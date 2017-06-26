Nintendo announces a classic edition of its Super NES – but will you be able to get one?

Following the trend to cash in on all things ’90s, Nintendo just announced the release of a classic edition of its Super NES system, September 29.
The news elicited no small amount of excitement. It was a national trending topic.
And also some backlash. Nintendo has a recent history of releasing new products and them making them super hard to get. According to the website kotaku.com The company did release a statement saying it plan to produce more of the Super NES than it did the NES Classic Edition, which it put out last year. But the consoles will only be shipped out through the end of the calendar year.
SNES Classic has been announced today.— Eric Fuchs (@BlueHighwind) June 26, 2017
Nintendo further reports that SNES Classics are sold out as of two weeks ago.
I dunno about you but I’ve already given up on trying to get an SNES Classic.— Celsius Game Studios (@celsiusgs) June 26, 2017
Nintendo is focusing on building up the just-released Nintendo Switch.
And yet, the release of the new retro console itself may not have been the biggest news to come out of the announcement. Fans were also awed by the bundled lineup of games. There are 21 in all, most notably the previously unreleased “Star Fox 2.”
YOU CANT JUST PUT STARFOX 2 ON THE SNES CLASSIC YOURE ESSENTIALLY ASKING PEOPLE TO KILL FOE YOUR AMUSEMENT— lily @ jerkface (@sym_phr) June 26, 2017
The Super NES Classic Edition will cost $79.99 and should be available for pre-sale soon.
SNES Classic games
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy III
- F-ZERO
- Kirby Super Star
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Yoshi’s Island
