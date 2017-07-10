FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, Jay-Z performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland.
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, Jay-Z performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. Matt Rourke AP
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, Jay-Z performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. Matt Rourke AP

Entertainment

July 10, 2017 7:53 AM

Jay-Z announces 4:44 tour stop at Golden 1 Center in December

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Jay-Z, rapper and husband of Beyonce, is scheduled to appear at the Golden 1 Center on Dec. 17.

The hip-hop superstar will begin his concert tour Oct. 27 at the Honda Center in Anaheim before traveling around the country through the fall and winter. Other California stops for the 4:44 tour include Fresno on Nov. 1, Oakland on Dec. 16, San Diego on Dec. 19 and Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

Jay-Z, 47, and Beyonce, 35, recently became parents to twins. They are also parents to a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. They married in 2008.

The tour is named after his latest album. The 4:44 album, released Friday, is said to be replete with references to the life of the rapper who was born Shawn Carter.

According to Associated Press, on the title track, he apologizes to Beyonce for some of his past decisions. On "Kill Jay Z," the album's opening track, the rapper addresses the elevator fight from 2014, in which Beyonce's sister was caught on video attacking the rapper.

"You egged Solange on, knowing all along, all you had to say you was wrong," Jay-Z raps.

Tickets for the 4:44 tour go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com.

 

JAY-Z x 4:44 | Golden 1 Center | 12.17.17 | Get more info at Golden1Center.com

A post shared by Golden 1 Center (@golden1center) on

 
Sign up
Get the Entertainment newsletter every Friday. It's packed with things to do: music, movies, restaurants, arts, theater. Sign up here.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related stories from Modesto Bee

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2:38

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Le Ride Trailer 2:27

Le Ride Trailer
Adam Driver apologizes for Snickers 0:16

Adam Driver apologizes for Snickers

View More Video