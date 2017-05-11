Calendar: Events across the Modesto region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
MSO: NIGHT AT THE OPERA ▪ May 12-13
Modesto Symphony Orchestra. 8 p.m. both nights. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $19-$92.
PURPLE REIGN ▪ May 18-20
5678 Dance Studio presents its 23rd recital. 6:30 p.m. May 18, 2 p.m. May 20. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater.
RAMON AYALA ▪ May 26
The “King of the Accordion,” musician, vocalist, and songwriter. 8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $49-$99.
DAVE BENNETT ▪ May 27
Clarinet sensation’s tribute to Benny Goodman. 7 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $39-$49.
RECUERDOS DE MI MEXICO ▪ June 2
Folklorico dances from various states of Mexico. 7 p.m. Foster Theater. $10.
MSO: PLAY BALL! ▪ June 2-3
Modesto Symphony Orchestra Guest conductor Bob Bernhard and vocalists performing sports-themed classics. 8 p.m. June 2, 2 p.m. June 3. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $19-$92.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE BEGINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Lesson, play-along. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St. at I Street. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
May 21, Martin Martinez Big Band; June 18, The Cocuzzi Trio; July 16, B-Sharp & The Axxidentals; Aug. 20, Fulton Street Jazzz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. Info: 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MOUNTAIN MELODY WOMEN'S CHORUS ▪ May 13
Chorus presents Colors of Spring concert series. 2:30 p.m. Union Congregational Church, Angels Camp. $10. www.mountainmelody.org
LETS CELEBRATE LIFE - A REUNION OF SOULS ▪ May 13
All Star Band. 5 p.m. doors, 6 p.m. show. The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $10; bar proceeds benefit Hope Haven West. 209-402-7900.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: PAINTED WOOD ▪ May 20
Music that incorporates storytelling, opera, classic Israeli songwriting, and lyrics in English and Hebrew. 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306.
ARMED FORCES DAY CONCERT ▪ May 20
Voices for the King perform 7 p.m. Ripon Christian High School Performing Arts Center, 435 Maple Ave., Ripon. Voices for the King performs in recognition of national armed service members, local law enforcement and fire department members. Color guard presentation. Free. www.modestounplugged.com.
ZYDECO DANCE PARTY ▪ May 27
BluesBox Bayou Band, dance lesson with Ted Sherrod. 7 p.m. doors open, 8:30 p.m. music. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $10. 209-526-3096.
TRIBE OF THE RED HORSE ▪ May 20
Neil Young tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $17 general, $20 reserved. 209-862-4490 or www.westsidetheatre.org.
A LA LUNE ▪ June 3
Evening of “musical hijinks. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $10; bar proceeds benefit Hope Haven West. 209-402-7900.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM “RESERVOIR DOGS” ▪ May 13
Film that opened Quentin Tarantino's filmmaking career with hard-hitting style. 7 p.m. May 9 and May 13. $10.
FILM: “THE DINNER” ▪ Through May 19
Drama starring Richard Gere. $8-$10.
FILM: “HAROLD AND LILLIAN: A HOLLYWOOD LOVE STORY” ▪ May 12-19
Documentary on Harold and Lillian Michelson. Worked largely uncredited in the Hollywood system, storyboard artist Harold and film researcher Lillian left an indelible mark on classics by Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Mel Brooks, Francis Ford Coppola, and many more. $8-$10.
FILM: “THEIR FINEST” ▪ May 12
The year is 1940, London. With the nation bogged down by war, the British ministry turns to propaganda films to boost morale. $8-$10.
SPONTANEOUS SHAKESPEARE ▪ May 13
Improvised mayhem, mirth and merriment in two-act play performed by Synergy Theater in the style of Shakespeare. 3 p.m. Free students, $3 general.
N.Y. FILM CRITICS SERIES ▪ May 16
Sneak Preview of “The Drowning,” based on “Border Crossing,” the controversial novel about violence in children by Pat Barker. Stars Julia Stiles, Josh Charles, Avan Jogia in the story of a forensic psychologist who is haunted by his expert witness testimony that sent a young boy to prison. On-Screen talkback with Stiles, Charles and Director Bette Gordon follows the film. 7 p.m. $10.
FILM: “3 GENERATIONS” ▪ May 19-25
Susan Sarandon, Elle Fanning and Naomi Watts star in film about a family living under one roof in New York dealing with a life-changing transformation by one that ultimately affects them all. $8-$10.
