Actor Ryan Reynolds, shown at a February roast at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., has responded to a teenager who posted prom photos online with the Hollywood heartthrob photoshopped over an ex-boyfriend.
Entertainment

July 10, 2017 7:22 AM

Teen photoshops Ryan Reynolds into prom photos. And he loves it.

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

Gabi Dunn didn’t let a recent break-up ruin her prom photos – she used Photoshop to replace her ex with actor Ryan Reynolds.

Dunn posted the images to Twitter, where she received 142,000 likes, 20,000 retweets – and a response from the Hollywood heartthrob himself.

The actor labeled the post with the hashtag #DontMessWithGabi.

Reynolds, 40, starred in 2016’s “Deadpool” and 2017’s “Life.” He’s currently filming “Deadpool 2.”

