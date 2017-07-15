Concept art from Disney’s announced Star Wars immersive hotel resort coming to Walt Disney World. Dedicated entirely to the galaxy of Star Wars, it will be a one-of-a-kind experience where a luxury resort meets a multi-day adventure in a galaxy far, far away.
Entertainment

July 15, 2017 6:49 PM

New Star Wars-themed hotel will offer guests immersive space adventures

By Michael McGough

May the Force be with you the next time you decide to vacation at Walt Disney World.

Perhaps the highlight of a busy Saturday at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Disney announced that an immersive Star Wars hotel resort is coming to the park in Orlando, Fla., TechCrunch and other outlets are reporting.

Disney confirmed the news in a release as part of its new Disney 360 vacation concept. No opening date or timeline was given.

“Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100% immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits,” writes Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek in the release.

TechCrunch confirmed the announcement of a resort in which the windows only show space.

It’ll be a long trip for Californians, however, as Walt Disney World appears to be the only park offering the experience.

Other Star Wars news out of Saturday’s D23 sessions include a behind-the-scenes look at “The Last Jedi,” available on YouTube, and the official name for the upcoming Star Wars-based attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World: “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”

Non-Star Wars D23 news included trailers and release schedules for Disney’s upcoming films – among them, a live-action “Aladdin” remake.

