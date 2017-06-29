From parades to bombs bursting, your guide to Fourth fun around Modesto, Mother Lode

Summer celebrations hit their apex during a long Fourth of July holiday that promises pyrotechnics, music, parades and host of community gatherings.
While large-scale fireworks shows are not planned everywhere, several communities in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties as well as the Mother Lode will host Independence Day festivities. One notable return this year is the Fireworks Spectacular at Don Pedro Lake, where the show has been canceled the past three years due to drought and wildfire concerns. Thanks to a wet winter this past season, the show will go on with fireworks going off from a barge on the lake.
Here’s a roundup of the regional events where you can put your patriotism on display; events begin as early as Saturday, July 1:
Modesto
Monday, July 3: A fireworks show will follow the evening Modesto Nuts home game against the San Jose Giants. The pre-Fourth pyrotechnics will mark the team’s longest fireworks show of the year. Game time is 7:05 p.m. at John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto. Admission $7 to $13. www.modestonuts.com.
Tuesday, July 4: The city’s annual Fourth of July Celebration includes a parade and festival. The parade theme – complete with marching bands, floats, performers and more – is “Modesto, USA.” After the parade the All American Festival kicks off with kids activities, live music, food, demonstrations and craft booths as well as a flag-raising ceremony by the American Legion. Both events are organized by the Modesto Kiwanis Club. Parade: 9:30 a.m. from 10th and F streets to J Street, then up 11th Street and back to I Street. Festival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (flag-raising 12:15 p.m.) at Tenth Street Plaza. www.modestojulyparade.com.
Oakdale
Saturday, July 1: Watch the pyrotechnics waterside during the annual Woodward Fireworks Celebration. Arrive early, because upon reaching capacity, the park will be closed to all inbound traffic. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Attendees should plan to stay inside the park until the fireworks end. Woodward Reservoir, 14528 26 Mile Road. $25 per carload. www.stancountyparks.com.
Turlock
Tuesday, July 4: The day begins with a street fair and market at Central Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A traditional Fourth of July parade down Main Street will begin at 10 a.m. and a car show will be held at Central Park and Main following the parade. In the evening, the fun moves to California State University, Stanislaus, where live music and activities for children begin at 7 p.m. leading up to the big fireworks show at 9 p.m. One University Circle. Free. www.turlockdowntown.com, www.csustan.edu/fireworks.
Don Pedro Lake
Sunday, July 2: After a three-year absence, the skies over Don Pedro Reservoir again will be aglow with fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday. Spectators should arrive by 8 p.m. for the 9:30 p.m. show near the Blue Oaks recreation area in La Grange. $20 per vehicle. www.donpedrolake.com or 209-852-2396.
Livingston
Saturday, July 1-Monday, July 3: Livingston holds its long independence celebration with a carnival all weekend, live music and fireworks. Music on Saturday will be by Warren G, $10 presale, $15 at the door; Sunday features Roberto Tapia, $20 presale, $25 at the door; and Monday The Valley Cats, with gates opening at 5 p.m. each evening at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave. Fireworks will begin at dusk on the Monday at the sports complex. www.livingston4thofjuly.com.
Atwater
Tuesday, July 4: The Run for Independence starts the day at 7:30 a.m. A parade starts at 9 a.m. at Foster’s Freeze on Winton Way and ends at Ralston Park. The festival at Ralston Park is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with entertainment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The national anthem will be sung at 11. Gates at Castle Air Base, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, open at 6 p.m. for music by Crosseyed and The Shakers, followed by a fireworks show. Castle admission is $10 per carload. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Gates close at 9 for fireworks. www.atwater4thofjuly.org.
Gustine
Saturday, July 1-Tuesday, July 4: Gustine starts a days-long celebration with the West Side 5K Color Run on July 1 beginning at 8 a.m. on Fifth Street; that evening, the Miss Gustine Pageant will be held at 6 p.m. at the Gustine High School Auditorium. On July 3, the annual FFA tractor pull will be held from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at the high school; cost is $10 general, $5 ages 12 and under. On July 4, festivities start with a parade at 10:30 a.m. on Fifth Street. At Henry Miller Park, there will be food booths, rides for kids, live entertainment and more until 4 p.m. Later, fireworks at the Gustine High football field begin at dusk. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for fireworks. 209-854-6975.
Ripon
Tuesday, July 4: Look for the city’s pyrotechnics celebration to begin around 9:30 p.m. at Mistlin Park, 1201 W. River Road. Admission is free with a $5 parking fee. www.ripon4thofjuly.com.
Manteca
Tuesday, July 4: Fireworks will go off over Big League Dreams sports park to celebrate Independence Day. Gates to the park open at 7 p.m., fireworks will start at dusk, about 9:45 p.m. 1077 Milo Candini Drive. $2. 209-456-8600.
Columbia
Tuesday, July 4: Columbia State Historic Park fetes its Glorious 4th of July Celebration beginning with a ceremonial flag raising and black powder musket salute at 11 a.m. near the gazebo on Main Street. The Great Mother Lode Brass & Reed Band will play at 11 a.m. on Main Street. A parade begins at noon running along Main Street. Activities will be held throughout the town, including a greased pole climbing, a bucket brigade and cake walk. Other contests include nail pounding, watermelon eating, egg relay race and egg toss, and a five-way tug-of-war. Barbecue lunch at 4 p.m. is $10 general and $6 for children under 10. Music after the barbecue will be provided by Faux Renwah. 209-536-1672.
Murphys
Saturday, July 1: Ironstone Vineyards’ 4th of July Celebration features live entertainment by Risky Biscuits, Jank Tones and Jill & the Giants. Family fun is promised with bounce houses, a rock wall and face painting as well as jugglers, food and beverages. Gates open at 2 p.m., and fireworks begin at dusk. Adults $15, children 6-12 $10, age 5 and under free. 209-728-1251, www.ironstonevineyards.com.
Twain Harte
Tuesday, July 4: The community-inclusive 4th of July Parade is open to all; see application at www.twainhartecc.com. Registration begins at 10 a.m. followed by a sing-a-long at 10:30 at All That Matters, 22990 Joaquin Gully Road. The parade begins at 11 a.m. Following the parade, family activities along Cedar Street in downtown include food booths, bounce house and more.
San Andreas
Tuesday, July 4: The Fourth of July Concert and Barbecue returns featuring the Calaveras Community Band playing patriotic favorites, marches, swing and popular tunes from the past beginning at 6:30 p.m. Before the concert, a barbecue will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. for $16. Admission to concert is free. www.gocalaveras.com/calendar-of-events.
Mokelumne Hill
Tuesday, July 4: A 4th of July Parade and Celebration festivities begin with a pancake breakfast at the Town Hall from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a parade at 11 a.m. on Main Street. After the parade, there will be kids games in the park, food and vendors and music by Jeramy Norris and the Dangerous Mood at the Hotel Leger and more music at Renegade Winery too. Free. www.gocalaveras.com/calendar-of-events.
Ceres
Wednesday, July 5: Catch some post-fourth music in Ceres as The Gottschalk Music Center Concert Band perform the Ceres Concert in the Park’s Patriotic Concert. This band has been performing for this event every year since the initial season in 1989. Show begins at 6:30 p.m.
Comments