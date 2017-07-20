Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of rock, hip-hop and rap, has died in his home near Los Angeles. He was 41. Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.
Entertainment

July 20, 2017 12:14 PM

Celebrities, fans pay tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

Fans and celebrities took to social media Thursday to mourn the death of Chester Bennington, lead singer of Linkin Park, in an apparent suicide.

Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

The group sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, “Hybrid Theory,” and then another 4 million with 2003’s multiplatinum “Meteora.” Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury.

Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. He was married and is survived by six children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