FILM: “A QUIET PERSON” ▪ May 19-26
Cynthia Nixon stars as Emily Dickinson. $8-$10.
FILM: “GASLIGHT” ▪ May 21
Modesto Film Society presentation. Charles Boyer, Ingrid Bergman and Joseph Cotton star in classic gothic tale set in the Victorian era, in which Boyer schemes to convince Berman, new wife Bergman that she is on the verge of insanity. 2 p.m. $8.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“AVENUE Q” ▪ Through May 14
Adults-only musical comedy is the story of a recent college graduate who moves into a seedy neighborhood. Call for times. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St. Merced. $22. boxoffice@playhousemerced.com, 209-725-8587
“NOISES OFF” ▪ Through May 14
Sierra Repertory Theatre comedy about a play-within-a-play. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, 2 or 7 p.m. Thursdays. Sierra Repertory Theatre, Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia State Historic Park. $32-$37. 209-532-3120 or www.sierrarep.org
“DISGRACED” ▪ Through May 21
Corporate lawyer Amir, who has forsworn his Muslim inheritance and concealed his Pakistani origins, finds his past catching up with him. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St, Modesto. $20 general, $10 student. 209-549-9341 or prospecttheaterproject.org
“THE FANTASTICKS” ▪ May 12-June 11
Musical where audience is asked to use their imagination into a world of moonlight and magic where a boy and a girl fall in love, grow apart and finally find their way back to each other. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, 2 or 7 p.m. Thursdays. Sierra Repertory Theatre, Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia State Historic Park. $32-$37. 209-532-3120 or www.sierrarep.org
“LIONS OF ILLYRIA” ▪ May 13-14
Center Stage Conservatory children’s production based on Shakepeare's "Twelfth Night.” Best for ages 4-10 and their families. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. $5. Centerstagemodesto.com.
“EDUCATION RITA” ▪ May 26-June 25
Frank is a tutor of English, Rita a forthright hairdresser eager to learn. After weeks of cajoling, Rita slowly wins over the very hesitant Frank with her innate insight and refusal to accept no for an answer. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m Sundays. Stage 3 Theatre Company, 208 S Green St., Sonora. $17-$25. www.stage3.org.
ART
ALOFT GALLERY 209-533-2781
Through May, Merla Frazey-Jordan. Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 167 S. Washington St. Sonora.
ART SPACE ON MAIN ▪ 209-668-3958
Through June 23, Graduating Seniors Exhibition with reception May 11 at 5:30 p.m. 135 W. Main St., Turlock. www.csustan.edu/soa.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
BUILDING IMAGINATION CENTER ▪ 209-668-3958
Through June 23, Graduating Seniors Exhibition with reception May 11 at 5:30 p.m. 135 W. Main St., Turlock.
www.csustan.edu/soa.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through May, Andrea Morris with artist reception May 18 during the Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
Through May 26, Graduating Seniors Exhibition. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through June 2, Central California Art Showcase in conjunction with Carnegie Arts Center. May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TINKERTANK ▪ 209 661-9390
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1003 12th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
Aug. 10, Nov. 9, Evening art walks several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “A Record of Time – Clocks and Calendars.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MERCED MULTICULTURAL ARTS CENTER ▪ 209-388-1090
Through June 15, “California Centered: Printmaking Exhibition”. ,Gallery hours: 11 a.m. -6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 645 W. Main St..
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
SONORA JOE’S ▪ 209-533-4455
Through June 3, Patrick Michael Karnahan’s paintings of Jamestown’s historic Sierra Railroad. 140 South Washington St., Sonora
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
TURLOCK ART GALLERY ▪ 209-634-8911
Ongoing, “Rhett Regina Owings: Monterey Coast.” Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays. 132 S. Center St., Turlock.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons. No partner or experience necessary. Open to teens and older. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-634-8843 or 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Second Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“CALIFORNIA ART SHOWCASE” ▪ Through June 2
Collaborative juried exhibition with Modesto’s Mistlin Gallery featuring 162 works in a variety of mediums.
“INSPIRED ABSTRACTION” ▪ Through July 23
Works by Central Valley artists Katherine Crinklaw, Sharon Maney LoManto and Nic Webber. Frees artists’ reception May 1, 6-8 p.m. In the Lobby Gallery.
