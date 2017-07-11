Detective Michael Davis Jr.
Detective Michael Davis Jr. Courtesy of Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Detective Michael Davis Jr. Courtesy of Placer County Sheriff’s Office

Entertainment

July 11, 2017 12:42 PM

Intersection dedication will honor Placer County detective who was gunned down

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

The public is invited to the dedication of a Loomis intersection in memory of a Placer County sheriff’s detective killed in the line of duty.

The dedication of the intersection of Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80 in honor of Detective Michael Davis Jr. is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. The dedication will take place at the sheriff’s South Placer Loomis Substation, 6140 Horseshoe Bar Road.

The intersection was selected because it is near where many people who knew Davis travel.

Luis Monroy Bracamontes has been jailed since a daylong rampage through Sacramento and Placer counties on Oct. 24, 2014. He is suspected of killing Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Davis. The shooting spree left a Sacramento motorist gravely wounded.

Oliver was gunned down in a Motel 6 parking lot on Arden Way. Davis was later ambushed and killed in an Auburn cul-de-sac.

Bracamontes was flushed out of an Auburn home after a massive manhunt and arrested in Auburn later that day.

Shooting rampage unfolds across Sacramento region

Luis Bracamontes is accused of killing deputies Danny Oliver and Michael Davis in a daylong shooting rampage on Oct. 24, 2014.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
 
Sign up
Receive Breaking News alerts in your e-mail inbox as soon as the news happens. Sign up here. Sign up here.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related stories from Modesto Bee

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

View More Video