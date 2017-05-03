6 Things To Do This Week in the Modesto Region

Cafe Shalom
The celebration of Jewish food and culture returns this weekend to Modesto’s Congregation Beth Shalom with its Cafe Shalom. The popular event promises food, music, a bake sale, gift shop and more. A new feature this year is the inclusion of Ladino food, which represents the ancient Jewish heritage of Spain and Portugal.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, May 7
WHERE: Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto
TICKETS: $18 advance, $20 at the door; $10 age 5-12, free under age 5
CALL: 209-571-6060
ONLINE: www.cbsmodesto.org
Lewis Black
Acerbic comic Lewis Black returns to the Gallo Center for the Arts, this time bringing his “The Rant, White & Blue Tour” to the Modesto venue. Known for his recurring appearances on the late-night TV show circuit, including a regular stint on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” Black happily embraces his crown as comedy’s ranting royalty.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 5
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$79
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Age with Movement Celebration
The annual Age With Movement Celebration is a kickoff to May’s Older Americans Month, a national observance celebrating people of a certain age and highlighting their contributions to their communities and the country. Friday’s celebration, presented by the Healthy Aging Association, features a walking course, aerobics, tai chi, senior Zumba, music, demonstrations, community booths, a pet parade, Bingo and more.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-noon Friday, May 5
WHERE: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.healthyagingassociation.org
Ceres Street Faire
Everyone is invited as Ceres celebrates its community this weekend during the annual Ceres Street Faire. Live entertainment, rides, a car and truck show, food booths, crafts and collectibles, exhibits and more are planned at this community event, as well as a parade on Saturday that begins at 10 a.m.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 7
WHERE: Downtown Ceres
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.ceresstreetfaire.org
Cinco de Mayo Parade
South Modesto Businesses United celebrates the Latino holiday of Cinco de Mayo a day later with its annual parade, set for Saturday, May 6, on Crows Landing Road. The festive march will span from Olivero Road to Glenn Avenue with floats featuring local businesses, youth groups, horses and more. If you’re looking for a festival-type celebration, Stockton holds a Cinco de Mayo Block Party & Concert on Friday, May 5 outdoors at Weber Point Events Center, 221 N Center St. from 2-10 p.m.
WHEN: Modesto’s Cinco de Mayo Parade is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 6
WHERE: Crows Landing Road, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: 209-604-4167
Hot Copper Show
The Lake Tulloch Lions Club pays homage to hot rods and custom cars at its annual show in Copperopolis. The daylong event promises food, music, arts and craft vendor, as well as face painting for the little ones.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6
WHERE: Copperopolis Town Square, 100 Town Square Road, Copperopolis
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.hotcoppercarshow.com
