6 Things To Do This Week in the Modesto region

Center Stage Conservatory
Center Stage Conservatory’s Children’s Theater presents the comedy “Lions in Illyria.” The play is based on Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” and retells the tale of love and mistaken identity with animal characters. The show should appeal to children ages 4 to 10 and their families. The play is directed by Dawn Trook and performed by James Kusy, Joshua Palafox, Marlene Arellano, and Lara Dirks each playing two roles.
WHEN: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14
WHERE: Center Stage Conservatory, Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto
TICKETS: $5
CALL: 209-846-0179
ONLINE: www.centerstagemodesto.com
Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra
The Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra presents its final performance of its 40th anniversary season. The more than 120-member orchestra features student musicians from more than 40 public and private schools in the Central Valley. The featured soloist, selected from a competition earlier this year, will be Gregori High sophomore Liah Kim performing Hayden’s Cello Concerto No. 1.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10 general, $5 youth
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Spontaneous Shakespeare
The State Theatre has added a final show to its Youth Education Program. Spontaneous Shakespeare will be an improvised, two-act play performed by Synergy Theater out of the Bay Area. The show will be done in the Shakespearean style and based in part on audience suggestions. Students will receive extra credit for their classes for attending.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: Free for students, $3 general
CALL: 209-527-4697
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Central Valley Brewfest
The 5th annual Central Valley Brewfest will feature a wide arrangement of brews, food and wine. Some 150 varieties of craft beer will be available for unlimited sampling. Guests can also enjoy offerings from local food trucks, tastings at the wine tent and live music by Wonder Bread 5. A designated driver ticket for nonalcoholic beverages is also available. Part of the proceeds will go to Art Expressions of San Joaquin.
WHEN: 12-5 p.m. Saturday, May 13
WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N Broadway, Turlock
TICKETS: $35 general admission, $15 designated driver
CALL: 209-614-8148
ONLINE: www.cvbrewfest.com
Mother Lode Round-Up
The annual Mother Lode Round-Up sponsored by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse kicks off with a parade through historic downtown Sonora starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13. The rodeo will run both days starting at 2 p.m. and feature more than 350 pro rodeo cowboys and cowgirls competing. Sunday, May 14, will include a Mother’s Day Brunch at 8 a.m. and Kiddie Rodeo at 12:30 p.m.
WHEN: Rodeo begins 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 13-14
WHERE: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora,
TICKETS: $7-$18
CALL: 209-532-3768
ONLINE: www.motherloderoundup.com
Modesto Symphony Orchestra
Spend a “Night at the Opera” with the Modesto Symphony Orchestra. The program will include works from some of the most iconic operas of all time include “Carmen,” “La Bohème” and “La Traviata.” Performing with the symphony and symphony chorus for the evening of song will be three guest vocalists: tenor Garrett Sorenson, mezzo-soprano Cybele Gouverneur and soprano Summer Hassan.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 12-13
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$92
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
- Marijke Rowland
