$10.
TOMMY EMMANUEL ▪ July 21
Acclaimed guitarist brings his It’s Never Too Late Tour to Modesto. 7:30 p.m. $55.
FILM: “FROM HOLLYWOOD TO ROSE” ▪ July 22-26
A middle-aged woman (Eve Annenberg) has just run away from her wedding. $8-$10.
FILM: “AMNESIA” ▪ July 22-26
A music composer and a woman in Berlin become friends even as the mysteries around her accumulate. $8-$10.
REUNION BEATLES CELEBRATE 50 YEARS OF LOVE ▪ July 27
Tribute band. 8 p.m. $29.95-$39.95.
FILM: “MARIE CURIE: THE COURAGE OF KNOWLEDGE” ▪ July 28-Aug. 3
Feature film tells the story of Madame Curie, legendary Polish physicist and chemist, and the only two-time Nobel Prize recipient in different categories. $8-$10.
FILM: “FOOD EVOLUTION” ▪ July 28-Aug. 2
Documentary from director Scott Hamilton Kennedy and narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson looks at the controversy surrounding GMOs and food. $8-$10.
“FILM: “MAUDIE” ▪ July 28-Aug. 4
Based on a true story, Maudie is an unlikely romance in which the reclusive Everett Lewis (Ethan Hawke) hires a fragile yet determined woman named Maudie (Sally Hawkins) to be his housekeeper. $8-$10.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT” ▪ Through July 30
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents family musical. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and 2 or 7 p.m. Thursday. Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia. $25-$37. sierrarep.org.
“RAGTIME” ▪ Through July 30
Playhouse Merced production the Tony-winning musica. 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St. $22, $10 students. boxoffice@playhousemerced.com
“THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALACNE” ▪ Through July 23
A classic tale of good vs. evil closes Prospect Theater Project’s 2016-17 season. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 7-8, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9; show runs July 7-23. $20 general, $10 students. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. prospecttheaterproject.org
“THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL” ▪ July 21-Aug. 20
Sierra Repertory presents musical comedy about a new tenant, a stripper who wreaks havoc over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 Thursdays-Saturdays. SRT’s East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $20-$37. www.sierrarep.org.
“ROMEO AND JULIET OUT WEST” ▪ July 21-22
Romeo Earp and Juliet Oakley fall in love despite the fact that the Earps and Oakleys are sworn enemies in this Wild West comic version of Romeo and Juliet. Hutton's Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $5-$10. 209-848-1216.
“THE UNDERPANTS” ▪ July 28-Aug. 27
Stage 3 Theatre Company presents adaptation of satire from comedic actor Steve Martin. A couple’s conservative existence is shattered when the wife has an embarrassing public moment. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m Sundays. Sonora High School, 430 North Washington St. $17-$25. www.stage3.org
“LITTLE RED AND THE RIDING HOODS” ▪ July 28-29
Denair Gaslight Theatre youth show. 7 p.m. July 28-29 and Aug. 4-5, 2 p.m. July 30. Denair Gaslight Theatre, 3908 Gratton Road. $8-$10. 209-664-9514.
“BRING IT ON” ▪ Aug. 4-6
Turlock Youth Performing Arts production. 7 p.m. Aug. 4-5, 2 p.m. Aug. 6. Turlock Community Theater, 1574 E Canal Drive.
“THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST” ▪ Sept. 8-16
Denair Gaslight Theatre. 7 p.m. Denair Gaslight Theatre, 3908 Gratton Road. $8-$10. 209-664-9514.
“DRACULA OF TRANSYLVANIA” ▪ Oct. 20-28
Denair Gaslight Theatre. 7 p.m. Denair Gaslight Theatre, 3908 Gratton Road. $8-$10. 209-664-9514.
“A CHRISTMAS STORY ▪ Dec. 8-16
Denair Gaslight Theatre. 7 p.m. Denair Gaslight Theatre, 3908 Gratton Road. $8-$10. 209-664-9514.
