Entertainment

June 26, 2017

Nintendo announces a classic edition of its Super NES – but will you be able to get one?

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

Following the trend to cash in on all things ’90s, Nintendo just announced the release of a classic edition of its Super NES system, September 29.

The news elicited no small amount of excitement. It was a national trending topic.

And also some backlash. Nintendo has a recent history of releasing new products and them making them super hard to get. According to the website kotaku.com The company did release a statement saying it plan to produce more of the Super NES than it did the NES Classic Edition, which it put out last year. But the consoles will only be shipped out through the end of the calendar year.

Nintendo is focusing on building up the just-released Nintendo Switch.

And yet, the release of the new retro console itself may not have been the biggest news to come out of the announcement. Fans were also awed by the bundled lineup of games. There are 21 in all, most notably the previously unreleased “Star Fox 2.”

The Super NES Classic Edition will cost $79.99 and should be available for pre-sale soon.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

SNES Classic games

  • Contra III: The Alien Wars
  • Donkey Kong Country
  • EarthBound
  • Final Fantasy III
  • F-ZERO
  • Kirby Super Star
  • Kirby’s Dream Course
  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
  • Mega Man X
  • Secret of Mana
  • Star Fox
  • Star Fox 2
  • Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
  • Super Castlevania IV
  • Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
  • Super Mario Kart
  • Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
  • Super Mario World
  • Super Metroid
  • Super Punch-Out!!
  • Yoshi’s Island

