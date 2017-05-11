Entertainment

May 11, 2017 1:18 PM

6 Things To Do This Week in the Modesto region

Center Stage Conservatory

Center Stage Conservatory’s Children’s Theater presents the comedy “Lions in Illyria.” The play is based on Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” and retells the tale of love and mistaken identity with animal characters. The show should appeal to children ages 4 to 10 and their families. The play is directed by Dawn Trook and performed by James Kusy, Joshua Palafox, Marlene Arellano, and Lara Dirks each playing two roles.

WHEN: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14

WHERE: Center Stage Conservatory, Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto

TICKETS: $5

CALL: 209-846-0179

ONLINE: www.centerstagemodesto.com

Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra

The Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra presents its final performance of its 40th anniversary season. The more than 120-member orchestra features student musicians from more than 40 public and private schools in the Central Valley. The featured soloist, selected from a competition earlier this year, will be Gregori High sophomore Liah Kim performing Hayden’s Cello Concerto No. 1.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13

WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10 general, $5 youth

CALL: 209-338-2100

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Spontaneous Shakespeare

The State Theatre has added a final show to its Youth Education Program. Spontaneous Shakespeare will be an improvised, two-act play performed by Synergy Theater out of the Bay Area. The show will be done in the Shakespearean style and based in part on audience suggestions. Students will receive extra credit for their classes for attending.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: Free for students, $3 general

CALL: 209-527-4697

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Central Valley Brewfest

The 5th annual Central Valley Brewfest will feature a wide arrangement of brews, food and wine. Some 150 varieties of craft beer will be available for unlimited sampling. Guests can also enjoy offerings from local food trucks, tastings at the wine tent and live music by Wonder Bread 5. A designated driver ticket for nonalcoholic beverages is also available. Part of the proceeds will go to Art Expressions of San Joaquin.

WHEN: 12-5 p.m. Saturday, May 13

WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N Broadway, Turlock

TICKETS: $35 general admission, $15 designated driver

CALL: 209-614-8148

ONLINE: www.cvbrewfest.com

Mother Lode Round-Up

The annual Mother Lode Round-Up sponsored by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse kicks off with a parade through historic downtown Sonora starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13. The rodeo will run both days starting at 2 p.m. and feature more than 350 pro rodeo cowboys and cowgirls competing. Sunday, May 14, will include a Mother’s Day Brunch at 8 a.m. and Kiddie Rodeo at 12:30 p.m.

WHEN: Rodeo begins 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 13-14

WHERE: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora,

TICKETS: $7-$18

CALL: 209-532-3768

ONLINE: www.motherloderoundup.com

Modesto Symphony Orchestra

Spend a “Night at the Opera” with the Modesto Symphony Orchestra. The program will include works from some of the most iconic operas of all time include “Carmen,” “La Bohème” and “La Traviata.” Performing with the symphony and symphony chorus for the evening of song will be three guest vocalists: tenor Garrett Sorenson, mezzo-soprano Cybele Gouverneur and soprano Summer Hassan.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 12-13

WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$92

CALL: 209-338-2100

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

- Marijke Rowland

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Le Ride Trailer

Le Ride Trailer 2:27

Le Ride Trailer
Adam Driver apologizes for Snickers 0:16

Adam Driver apologizes for Snickers

The best celebrity cameos of the Super Bowl 51 commercials 2:36

The best celebrity cameos of the Super Bowl 51 commercials

View More Video

Entertainment Videos