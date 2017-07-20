Get out! Our top picks for entertainment in Modesto, Mother Lode regions

Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows
A pair of hit-making bands, Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows, bring their A Brief History Of Everything Tour to the Mother Lode next week. Matchbox Twenty has sold over 30 million records worldwide and is known for the Top 40 hits “Push,” “3AM” & more. Counting Crows have sold more than 20 million albums worldwide. The band’s multiplatinum breakout album “August and Everything After” including the hits “Mr. Jones” and “Round Here.”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 24
WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards Amphitheatre, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $56-$389
ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net/wired
“Trailer Park Musical”
The sedate life in a Florida trailer park gets turned upside down in an irreverent musical comedy from Sierra Repertory Theatre. “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” sets a scene in a present-day North Florida community where the otherwise dull daily existence of its residents is shaken up by the arrival of a stripper on the run.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. July 21 through Aug. 20
WHERE: Sierra Repertory Theatre’s East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way
TICKETS: $20-$37
ONLINE: www.sierrarep.org
Buckingham-McVie
After decades together in one of rock’s most popular bands, Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have teamed up and are touring behind their new self-titled album. The musicians bring their new music to the region on Friday, July 21, for a show at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys. The Ironstone audience will hear the fruits of their collaboration at the show, which also includes pop-rock band The Wallflowers.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, July 21
WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards Amphitheatre, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $55-$250
ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net/wired
Tommy Emmanuel
Guitar player extraordinaire and local favorite, Tommy Emmanuel brings his current tour back to Modesto’s State Theatre, supporting his solo album “It’s Never Too Late.” Emmanuel – with his deft fingerstyle playing – skates between musical styles, playing blues and infusing his music with Spanish rhythms and folk.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $45 advance, $55 at the door
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Big Band Street Dance
Dance in the streets to the sounds of the Columbia Kicks Big Band as Columbia celebrates its 72nd year as a California State Park. A 1940s DJ will open the evening with music from 6-7:30. Then, Rod Harris & the Kicks and the Columbia College Big Band perform music from the 1940s through the ’60s. Prizes will be awarded for best dancers and best ’40s costumes. Columbia’s restaurants will be open and serving food and spirits, and popcorn, soda and water will be available for purchase.
WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 22
WHERE: Main Street, Columbia State Park
TICKETS: Free; private table seating with champagne available for $15 or $50 a table
CALL: 209-588-8411
Art & Wine in the Mother Lode
The Twain Harte Art & Wine Festival returns for its 40th year this weekend. The street fair features craft and graphic artists, wine, food and live entertainment with performers including Tom Rigney and Flambeau, Mike Hammar & The Nails and Comedy Industries. A vintage car show will be held at Twain Harte Center. In conjunction with the fest, the annual Wines in the Pines will be held on Saturday, featuring wine tasting and food.
WHEN: Festival is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23; Wines in the Pines noon-4 p.m. Saturday, July 22
WHERE: Festival is in downtown Twain Harte; Wines in the Pines Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce, 23000 Meadow Lane
TICKETS: Festival free; Wines in the Pines $25
ONLINE: www.fireonthemountain.com; www.twainhartecc.com
Good Charlotte
Twins Benji and Joel Madden formed punk band Good Charlotte in 1996 and hit big in the early 2000s, but in recent years, they went all but silent. Last year, Good Charlotte released “Youth Authority,” its first album since 2010, and hit the road for a 20th anniversary tour. On Friday, July 21, the band pulls into the Stanislaus County Fair with their tour on expo’s Bud Light Variety Free Stage.
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21
WHERE: Stanislaus County Fair’s Bud Light Variety Free Stage, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock
ADMISSION: Concert free; fair admission $5-$12
ONLINE: www.stancofair.com
Dennis Quaid & The Sharks
While most people might only recognize Dennis Quaid from the silver screen, area residents will get a chance to see him in a different spotlight. Dennis Quaid and the Sharks will perform on the Bud Light Variety Free Stage on Saturday, July 22, during the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock. The prolific actor is known for roles in films including “Innerspace,” “The Rookie,” “Any Given Sunday,” “The Day After Tomorrow” and “Great Balls of Fire.”
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22
WHERE: Stanislaus County Fair’s Bud Light Variety Free Stage, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock
ADMISSION: Concert free; fair admission $5-$12
ONLINE: www.stancofair.com
Comments