ART
ALOFT GALLERY 209-533-2781
Through July, Kathleen (Kitty) Davids. Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 167 S. Washington St. Sonora.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
July guest artist, Jordi Camps. Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Aug. 18, “Summer Splash”; Through Aug. 18, “We Are Not the Last;” Aug. 29-Oct. 20, Autumn Art Show, member-only competition; Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 16, fundraising gala. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TINKERTANK ▪ 209 661-9390
Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1003 12th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
Aug. 10, Nov. 9, Evening art walks several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “A Record of Time – Clocks and Calendars.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Aug. 17, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
TURLOCK ART GALLERY ▪ 209-634-8911
Ongoing, “Rhett Regina Owings: Monterey Coast.” Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays. 132 S. Center St., Turlock.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“INSPIRED ABSTRACTION” ▪ Through July 23
Works by Central Valley artists Katherine Crinklaw, Sharon Maney LoManto and Nic Webber. In the Lobby Gallery.
“YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE 32” ▪ Aug. 10-Oct. 9
Celebrates the centennials of the Carnegie and the National Park Service with juried exhibition. Work from the Yosemite Museum provides contemporary perspective on the landscape. Lobby Gallery. Opening reception Aug. 10 from 6-9 p.m.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
July 21, Pat Benetar Tribute; July 22, Kimberlie Helton and Gossip; July 27, Stompbox. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
STANISLAUS COUNTY FAIR ▪ Through July 23
Annual county fair featuring agriculture exhibits, midway, entertainment, motorsports, rodeo and more. Entertainment includes Good Charlotte, Dennis Quaid & the Sharks and more. Weekdays, 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to midnight. Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $5-$12 gate admission, free age 6 and under; some events have an additional cost. www.stancofair.com. 209-668-1333.
TWAIN HARTE SUMMER ART & WINE FESTIVAL ▪ July 22-23
The 40th annual street festival features craft and graphic artists, wine, food and live entertainment. Performers include Tom Rigney and Flambeau, Mike Hammar & The Nails and Comedy Industries. Vintage car show at Twain Harte Center. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Downtown Twain Harte. Free. 209-533-3473 or www.fireonthemountain.com.
WINES IN THE PINES ▪ July 22
Held in conjunction with the Twain Harte Summer Art & Wine Festival above, this event features wine tasting and food. Noon to 4 p.m. Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce, 23000 Meadow Lane. $25. www.twainhartecc.com.
BLUES AND BONES FESTIVAL ▪ July 28-29
Annual music festival and barbecue competition. Event features live music by John Nemeth, Maxx Cabello Jr., Ben Rice Trio, AC Myles, Jeramy Norris And The Dangerous Mood, The Marc Chauvette Band. Barbecue contest for prizes and championship status with food for sale. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 101 Frogtown Road, Angels Camp. $10-$29.99. www.bluesandbones.com.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perko’s, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays-Saturdays
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Thursdays
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
LA GRANGE ODD FELLOWS CATFISH DINNER ▪ Aug. 5
4-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $12. 209-853-2128.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
SUMMER CELEBRATION ▪ Through August
Classic cars, Hula Hoop contests, karaoke and root beer floats served by car hops on roller skates. Friday-Saturday evenings. A&W Root Beer, 1404 G. St., Modesto.
CLASSIC CAR SHOW ▪ Through August
Wednesday evenings. Velvet Creamery, 2204 McHenry Ave.: Classic car show, activities, raffles.
HISTORY’S MYSTERIES ▪ July 22-Sept. 2
Park staff and costumed volunteers in a live reenactment as participants solve a historical case during the interactive History’s Mysteries. This year’s mystery is set in November of 1858. 10 a.m. July 22, Aug. 5, Aug. 19, Sept. 2. Columbia State Historic Park. $1-$5. 209-588- 9128.
LAFAYETTE CAR SHOW ▪ July 22
La Grange Odd Fellows event. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. La Grange One Room School House, Floto Street. 209-324-9016 or 209-277-7039.
SUMMER FASHION SHOW ▪ July 29
Modesto Y.L.I. event with fashions for children and women and lunch. Noon. St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Community Center, 1416 Maze Blvd., Modesto. $20, by July 19. 209 541-8395.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
CALL FOR ARTISTS ▪ Through Sept. 17
Carnegie Arts Center seeks artists for juried exhibit “Pacific Currents.” Oils and acrylics, photography and digital media, prints, drawings, watercolors, collage and mixed media, textiles, ceramics, sculpture, decorative arts. 209-632-5761 or www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
