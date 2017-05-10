How Chandra Levy’s mother is now honoring slain daughter

Modesto-based artist Susan Levy brings an exhibit dedicated to the memory of her daughter Chandra Levy to Modesto Junior College.
“A Mother’s Tears” features paintings by Susan Levy and will open Monday, May 15, and run through June 1 at the art gallery on the MJC east campus. Levy received a bachelor’s degree in arts with an emphasis in arts education and art therapy from Ohio State University.
A public reception with the artist will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the MJC Art Gallery. The reception is free and open to the public. The gallery is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday on campus. Admission is free.
“I hope I will inspire a person to think about their world,” Levy said in a press release. “No one should be a victim of anything, from emotional abuse to sexual abuse, domestic abuse, war or murder. All life should be honored, and with that I dedicate this show in the memory of my special child, Chandra Levy.”
Levy’s daughter went missing while interning for the Bureau of Prisons in Washington, D.C., in 2001. The case drew national attention because of speculation of an affair between her and then-Rep. Gary Condit.
Talento Vivo en el Valle entries
The Gallo Center for the Arts is bringing back its Talento Vivo en el Valle competition and looking for entries.
The event will showcase regional Latino talent. Ballet folklorico groups and mariachi/ranchera singers from Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Merced, Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are eligible to apply. The judged show will be June 24 at the Gallo Center.
There are no fees to participate. A $750 prize will be awarded to the best vocal and dance group. One overall winner will automatically be selected to compete in the Gallo Center’s Valley’s Got Talent event in August with a chance to win the grand prize of $1,500.
Entries must be submitted by Monday, May 15. For more information call 209-338-5020 or email rgarcia@galloarts.org.
Ironstone Amphitheatre Concert Series
The Ironstone Amphitheatre summer concert series continues to grow.
The outdoor amphitheater in Murphys will have shows featuring headliners Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie with guest The Wallflowers on July 21 and country hitmaker Jake Owen with Drew Baldridge on Aug. 11. Tickets for the Fleetwood Mac costars are $55-$350; for Owen they are $50-$210.
The summer series already has booked Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, The Moody Blues, Jason Mraz, Toby Keith and more. For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit ironstoneamphitheatre.net.
Sierra Repertory Theatre auditions
Sierra Repertory Theatre is looking for young actors to take part in its upcoming production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
The theater is seeking boys and girls ages 7 to 12 for the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Rehearsals begin May 23 and the show opens June 16 and runs through July 30 in the company’s Fallon House Theatre in Columbia. Previous experience is appreciated, but not required.
For more information email artistic@sierrarep.org or call 209-532-0502 ext. 104.
California Centered: Printmaking Exhibition
Enjoy the artists reception for the 11th annual California Centered: Printmaking Exhibition on Friday, May 12, at the Merced Multicultural Center.
The statewide juried printmaking exhibit is sponsored by Merced County Arts Council and juried by Louisa Benhissen, a professor of art and art history at Merced College. The free exhibition will run through June 15.
The artist reception will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information call 209-388-1090 or visit www.artsmerced.org.
Let’s Celebrate Life at The Portal
The fourth annual “Lets Celebrate Life – A Reunion of Souls” music gathering unfurls Saturday, May 13, at The Portal in Modesto.
The all-ages music extravaganza will feature bands onindoor and outdoor stages, food trucks and a full bar. Performing on the indoor stage will be The Late Band, Dave Sousa, Catfish Daniels, Mario Ortega and more. The show is hosted by Uncle Lonny Presents and Jon Camp. Proceeds will benefit Hope Haven West, the Modesto-based charity providing wheelchairs to people in developing nations.
Tickets are $10. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music at 6 p.m. For more information call 209-538-1496 or visit www.unclelonnypresents.com.
Comments