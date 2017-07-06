Our top picks for entertainment coming up in the Modesto region

Modesto Con returns
Central Valley geeks and pop culture junkies gather this weekend for the second Modesto Con. The convention will celebrate the worlds of science-fiction, comics, fantasy, superheroes and more. Special guests include actors Rico Anderson and Ryan Thusk, comic book authors, a special effects artist and “Star Trek” expert Larry Nemecek. On Friday night there will be a kick off Club Mod Con party with entertainment by rapper Darealworldsound and singer Jennifer Cihi.
WHEN: Club Mod, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday, July 7; Modesto Con, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 8-9
WHERE: Club Mod, DoubleTree Hotel, 1150 9th St., Modesto; Modesto Con, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
ADMISSION: Club Mod, $5; Modesto Con, $4-$8 advance, $5-$10 at the door, free under age 12.
ONLINE: www.modestocon.com
New Renaissance fest
The Modesto Celtic RenFaire kicks off its fledgling event on Saturday, sponsored by Steam House Entertainment, the group behind Modesto’s Classic Comic Con in October. The free event includes entertainment, a bird of prey show by Full Circle Falconry, a sword fighting school, archery lessons and games as well as vendors and food. Moving away from the Medieval theme, there also will be a “FutureWorld” set up with the USS Saroyan of the 1701st Fleet Star Trek Club and other vendors.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 8
WHERE: Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.steamhousecoffeeco.com
Art installation, exhibit at Mistlin
The Mistlin Gallery prepares a pair of exhibits for July, a member show and special art installation. “Summer Splash” displays work from Central California Art Association member artists in painting, drawing and 3-D art. The art installation on immigration, “We Are Not the Last,” presents art by Laura Stokes, Jim Abuan and Juan Rodriguez. The installation title is taken from a series of paintings by Holocaust survivor, Zoran Music, “pointing to the movement of peoples that will continue for the foreseeable future, that immigration is based on their overwhelming need to improve or save their lives,” according to a CCAA press release. Artist receptions for both shows are Thursday, July 20, during the Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
WHEN: Both shows run July 11-Aug. 18; 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; noon-4 p.m. Saturdays.
WHERE: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.ccaagallery.org
Bastille fete at the State
France gets its day as the State Theatre presents its annual Bastille Day Bash on Sunday with crepes, music and the French film “The Kidnapping Michel Houellebecq.” Crepes will be made to order by baker David Bradford while Strings of Fire provides musical backdrop. Then, the comic thriller will be screened.
WHEN: Crepes served 1-2 p.m., film at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
ADMISSION: $15
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Latin fusion music in Ripon
Latin guitar-world fusion group Incendio brings its sound to the Red Tie Arts summer concert season at the Lucca Winery in Ripon. The nonprofit Red Tie group helps underprivileged youths achieve their artistic dreams. Incendio performs guitar-driven Latin-based music reminiscent of the Gipsy Kings. The evening will feature the concert, an art exhibit, wine tasting and dinner.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8
WHERE: Lucca Winery, 16265 E River Road, Ripon
ADMISSION: $35-$70
ONLINE: www.red-tie.org
“Liberty Valance”
A classic tale of good vs. evil closes Prospect Theater Project’s 2016-17 season with “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.” The company is staging Jethro Compton’s adaptation of the tale that’s familiar to most as the 1962 John Ford film starring John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 7-8, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9; show runs July 7-23
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20 general, $10 students
ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org
