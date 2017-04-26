Entertainment

April 26, 2017 4:59 PM

Region’s wine & beer tastings in the Modesto area

What: Taste of Lodi

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 2-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, April 28-30

Wines: Power house reds and especially Zinfandels from nearby Lodi will be featured.

Cost: $5

What: Merry Month of May Flight

Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Jules Melange Vin Blanc, The Hill Wine Co. Chardonnay, Wild Thing Zinfandel, JAM Cabernet, Baldacci Syrah will be poured.

Cost: $12

What: Spring Flights

WHERE: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463

WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Red Flight: Calera Pinot Noir, Collide Red Wine, 1000 Stories Zinfandel, Rusack Syrah, Van Ruiten Cabernet Sauvignon. White Flight: Rusack Sauvignon Blanc, Opolo Viognier, Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay, Lloyd Chardonnay, Sunday Funday Rose

Cost: $12

What: Pinot Noir Finds

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 4

Wines: New discoveries and old favorites from around the state will be featured.

Cost: $5

