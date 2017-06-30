Are sweet dreams made of this? Radio station thinks it’s ‘discovered’ Annie Lennox

Is Annie Lennox the next Katy Perry? One California radio station seems to think so.
The former Eurythmics singer, now a chart-topping solo act, has won eight Brit Awards and four Grammys along with an Oscar and a Golden Globe, recently received a letter from a self-identified L.A. radio station promoter offering to help her with her career.
Lennox posted an image of the corespondence to her Facebook page, adding “I think I’m in with a chance??!!!”
The name of the L.A.-based radio station is blacked out, but the message from its new music coordinator, who introduces herself as Kylie, says she came across Lennox’s music online.
“I really like what I heard,” Kylie writes. She says she’s looking for artists with potential, and invites Lennox to send an MP3 with her latest single to see if her music can be added to the station’s rotation.
Kylie also inquires about Lennox’s support campaign for her music and offers to put her in touch with an artist development firm that can help Lennox land stories in the press and other promotion.
The post, naturally, inspired plenty of online mirth.
Just a warning, Annie: everybody's looking for something. Some of them want to use you, some of them want to get used by you.— Matt Smith (@MataiGG) June 30, 2017
Maybe you could cover a song of the famous Eurythmics? Their singer was quite good— twister (@donderbeestje) June 29, 2017
On Friday, Lennox posted an update to her Facebook page noting that, while she was having fun with the letter, “sadly up and coming musicians are sent these kinds of scams every day. My digital team receive hundreds of them every year.”
She advises new artists to ignore similar entreaties.
“Companies reaching out cold to help you, sending emails that are clearly formulaic with links asking for cash to upload your tracks are a very dodgy business indeed and not one I want to see anyone fall foul of,” Lennox writes.
