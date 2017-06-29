Love music from the 1960s-’70s? Check out this show coming to Modesto’s Gallo Center

A handful of artists from the 1960s-’70s are happy to be together, traveling the country for their aptly titled “Happy Together Tour,” coming to Modesto next week.
Now in its eighth year, the nostalgia act pulls into the Gallo Center for the Arts on Thursday, July 6, with a lineup of Chuck Negron – who found fame as a singer in the band Three Dog Night – The Turtles Featuring Flo & Eddie, The Association, The Box Tops, The Cowsills and The Archies starring Ron Dante.
Negron was one of three vocalists who made up Three Dog Night, one of the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll between 1969-75. Also in the band at its peek was Modesto’s own Michael Allsup on guitar. Three Dog Night produced 21 top 40 hits, 10 platinum albums and three No. 1 songs, “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” “Joy to the World,” and “Black and White.”
Other artists on The Happy Together Tour account for some of the most popular music to come out of the 1960s and early ’70s. The Turtles’ hits include “Happy Together” and “She’d Rather Be with Me”; The Association is known for “Windy”, “Cherish” and “Never My Love”; The Cowsills scored with the title song from “Hair”; The Box Tops performed “The Letter” and “Cry Like a Baby”; and The Archies might be best known for the hit “Sugar, Sugar,” among others.
The Happy Together Tour
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6
Where: Mary Stuart Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts
Tickets: $29-$79
Call: 209-338-5000
Online: www.galloarts.org