SUNDAY ARTS LECTURE ▪ May 14
Artists featured in the Central California Art Showcase exhibition discuss their work and answer questions. 2-4:30 p.m.
FAMILY FRIDAY ▪ May 19
Camp Fire Songs & Stories with Camp Jack Hazard. Traditional camp activities, including sing-along songs, stories, a creative “bonfire”,and s’mores. 7-8:30 p.m. Free
POETRY ON SUNDAY ▪ May 21
Aileen Jaffa Poetry Contest awards ceremony and readings. 2-3 p.m. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
May 12, Dueling DJs; May 13, Liquid Blue; May 18, Kingsborough; May 19, Jelly Bread; May 20, Superlicious; May 25-26, Shenandoah; May 27, Decoy. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
ROCKY LAPORTE ▪ May 19
Benefit for H.O.S.T. House (Helping Others Sleep Tonight) featuring LaPorte with Emily Epstein White. 8 p.m. Fellowship Hall at Federated Church, 45 S. El Circulo Ave., Patterson. $15 advance, $20 door 800-838-3006 or HostHouseComedyNight.com
HA-SAUCE DELIGHT COLLEGE COMEDY NIGHT ▪ May 24
Hosted by A.J. DeMello, featuring comedians Adam Pearlstein and Saul Trujillo and headliner Cheryl Anderson. 9 p.m. Pizza Factory, 1050 W. Monte Vista Ave., Turlock. Free.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
MOTHER LODE ROUND-UP ▪ May 13-14
Parade and Rodeo sponsored by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse. Saturday will feature a 10 a.m. parade in historic downtown Sonora on Washington Street. Saturday and Sunday rodeo at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds begins 2 p.m. both days. Sunday will include a $7 Mother’s Day Brunch from 8 a.m. to noon. Rodeo tickets are $7-$18. www.motherloderoundup.com.
CENTRAL VALLEY BREWFEST ▪ May 13
Featuring more than 150 beers to sample, food trucks on site, music by Wonder Bread 5, along with art from Art Expressions of San Joaquin. Making an appearance will be the Stella Artois Airstream. This is a 21-and-older event. Noon-5 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $35 advance, $40 at the door; $15 for designated drivers. www.cvbrewfest.com.
WATERFORD WESTERN HERITAGE DAY ▪ May 13
Waterford celebrates history with parade, pony rides, train rides, music, vendors and food. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Waterford. Free. 209-874-1028.
CALAVERAS COUNTY FAIR AND JUMPING FROG JUBILEE ▪ May 18-21
Annual jumping frog competition and county fair with food, exhibits, entertainment, rodeo, destruction derby, livestock, arena events, vendor booths and more. Ned LeDoux performs Friday at 8 p.m. Festival hours 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp. $8-$13. www.frogtown.org.
DIGGINS TENT TOWN 1852 ▪ May 18-21
Columbia State Historic Park’s annual living history event with costumed volunteers. Visitors experience the events and environment of an 1850s mining camp re-created in detail from the clothing, food and tasks to entertainment. Food, drink and other items for purchase. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $7, $2 age 12 and under. www.parks.ca.gov.
OAKDALE CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL ▪ May 20-21
Annual festival with arts and crafts, Chocolate Avenue, food, fun runs, car show, kids activities, vendors, entertainment and more. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Wood Park, Highways 120 and 108, Oakdale. Tickets $4 advance, $5-$6 at the gate; free ages 12 and under. www.oakdalechamber.com.
FAMILY CYCLING FESTIVAL AND CRITERIUM ▪ May 20
Cycling fest features free children’s bike helmets, bounce houses, rock climbing, vendor booths, BMX bike demos, races and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. I Street, between 10th and 12th streets. Free. 209-571-5193. Criterium runs in conjunction with the festival and offers a variety of race categories. Races begin and end at the corner of 13th and I streets at 7:30 a.m. 209-605-7315.
TWAIN HARTE A LA CARTE ▪ May 20
Soroptimist of Twain Harte wine and food tasting with auctions, live music, more. 5-7 p.m. Meadow Plaza, Twain Harte. $40. www.twainhartesoroptimist.org.
MARIPOSA ART & WINE FESTIVAL ▪ May 27
Artists present a variety of wares while winemakers offer a taste of the region. Food and entertainment also planned. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mariposa County Courthouse lawn, 5088 Bullion St., Mariposa. www.mariposarotary.org.
