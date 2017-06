facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:38 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Pause 2:27 Le Ride Trailer 0:16 Adam Driver apologizes for Snickers 0:31 Airbnb: We Accept 2:36 The best celebrity cameos of the Super Bowl 51 commercials 1:01 Proactiv With Olivia Munn: Towel Drop 0:31 SoFi: Big Game Commercial 2017 1:31 Hyundai: A Better Super Bowl 1:01 Sprite: #WannaSprite 1:01 T-Mobile: #NSFWireless Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A stray dog in Turkey pleasantly surprised an orchestra audience during a live performance. The dog walked on stage while the Vienna Chamber Orchestra was in the middle of performing Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony No.4. Instagram/IKSEV

