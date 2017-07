If you're ever torn between going out on a Friday night and hitting a bucket of balls at a local driving range or going out with your family or friends for food and drinks, Topgolf in Roseville offers both. The new golf entertainment center off Highway 65 that opens Sept. 2, 2016, is one of many opening around the nation. Topgolf has more than 100 climate-controlled bays that tracks each golfer's shot for accuracy and distance using golf balls with computer microchips. With music, food and a nightclub atmosphere, Topgolf is geared for non-golfers as much as it is for professionals.