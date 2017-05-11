Night Life: Events across the Modesto region

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
May 12, Hot Club Faux Gitane; May 18, open jam with David Dow; May 19, Valley Jazz Company; May 20, Highway 99 Band; May 25, open jam with David Dow. 940 11th St., Modesto.
BATTERED BEAVER ▪ 209-847-7147
Thursdays, Ladies Night; Fridays, DJ Arnie and DJ T; Saturdays, DJ Awal. 108 N. Yosemite Ave., Oakdale.
THE BOARDROOM ▪ 209-409-8665
Fridays-Saturdays, DJs. 1528 J St., Modesto.
THE BRAVE BULL ▪ 209-529-6712
Fridays-Saturdays, DJ Eddie; Sundays, Bull-Ettes Drag Show. 701 S. Ninth St., Modesto.
CAFE URBANO ▪ 209-622-1108
Mondays, paint night; Fridays, live house DJ. 1016 H St., Modesto.
CLARION HOTEL ▪ 209-521-1612
Mondays, open-mike night; Tuesdays, tropical Latin nights; Wednesdays, Creole Jazz Kings; Thursdays, Vibes & Verbs, The Fine Line; Saturdays, Soul Saturdays. 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto.
CLIMAX BAR AND NIGHTCLUB ▪ 209-408-8659
Tuesdays, karaoke; Fridays, DJ Arnie; Saturdays, DJ Tease; Sundays, Dragalicious drag show. 607 Seventh St., Modesto.
DEVA ▪ 209-572-3382
Sundays, live music. 1202 J St., Modesto.
EL JARDIN ▪ 209-588-0770
Thursdays, live jazz. 76 Washington St., Sonora.
EL ROSAL ▪ 209-869-4145
Thursdays, 6-9 p.m., Carlos Martinez. 2542 Patterson Road, Riverbank.
FRUIT YARD ▪ 209-577-3093
Thursdays, Sandy Maule; Fridays, Karaoke with Neil; Saturdays, Scott Foster. 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
LAS MARGARITAS GRILL ▪ 209-847-5606
Fridays, Angel Jasso. 1214 W. F St., Oakdale.
MAIN STREET INN ▪ 209-599-0095
Fridays, DJ Lamont. 130 E. Main St., Ripon.
MIDWAY CLUB ▪ 209-537-4900
Tuesdays-Sundays, karaoke. 1419 Mitchell Road, Ceres.
NINO’S PLACE ▪ 209-578-6522
Wednesdays, line dancing; Thursdays, live music; Fridays, live country; Saturdays, live rock. 5219 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
THE OTHER PLACE ▪ 209-524-2450
Wednesdays-Thursdays, karaoke contest; Fridays-Saturdays, country bands. 2003 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto.
P. WEXFORD’S PUB ▪ 209-576-7939
Mondays, open mic night; Tuesdays, trivia; Wednesdays, Neil Buettner; Thursdays, Johnny and Kelly; Fridays-Saturdays, live music. 3313 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
PALLADIUM ▪ 209-522-8899
Thursdays-Saturdays, DJs. 950 10th St., Modesto.
THE PARTISAN ▪ 209-723-0599
Mondays, open mike; Tuesdays, trivia; Wednesdays, karaoke; Thursdays-Fridays, the social. 432 W. Main St., Merced.
PINE MOUNTAIN LAKE RESORT ▪ 209-962-8638
Fridays, karaoke with Luke and Shirley. 12765 Mueller Drive, Groveland.
QUEEN BEAN COFFEE HOUSE ▪ 209-521-8000
Sundays, open mike for comedy, music and poetry. Hosted by K-Cizzl. 1126 14th St., Modesto.
RIDGWAY’S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE ▪ 209-576-1587
Fridays-Tuesdays, Clovis King; Wednesdays-Thursdays, karaoke with Brad. 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
RIVER’S EDGE ▪ 209-881-3466
Saturdays, Carlos Martinez. 17525 Sonora Road, Knights Ferry
SANTA FE STATION ▪ 209-521-0492
Fridays-Saturdays, Elias Loreto; Mondays, Fridays-Saturdays, DJs. 4929 Yosemite Blvd., Empire.
SKEWERS RESTAURANT ▪ 209-525-3611
Fridays, DJ; Saturdays, live belly dancing and DJ. 906 J St., Modesto.
SPEAK EASY LOUNGE ▪ 209-238-3907
Wednesdays, open-mike night for music and comedy. 928 12th St., Modesto.
STRINGS ▪ 209-669-9777
Fridays, In One Accord. 1501 Geer Road, Turlock.
SURLA’S ▪ 209-550-5555
Thursdays, live entertainment. 431 12th St., Modesto.
TIKI COCKTAIL LOUNGE ▪ 209-577-9969
Tuesdays, karaoke with DJ Andre; third Wednesdays, Wig-Out Wednesday with Nina West; Thursdays and Saturdays, hip-hop and dance with DJ Andre. 932 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TILTED TURTLE ▪ 209-248-5400
Mondays, DJ; Thursdays, EDM/hip-hop with DJ Dan Utica; Fridays-Saturdays, live rock/country bands; Sundays, live classic country or rock music jam. 710 N. Ninth St., Modesto.
VITO’S RISTORANTE ▪ 209-576-1851
Tuesdays, live music. 918 13th St., Modesto.
YOSEMITE LANES ▪ 209-524-9161
Fridays, DJ JL and Awol; Saturdays, bands. 2301 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto.
