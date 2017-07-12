Macklemore’s new video starring his 99-year-old grandma is ‘Glorious,’ fans declare

Now, see. This is how to be a good grandchild.
Macklemore’s new video, “Glorious,” is making grandchildren everywhere want to visit their granny, or at the very least give her a call.
“Grandparents are so awesome!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” one guy commented on YouTube.
The video follows the rapper as he surprises his grandmother in California, Helen Schott, with a visit ahead of her 100th birthday in November. The video, filmed over two days in June, follows them spending a glorious, fun-filled day together in Modesto.
“Grandma — nothing is more Glorious than you. Happy 100th. Thank you for the Werthers Originals. The advice. And for being a part of something that I’ll treasure forever. Love Ben,” Macklemore – aka Ben Haggerty – writes in comments on YouTube.
Schott, who lives in Modesto, is brought to tears when she opens her front door to see her famous grandson standing there.
“Oh my God, what are you doing here, honey?” she exclaims, telling him later, “You made me cry.”
She asks him what he wants to do. “You want to go outside and have a drink? No, you don’t drink. Just me. I took up your habits,” she says, laughing.
“Today, we’re going to do whatever you want to do,” he says.
“Anything?” she says. “Oh God, I want to do it all.”
And they darn nearly do it all.
They egg someone’s house. (Then Grandma flips the bird toward her unseen nemesis.)
They’re off to buy sensible shoes. (Granny wants Yeezys instead, and gets them.)
They sing karaoke, play games at the arcade, race through the grocery store in electric shopping carts and Schott watches her grandson get another tattoo. This one says, “Helen.”
And, of course, they stop at the thrift shop.
Back home, Macklemore has one more surprise for his grandma – a fireman stripper.
Awwww. What a good grandson, the internet has declared.
It seems Macklemore has unleashed a tsunami of grandma love.
“Sweetest music video I’ve seen!” writes one YouTube commenter. “Makes me wish my grandma was still alive and well to go on adventures with. Props to Macklemore, a real man isn’t afraid to show how much he loves his family!”
“I’m somehow laughing and crying at once. You’ve done it again Macklemore,” noted another commenter.
Even AARP has noticed this glorious senior moment.
For her 100th birthday, Macklemore surprised his grandma with a day on the town: https://t.co/JKPynUjOA5 #DisruptAging— AARP (@AARP) July 10, 2017
I had to share. Never forget where you came from, Never forget Home, Never forget those who raised you. @macklemore https://t.co/Amg1woCYcv— Emmanuel Nosa E. (@nosahama) July 6, 2017
The video scooped up nearly 3 million hits in its first day, a detail Macklemore promised to share with grandma.
2.9 million in a day!? You guys are amazing. Can't believe this...and neither can my Gramma. Not that she knows what YouTube is. But still. pic.twitter.com/eXBxmMPiBa— GLORIOUS (@macklemore) July 7, 2017
Comments