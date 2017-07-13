Here’s where to join other wine tasting lovers July 14-20 in the Modesto region

What: Napa Valley Beyond Chardonnay and Cabernet
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 2-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 14-16
Wines: Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Merlot and others will be featured.
Cost: $5
What: Weekly Flights
Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Red Flight: Don & Sons Pinot Noir 2014, Inkworks Blended Red 2014, Lucca Zinfandel 2013, Cass Cabernet Sauvignon 2013, Ficklin Tinta Old Vine Port NV; White Flight: Val-Joanis Luberon Rose 2016, Opolo Viognier 2015, Mason Sauvignon Blanc 2014, Reckless Love Chardonnay NV, Chronic Cellars Spritz & Giggles NV
Cost: $14
What: Weekly Flights
Where: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Wines: Red Flight: Cameron Hughes Pinot Noir 2013, Lucca Oreste 2013, Jeremy Black Label Old Vine Zinfandel 2014, BV Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon 2012, Ficklin Tina Old Vine Port N.V.; White Flight: Six Degrees Rose 2014, Opolo Viognier 2014, Hill Wine Co. Chardonnay 2012, Trefethen Chardonnay 2015, Chronic Cellars “Spritz & Giggles” Sparkling N.V.
Cost: $14
What: Taste of Spain
Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20
Wines: A variety of their wines including Albarino, Garnacha, and Tempranillo will be featured.
Cost: $5
