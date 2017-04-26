In brief: Arts events across the Modesto region

A new exhibit opens Wednesday, May 3, at the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock. “Inspired Abstraction” features three Central Valley artists: Katherine Crinklaw of Newman, Sharon Maney LoManto of Modesto and Nic Webber also of Modesto.
The exhibit brings together the three artists, who use abstraction in individual ways. LoManto’s recent works are on metal and use industrial paints. Crinklaw begins her paintings with natural forms and abstracts them into simplified shapes and colors. Webber uses the contrasts of hard and soft in his sculptures.
A reception for the artists will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in conjunction with Art Around Town, Turlock’s quarterly downtown art walk. In the Lobby Galleries at the Carnegie, 250 N. Broadway, the exhibit runs through July 23. The Carnegie is open Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Admission to the Lobby Gallery is free.
Everything Fitz in MCCA program
Enjoy high-energy fiddling and percussion step dancing along with Everything Fitz on May 3, the final show of Modesto Community Concert Association’s 67th season.
Everything Fitz also plays bluegrass, jazz and swing. The talented family of musicians combines musical styles in novelty numbers and choreographed dance routines. The show begins at 7 p.m. at the Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto.
Tickets are $15-$30 and can be purchased at the Gallo Center box office or at galloarts.org.
Country Quilters offer program at Mistlin Gallery
Two members of Country Crossroads Quilters, Angie Gohn and Teresa Seifert, will offer a presentation and sampling of art quilts May 4 at the Mistlin Gallery in downtown Modesto. The program leads up to the next Central California Art Association exhibit, “Celebration of Fiber Arts,” in June.
The presentation is part of the CCAA members meeting and is open to the public beginning at 6:30 p.m. for social hour and 7 for the program. The Mistlin Gallery is at 1015 J St., Modesto. Call 209-529-3369.
Drop-in class at Prospect Theater Project
The final in a series of Saturday morning Drop-in Viewpoints classes will be held April 29 at Prospect Theater Project in Modesto.
Actress Laura Dickinson-Turner presents the artist-training technique that was born in the late 1970s and has become a tool for creating ensemble and training theater practitioners. One of the three core elements of the famed Steppenwolf Theatre’s actor training program, its primary focus is a physical and emotional awareness of the naturally occurring aspects of creativity.
Saturday’s class is from 10 a.m. to noon at Prospect Theater, 1214 K St., Modesto. The cost is $20 per class, $10 for students. www.facebook.com/lauradickinsonturner.
New Turlock Concert season
Season subscriptions for the 2017-18 season of the Turlock Concert Association are now available, which include five performances from October through April 2018. Subscriptions are $60, $10 for children through May 31; $65 for adults beginning June 1. Here are the performances planned for the association’s 78th season:
Andy Hackbarth – Oct. 10: Eclectic musical journey and tribute to Andres Segovia by classical guitarist.
West Winds Clarinet Quartet – Nov. 5: Ensemble from the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West performing in a variety of styles including a Tribute to Veterans.
Stop Motion Poetry – Feb. 10: Valentine’s Show with intelligent music that aspires to greater things.
Two On Tap – March 5: Dancing that takes you back to the days of Fred & Ginger and Mickey & Judy with vocals and choreography.
Duo Baldo – April 17: High-energy classical music with theatrical comedy and slapstick.
All shows are at the Turlock Community Auditorium, 1574 E. Canal Drive. Single ticketw will be available for $15-$25. For more information, call 209-634-0788, 209-667-5874 or Ken Weisel 209-606-6682.
Music in the Plaza series
The annual fair-weather Music in the Plaza series features MF Silverado on Friday, April 28, performing live at Tenth Street Plaza in downtown Modesto from 7 to 9 p.m.
The rest of the spring lineup includes The Poorhouse Millionaires, May 5; The Rob Hill Band, May 12; A La Lune, May 19; Lodge Pole Pickers, May 26; The Wrong Doers, June 2; Johnny Rocket & The Thrust, June 9; Marirose & The Gypsies, June 16; Willie Hines, June 23; and Triple D, June 30.