SPRING PEDDLERS FAIRE ▪ May 27-28
More than antiques, collectibles, handcrafted items, foods, vintage jewelry and more. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Free. Downtown Arnold. www.gocalaveras.com.
FOOD & FUN
SIERRA RAILROAD DINNER TRAIN ▪ Ongoing
Sunset dinner and Wild West trains, Sunday brunch trains. Sierra Railroad Golden Sunset and Daylight Trains, 330 S. Sierra Ave., Oakdale. Call or check website for times and prices. 800-866-1690.
www.sierrarailroad.com.
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. first and third Sundays of month. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Ongoing
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Ongoing
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perko’s, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
MOTHERS DAY TEA ▪ May 13
McHenry Mansion Foundation event. Seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto. $30, reserve by May 5. 209-522-1739.
MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH ▪ May 14
10 a.m.-1 p.m. SOS Club, 819 Sunset Ave., Modesto. Reservations required; $30 adults, $15 under age 12.
MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH ▪ May 14
Omelets, potatoes, bacon, sausage, fruit salad, muffins and beverage. Proceeds benefit local mission work. 11 a.m. Hughson United Methodist Church, 2007 6th ST., Hughson. $18, $10 age 10 under. 209-202-8812
DENIM & DIAMONDS FUNDRAISER ▪ May 19
Stage 3 Theatre Company includes dinner, margaritas and dancing to Risky Biscuits. 6-11 p.m. Manzanita Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Sonora. $49. stage3.org.
AFTER MOTHER’S DAY OMELET BREAKFAST ▪ May 21
Riverbank Historical Society hosts fundraiser. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $10 adults, $5 age 6 and under. 209-869-7161.
CHILI COOK OFF ▪ May 27
Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce event with cook off and children’s activities. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Meadow Plaza, Twain Harte www.twainhartecc.com.
SOS 60TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION ▪ June 3
Live music by Flying Blind. 6 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. dinner, 8 p.m. dancing. SOS Club, 819 Sunset Ave., Modesto. $20.
WOMEN BUILD ▪ May 12-13
Fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity. Get family and friends involved with team to help build a Habitat home. 8:30-2:30. Register at www.stanislaushabitat.org.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ May 13
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolomne County Library. mlwsguild.org.
SECOND SATURDAY HISTORY TALK ▪ May 13
Jon Olson will speak on “Bicycles Through History,” illustrated by the museum’s current display of historic bicycles. 2 p.m. McHenry Museum, 14th and I St., Modesto. Free.
MOTHER’S DAY RIDES ▪ May 14
Railtown 1897 State Historic Park excursion train rides. 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. 10501 Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 for adults, $10 ages 6-17, free age 5 and under. www.railtown1897.org.
SPEAKER KEVIN HINES ▪ May 15
Stanislaus County Office of Education host bestselling author and documentary filmmaker Kevin Hines who will share his story of survival after jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. 6-8 p.m. Modesto Junior College East Campus CAT 218 building. Free.
YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB ▪ May 19
Milt Trieweller on “Creating a Sustainable Planet.” 6:45 p.m. Fellowship Hall, College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave., Modesteo. Free. 209-300-4253
BABY ANIMAL SHOWER ▪ May 20
Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center event with educational animals, games, cookies and punch, face painting and kid’s crafts. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wildlife Center inside Fox Grove Fishing Access, 1220 Geer Road, Hughson. www.stanislauswildlife.org.
BENEFIT SPRING BOUTIQUE ▪ May 27
Local home-crafted, vintage goods and vendors. Vendor fees benefit Interfaith Ministries. 2-6 p.m. One Church, 2361 Scenic Drive, Modesto. 209-572-3117.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Ongoing
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Ongoing
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Ongoing
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Ongoing
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Ongoing
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Ongoing
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MERCED SUNDAY SOCIAL DANCE ▪ Ongoing
Sunday dance featuring music by Just Friends and a free samba slide dance lesson. Refreshments available. 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Merced Community Center Ballroom, 755 W. 15th St. $8. 209-723-0839.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Ongoing
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
SIERRA REPERTORY THEATRE AUDITIONS ▪ Through May 23
Sierra Repertory Theatre seeks boys and girls ages 7-12 for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Rehearsals begin May 23; show runs June 16-July 30. artistic@sierrarep.org or 209-532-0502.
