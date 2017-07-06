Rimes, Quaid, Lonestar: How to snag the best – free! –seats at Stanislaus fair

LeAnn Rimes, Lonestar, Good Charlotte, heck even actor Dennis Quaid – they’re all performing admission-free concerts at this year’s Stanislaus County Fair. But with free shows come large crowds and a battle for the best – or any, even – seats in the house.
That list of stars is just part of the lineup at the Bud Light Variety Free Stage during the fair’s July 14-23 run. Also playing this year will be founding members of UB40, Banda Rancho Viejo, Eli Young Band, Morris Day & The Time, .38 Special and Lupillo Rivera.
As in past years, fair officials expect crowds to start lining up early for the 2,500 seats at the admission-free stage, which means concertgoers could find themselves waiting in line for hours during the heat of day. Past performers such as Big Time Rush, Fifth Harmony and Raven Simone brought out some of the fair’s biggest concert-going crowds, according to Adrenna Alkhas, marketing and communications director and fair spokesperson.
“If it’s a popular concert, we’ll get a huge line and then we have to wrap around some of our buildings,” Alkhas said.
This year, Alkhas said they expect the biggest draws to be perennial favorite Rimes, country band Lonestar, pop-rock group Good Charlotte and Hollywood star Quaid.
Given the popularity of the free stage shows, you might need a gameplan before you head out to catch a concert at the fair. We’re here to help you score a place to sit so you can enjoy the music by the nationally touring stars, and to do so while protecting yourself from the summer valley heat.
With the help of Alkhas, we pulled together a quick list for fairgoers:
DO
▪ Get there early. The early fair bird worms his way into a place to sit. Concerts start at 8:30 p.m. but you can grab a seat at the free stage beginning at 5 p.m.; the grounds open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at noon on Saturdays and Sundays. On the weekends before 5 p.m., you can line up early along the south side fence near the fair’s livestock area until the seating area opens.
▪ Wear sunscreen. If you get there early, say noon on a Saturday or Sunday, and the sun is still beating down, be sure to protect your skin with a good SPF.
▪ Bring in water and stay hydrated. You can take in your own bottled water to the fairgrounds or purchase it there from one of the many vendors set up across the expo.
▪ Fan yourself. Small, personal misting fans are handy little items to help you cool down and they are allowed on the grounds; if you don’t have one of the cooling-off gizmos, they’re sold at some vendor stops at the fair, as well.
▪ Bring umbrellas to shield the sun – but know that once the concert starts, you have to fold them up (don’t worry, the sun’s already headed down, by then anyway).
▪ Opt to stand. If you don’t mind standing, there’s plenty of room around the stage where you can not only hear the music, but also get a better look. There’s room on either side of the stage itself to stand and watch the performers.
DON’T
There’s just one big no-no here: don’t even bother trying to save seats. “There’s no seat saving,” Alkhas said. That means you can’t drape personal belongings on or across seats to keep others at bay.
Nor can you send one person out early to the fairgrounds to save a block of seats for friends and family arriving later.
“If security sees that, they’ll tell you to take it down,” she said. “Security is closely monitoring.”
Don’t worry, security guards will let you go in and out for bathroom breaks or to get food and drink, she added.
If you aren’t up for a long wait or would rather avoid the big crowds at the stage itself, there are places surrounding the free stage where you can sit, sip a drink and still hear the music being performed. No, you likely won’t be able to see the action on stage, but listening apart from the crowd has its benefits.
Alkhas said you can sit at the Coors stage (no shows go on there during the free stage shows). There you can eat, rest and clearly hear the music playing over on the Variety Free Stage. Also particularly relaxing is the florticulture area, she said, where it’s otherwise quiet and a somewhat cooler spot to enjoy an evening’s music.
Concerts at the Variety Free Stage
Here are the concerts planned for the Stanislaus County Fair’s Bud Light Variety Free Stage. All shows begin at 8:30 p.m.
LeAnn Rimes, Friday, July 14
UB40 Legends Ali, Astro and Mickey, Saturday, July 15
Banda Rancho Viejo, Sunday, July 16
Eli Young Band, Monday, July 17
Morris Day & The Time, Tuesday, July 18
.38 Special, Wednesday, July 19
Lonestar, Thursday, July 20
Good Charlotte, Friday, July 21
Dennis Quaid & The Sharks, Saturday, July 22
Lupillo Rivera, Sunday, July 23
