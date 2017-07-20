Celebrities, fans pay tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

Fans and celebrities took to social media Thursday to mourn the death of Chester Bennington, lead singer of Linkin Park, in an apparent suicide.
Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.
Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.
The group sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, “Hybrid Theory,” and then another 4 million with 2003’s multiplatinum “Meteora.” Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury.
Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. He was married and is survived by six children.
Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly.— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017
I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans— Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017
