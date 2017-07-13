Stripper on the run takes over ‘Trailer Park’ in Sonora

The sedate life in a Florida trailer park gets turned upside down in an irreverent musical comedy set to take over the stage at Sierra Repertory Theatre.
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” sets a scene in a present-day North Florida community called Starke and its “most exclusive” trailer park, Armadillo Acres, where the otherwise dull daily existence of its residents is shaken up by the arrival of a new gal in town.
The musical runs July 21 through Aug. 20 at SRT’s East Sonora Theatre.
New park resident Pippi, a stripper on the run, “shakes the dysfunctional bliss of the trailer park,” according to a press release from SRT. Among other things, Pippi comes between the Dr. Phil-loving agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth-collector husband Norbert.
The trailer park’s other “colorful and quirky denizens include a Greek-chorus-like trio of women: Linoleum (Lin), Betty and Pickles, each with their own problems, who serve as narrators and lawn chair philosophers, pontificating on life in their trailer park world.”
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” with music and lyrics by David Nehls and book by Betsy Kelso, features a country-rock/blues score including such hits as “This Side of the Tracks,” “It Doesn’t Take a Genius,” and “Road Kill.”
The production has been described as “South Park” meets “Desperate Housewives,” according to the release.
In his first outing with SRT, Trey Compton serves as director and choreographer. Compton recently was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for best musical and best director for the off-Broadway production of the musical “Yank!” at the York Theater Company in New York, according to SRT.
“I have loved ‘Trailer Park’ since I first saw it in New York,” Compton said in the release. “ ‘Trailer Park’ knows exactly what it is from moment one. Within the first 20 seconds the audience knows immediately that they are about to go on a bumpy, hysterical, colorful, cheese-whiz-filled ride.”
Three actors also make their SRT debut with the musical: Andrew Berlin as Norbert, Ellie Wyman as Pippi and Kaitlyn Sage as Pickles. Others in the cast include SRT alums Cody Gerszewski as Duke, Audra Qualley, as Linoleum, Erica Hanrahan-Ball as Betty and Catherine Yates as Jeannie.
The show contains adult material and language, and is rated R. A talk-back will follow the 7 p.m. performance on Thursday, Aug. 19.
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical”
When: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. July 21 through Aug. 20
Where: Sierra Repertory Theatre’s East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way
Tickets: $20-$37
Online: www.sierrarep.org
