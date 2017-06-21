6 Things to do in the Modesto region this week

Women in Rock Benefit
The California Women’s Music Festival presents the Women in Rock Benefit Show. The all-ages event will feature Shirlee Robertson Temper, LilLana Cajias with Painting Chaos, Marirose Powell, Marirose and the Gypsies, Christine Lewis Taunton, The Sweetaunts, Mattéa Overstreet,Victoria Boyington with CallBox, Megan Avila and The Islands Duo, Kayla Just, and Lorrie Freitas with The Funstrummers.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, June 23
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St, Modesto
TICKETS: $10
ONLINE: www.cwmusicfest.com
Hilmar Dairy Festival
The annual Hilmar Dairy Festival returns. Enjoy the bovine bonanza at the event that celebrates the region’s dairy industry. Festivities include live entertainment, art, activities and the Little Milkman and Milkmaid contest. The free community event will have exhibits, vendor booths foot and fireworks at dusk.
WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 24
WHERE: Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave., Hilmar
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www.hilmarchamber.com
Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee
Feel like a lumberjack for the weekend at the 68th annual Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee. The event honors the area’s long logging history with a parade, live entertainment and more. Watch arm wrestling, logging, hot dog eating and tug-of-war contests. Exhibition events include ax throwing, cross cut, hot saw and more. Parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.
WHEN: 3-11 p.m. Friday, June 23; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, June 24; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 25
WHERE: Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne
TICKETS: Free
CALL: 209-352-4698
ONLINE: www.tuolumnerecreation.com
Rod & Custom Car Show
The final big event of Graffiti Summer 2017 rolls into town. The Modesto Elks Lodge hosts the 10th annual Rod & Custom Car Show on Saturday. Check out classic cars and custom hot rods. Music, food and beverages will be available for purchase. Breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. Proceeds to benefit the Modesto Elks.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 25
WHERE: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way, Modesto
TICKETS: Free spectators, car registration $25-$30
CALL: 209-529-0366
ONLINE: www.facebook.com/modesto.elkslodge
Sierra Repertory Theatre Concert
Sierra Repertory Theatre will honor retiring Dennis and Sara Jones with a special concert. The show will feature veteran Sierra Rep artists performing some of the couple’s favorite numbers from past shows. The Jones are retiring this summer after 38 years of leading the foothills theater company. The event will begin with a reception at the Church of the 49ers Faith Hall followed by the show at Fallon House Theatre.
WHEN: 4:30 p.m. reception, 6:30 p.m. concert Sunday, June 25
WHERE: Sierra Repertory Theatre, Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia State Historic Park
TICKETS: $100
CALL: 209-532-3120
ONLINE: www.sierrarep.org
Modesto Performing Art’s “Oliver!”
Modesto Performing Arts kicks off its 50th anniversary season with a production of the beloved musical “Oliver!” See the final weekend of the show based on the Charles Dickens classic. The show stars 10-year-old Turlock sixth-grader John Sylvester as Oliver, 12-year-old Modesto seventh-grader Simon Mize as the Artful Dodger and actors Jimmy Gonzales as Fagin, Randi Linee as Nancy and Larry Zabel as Bill Sikes.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25
WHERE: Foster Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$35
CALL: 209- 338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
