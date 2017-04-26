Entertainment

April 26, 2017 4:59 PM

6 Things To Do This Week

By Pat Clark

Purple Rain Party II

After a highly successful musical tribute to the late artist Prince last year, the State Theatre brings back another celebration of the iconic singer, musician and actor. Live music will be performed by Tim Allen and Joe Barretta, and Voodoo Laser returns with a light show. Prince’s film “Purple Rain” will screen and people are encouraged to dress in their most “flamboyant purple attire” in honor of the musician.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. music, 7:45 p.m. film, Saturday, April 29

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20

ONLINE: thestate.org

All things “Star Wars”

May the Fourth Day celebrates all things “Star Wars” and its Modesto-raised creator, George Lucas. In 2016, officials proclaimed May 4 “Star Wars” Day in Modesto, and this year’s festivities will mark the 40th anniversary of the original film, “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.” The event will include live music, cosplayers, lightsaber battles and a laser light show. Brenden Theatres will have a special screening of “Spaceballs,” a spoof of the “Star Wars” franchise.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4

WHERE: Tenth Street Plaza, Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.facebook.com/10thStreetMusic

Scottish Fiddlers

The Gallo Center in Modesto brings in traditional music from the Celtic lands and beyond, directed by celebrated Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser. The SF Scottish Fiddlers features 115 members spanning ages 10 to over 80. Along with fiddles, the group offers players of cello, guitar, harp, piano, woodwinds, percussion and even harmonica, along with singers and dancers.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20-$35

ONLINE: galloarts.org

Rykert Trio

The Rykert Trio returns for a show Friday evening to help fund production of its first CD. The Valley Talent Project-winning group of opera singers is made up of veteran Modesto performer Joe Rykert and his adult children Noel Rykert-La Rosa and Joseph Paul Rykert. The trio was formed shortly after the senior Rykert was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma two years ago. The group has decided to continue on since his successful treatment.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, April 28

WHERE: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave., Modesto

TICKETS: Goodwill offering will be taken

ONLINE: www.facebook.com/therykerttrio

Modesto Film Society

The 1968 historic film “The Lion in Winter” marks the April selection offered by the Modesto Film Society. The Sunday afternoon screening features a newly restored digital print of the film that portrays the history and palace intrigues of medieval England. The movie stars Peter O’Toole, Katharine Hepburn and Timothy Dalton.

WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $8 for nonmembers

ONLINE: thestate.org

Fruit & Nut fest

Hughson will pay homage to its regional bounty this weekend, celebrating the annual Hughson Fruit & Nut Festival. The two-day event will include free tethered balloon rides – weather permitting – as well as vendors, food, a farmers market, kids activities, live entertainment, a chance to make your own ice cream, a chili cook-off, car show and more.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 30

WHERE: Downtown Hughson

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: hughsonchamber.org

