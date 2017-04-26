Calendar: Events across the Modesto region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
AN EVENING OF DANCE ▪ April 28
Juline Regional Youth Ballet. 7:30 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $15.
S.F. SCOTTISH FIDDLERS ▪ April 29
100 fiddlers backed by piano, drums, cellos, guitars, harps and even flutes. 7:30 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $20-$35.
VIVAN FESTEJOS! ▪ April 30
Mother’s Day ballet folklo ▪ ico celebration featuring the Calidanza Dance Company 3 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $25-$35.
RAVE ON! THE BUDDY HOLLY EXPERIENCE ▪ May 2
Tribute. 7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $19-$59.
EVERYTHING FITZ ▪ May 3
Modesto Community Concert Association program. 7 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $15-$30.
THE LAST DANCE ▪ May 4-5
Presented by Central Catholic Dance Program. 7 p.m. $14-$18.
LEWIS BLACK ▪ May 5
Comedian. 8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $39-$79.
THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA ▪ May 7
Children’s theater. 2 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $8-$15.
MSO: NIGHT AT THE OPERA ▪ May 12-13
Modesto Symphony Orchestra. 8 p.m. both nights. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $19-$92.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE BEGINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Lesson, play-along. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St. at I Street. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
May 21, Martin Martinez Big Band; June 18, The Cocuzzi Trio; July 16, B-Sharp & The Axxidentals; Aug. 20, Fulton Street Jazzz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. Info: 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
THE RYKERT TRIO ▪ April 28
Music from sacred to opera to Broadway and more. 7 p.m. Geneva Presbyterian Church, Modesto. Free with offerings taken to fund production of group’s first CD.
STEVIE RAY TRIBUTE SHOW ▪ May 6
Dave Sousa and friends, Lovestruck featuring Catfish Daniels. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $10; bar proceeds benefit Hope Haven West. 209-402-7900.
“MUSICAL POTPOURRI” ▪ May 6
Downtown Music Series presents electric concert featuring First United Methodist Church musicians. 7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, Chapel, 850 16th Street, Modesto. $10. 209-522-9046
LETS CELEBRATE LIFE - A REUNION OF SOULS ▪ May 13
All Star Band. 5 p.m. doors, 6 p.m. show. The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $10; bar proceeds benefit Hope Haven West. 209-402-7900.
THE STATE THEATRE
SCIENCE ON SCREEN ▪ April 29
Behold Livermorium: A Quest for New Elements with Dawn Shaughnessy from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Followed by film “Iron Man 2.” 2:30 p.m. Free.
PURPLE RAIN PARTY II ▪ April 29
Tribute to Prince with live music by Tim Allen and Joe Barretta, Laser, light show, dancingm screebubg if “Purple Rain.” 6:30 p.m.; screening 7:45 p.m. $20.
FILM: “TOMORROW: ALL OVER THE GLOBE, SOLUTIONS ALREADY EXIST” ▪ April 28-May 4
Documentary. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE LION IN WINTER” ▪ April 30
Modesto Film Society presents classic. 1 p.m. $8.
FILM: “ALIVE AND KICKING” ▪ May 2-7
Documentary. $8-$10
FLY FISHING FILM TOUR ▪ May 4
Courtesy of Stanislaus Fly Fishers and Rivers of Recovery. 5:30 p.m. $10.
FILM: “THE DINNER” ▪ May 5-19
Drama starring Richard Gere. $8-$10.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“AVENUE Q” ▪ April 28-May 14
Adults-only musical comedy is the story of a recent college graduate who moves into a seedy neighborhood. Call for times. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St. Merced. $22. boxoffice@playhousemerced.com, 209-725-8587
“LOVE IN DEAD SILENCE” ▪ Through April 30
2017 installment of local Center Stage Conservatory’s Devised Theatre Project. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. CSS Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. centerstagemodesto.com
“RUMORS” ▪ Through April 30
West Side Players Production. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. $15-$18. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. 209-862-4490 or www.westsidetheatre.org.
STEINBECK UNDER THE STARS ▪ May 2-7
“Of Mice and Men” presented by California State University, Stanislaus. Gates open 6:30 p.m. show 8 p.m. Campus amphitheater, 1 University Circle, Turlock. Free. www.csustan.edu/under-the-stars.
“OLIVER” ▪ May 4-5
Whitmore Charter High School production. 6:30 p.m. Campus multi-purpose room, 3435 Don Pedro Road, Ceres $8.
“MULAN JUNIOR” ▪ May 5-7
Turlock Youth Performing Arts production. 7 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium. $10.
“LIONS OF ILLYRIA” ▪ May 13-14
Center Stage Conservatory children’s production based on Shakepeare's "Twelfth Night.” Best for ages 4-10 and their families. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. $5. Centerstagemodesto.com.
