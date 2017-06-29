We key in on the top 6 places to be in Modesto, Mother Lode the coming week

Independence Day celebrations
Just about every community in the region will celebrate the Fourth of July between this weekend and Tuesday. In Modesto, a parade and community festival will be held on July 4. Fireworks will be set off over Woodward Reservoir near Oakdale on Saturday and over Don Pedro Lake on Sunday. A look at more of the region’s Independence Day celebrations will be in The Bee on Sunday, or find it online at www.modbee.com.
WHEN: Modesto parade, 9:30 a.m., festival 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 4; Woodward fireworks 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1; Don Pedro fireworks 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3
WHERE: Modesto parade downtown with festival at Tenth Street Plaza; Woodward Reservoir at 14528 26 Mile Road; Don Pedro Lake near the Blue Oaks recreation area in La Grange
ADMISSION: Modesto free; Woodward $25 per vehicle; Don Pedro $20 per vehicle
ONLINE: www.modestojulyparade.com; www.stancountyparks.com; www.donpedrolake.com
MoBand, feeling groovy
San Francisco is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic Summer of Love and Modesto’s own MoBand is getting in on the feeling groovy action for the fifth show in its six-week series. The free community concerts feature the Modesto Band of Stanislaus County, now in its 98th season. MoBand has become a summer ritual bringing out thousands to listen to music, picnic and socialize on summer nights.
WHEN: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, July 6
WHERE: Mancini Bowl at Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-571-5582
ONLINE: www.moband.org
Arts & Crafts fest
Head to the Mother Lode for the annual Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Festival this weekend. The event in Arnold promises booths of crafts, art and food to sample. Live country and swing music will be performed, along with juggling and other entertainment. A pancake breakfast also will be held both days.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 1-2
WHERE: Grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe, 961 Highway 4, downtown Arnold
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 925-372-8961
Old Town Revue
An evening of inspirational, patriotic and classical music, as well as nostalgic stories, is in store at the Riverbank Museum and Cultural Center. The event features the Herb Henry Family and the Gage Family performing songs and sharing memories during a fundraiser for the expansion of the museum and center.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 30
WHERE: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
TICKETS: $15
ONLINE: www.riverbankhistoricmuseum.com
Double Barrel Boys
Pull the trigger on an evening of music with the Double Barrel Boys at the West Side Theatre in Newman. The Central Valley-based group began in 2012, creating its rap/country/rock-infused sound.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 7
WHERE: West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman
TICKETS: $10
ONLINE: www.westsidetheatre.org
“Miss Firecracker”
This marks the final weekend to take in the Center Stage Conservatory production of “The Miss Firecracker Contest.” Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Beth Henley, the Southern story spins a tale of a young woman competing in her small Mississippi town’s annual Miss Firecracker Contest. The show is directed by David Barbaree and stars Renata Navarro as Carnelle.
WHEN: 8 p.m. today and Saturday, June 30-July1 and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2
WHERE: Center Stage Conservatory, Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$15
CALL: 209-846-0179
ONLINE: www.centerstagemodesto.com
