Top 5 picks for entertainment coming up in Modesto, Mother Lode regions

Stanislaus County Fair
The annual Stanislaus County Fair kicks of Friday, July 14, with 10 days of family fun, carnival rides, livestock shows, arena events and a host of entertainers. Opening the Bud Light Variety Free Stage on Friday is country singer LeAnn Rimes; on Saturday, it’s UB40 Legends Ali, Astro and Mickey; and Sunday brings Banda Rancho Viejo. In the Arena, tractor pulls are set Friday and Saturday with a Rough Stock Cowboy Tour on Sunday. Other entertainers are Eli Young Band, Morris Day & The Time, .38 Special, Lonestar (see Page 11 for a story on this band), Good Charlotte, Dennis Quaid & The Sharks and Lupillo Rivera.
WHEN: 5 p.m.-midnight Monday-Friday; noon-midnight Saturdays-Sundays. Through July 23
WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock
TICKETS: $12, $5 ages 7-12, free ages 6 and under
ONLINE: stancofair.com
Ozomatli
World fusion band Ozomatli brings its mix of sounds to the State Theatre in Modesto on Tuesday. The six-piece band is described as a “collision of hip-hop and salsa, dancehall and cumbia, samba and funk, merengue and comparsa, East LA R&B and New Orleans second line, Jamaican ragga and Indian raga,” on the theater’s website. The group formed in 1995 and has released seven studio albums.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $32.50
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Murphys concert
Three Mother Lode bands gather Sunday in a benefit concert to support The Murphys Old Timers Museum. Jill & The Giants, Plan B and Bill Welles will play the Concert of the Summer show at Brice Vineyards. The event includes a burger or hot dog barbecue meal, with wine available for sale.
WHEN: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, July 16
WHERE: Brice Vineyards, 3353 E. Highway 4, Murphys
TICKETS: $30
ONLINE: visitmurphys.com
“The Exorcist”
The Modesto Film Society opens its 2017-18 season with the 1970s horror classic “The Exorcist” on Sunday, the tale of a 12-year-old girl, played by Linda Blair, who becomes possessed by demons. The iconic 1973 film examines the conflict between doubt and faith and the depths of a mother’s love. Kyle Barker will provide a pre-film organ concert and there will be a trivia contest based on the R-rated film and its cast.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $8
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Third Thursday Art Walk
The monthly stroll through downtown Modesto art galleries and businesses returns on Thursday with The Third Thursday Art Walk. The Mistlin Gallery’s evening includes artist receptions for its two new exhibits, “Summer Splash” and “We Are Not the Last.” Other stops on the walk this season include the The Chartreuse Muse: Gallery & Art School, Barkin’ Dog Grill, Carolyn Huff Photography Studio and Gallery, Preservation Coffee and Tea, Still Smoking, Peer Recovery Art Project Gallery, as well as others.
WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20
WHERE: Various locations, downtown Modesto
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: modestoartwalk.com