ART
ART SPACE ON MAIN ▪ 209-668-3958
Through May 6, Gordon Senior: Silent Harvest. 135 W. Main St., Turlock. www.csustan.edu/soa.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
BUILDING IMAGINATION CENTER ▪ 209-668-3958
Through May 6, Benjamin Rosenthal: From this side of space to the other side of the signal. 135 W. Main St., Turlock.
www.csustan.edu/soa.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through May, Andrea Morris with artist reception May 18 during the Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
Through April 28, Artwork from Penumbra Literature and Art Magazine with reception and book launch April 28 at 5:30 p.m. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through June 2, Central California Art Showcase in conjunction with Carnegie Arts Center. May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TINKERTANK ▪ 209 661-9390
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1003 12th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
May 11, Aug. 10, Nov. 9, Evening art walks several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “A Record of Time – Clocks and Calendars.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto.
www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
SONORA JOE’S ▪ 209-533-4455
Through June 3, Patrick Michael Karnahan’s paintings of Jamestown’s historic Sierra Railroad. 140 South Washington St., Sonora
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
TURLOCK ART GALLERY ▪ 209-634-8911
Ongoing, “Rhett Regina Owings: Monterey Coast.” Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays. 132 S. Center St., Turlock.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
YOSEMITE MUSEUM GALLERY ▪ 209-372-0200
Through April 30, “Yosemite Renaissance 32.” 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. daily. 9037 Village Dr, Yosemite Valley.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons. No partner or experience necessary. Open to teens and older. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-634-8843 or 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Second Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“CALIFORNIA ART SHOWCASE” ▪ Through June 2
Collaborative juried exhibition with Modesto’s Mistlin Gallery featuring 162 works in a variety of mediums.
“INSPIRED ABSTRACTION” ▪ May 3-July 23
Works by Central Valley artists Katherine Crinklaw, Sharon Maney LoManto and Nic Webber. Frees artists’ reception May 1, 6-8 p.m. In the Lobby Gallery.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
April 28, Jones and Fischer Band; April 29, The Band Fresh. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
ROCKY LAPORTE ▪ May 19
Benefit for H.O.S.T. House (Helping Others Sleep Tonight) featuring LaPorte with Emily Epstein White. 8 p.m. Fellowship Hall at Federated Church, 45 S. El Circulo Ave., Patterson. $15 advance, $20 door 800-838-3006 or HostHouseComedyNight.com
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
MODESTO UNPLUGGED MUSIC FESTIVAL ▪ Through April 30
Live music showcase is a celebration of Americana, bluegrass, Celtic, country and all things acoustic in intimate spaces in around downtown Modesto. Various times in various locations; see www.modestounplugged.com for details. Tickets are $10-$15 depending on the show. Call 209-543-5306.
HUGHSON FRUIT & NUT FESTIVAL ▪ April 29-30
The community event will include tethered balloon rides, vendors, food, farmers market, kids activities, live entertainment, tastings, a chili cook off, car show and more. Downtown Hughson. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Hughson. hughsonchamber.org or 2017 Hughson Fruit and Nut Festival.
SONORA SPRING FESTIVAL ▪ April 29
Annual family event features arts and craft vendors, live entertainment, street entertainment, hair and fashion show and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Sonora. Free. www.sonoraca.com.
DELHI MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL ▪ April 29
Annual event, with food, fun and entertainment. 1-8 p.m. Delhi High School, 16881 Schendel Ave. 209-632-2436.
MERCED COUNTY SPRING FAIR ▪ May 3-7
Live music, animal attractions, Destruction Derby, bull riding, truck and tractor pulls, kids activities, midway, food and more. Merced County Spring Fairgrounds, 403 F St., Los Banos. $3-$9; arena events have their own tickets prices. Hours vary by day, see www.co.merced.ca.us or call 209-826-5166.
STAR WARS DAY ▪ May 4
Mark the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars” with live music, cosplayers and fan groups, sabre battles and a laser light show. Special Screening of “Spaceballs” at Brenden Theater. Festival 6-9 p.m. 10th Street Plaza, Modesto.
AGE WITH MOVEMENT CELEBRATION ▪ May 5
Walks, aerobics, tai chi, senior zumba, music, demonstrations to celebrate Older Americans Month. Community booths, pet parade, bingo and more also planned. 8 a.m.-noon. East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive, Modesto. Free. www.HealthyAgingAssociation.org.
MARIPOSA BUTTERFLY FESTIVAL ▪ May 5-7
Butterfly releases, parade, children’s activities, art, competitions, entertainment and more. Weekend begins at Taste of Mariposa, 5:30 p.m. Friday at Mariposa County Fairgrounds. Parade 10 a.m. Saturday; festival runs 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday in Downtown Mariposa, Highway 140 at Highway 149. www.mariposabutterflyfestival.net.
CERES STREET FAIRE ▪ May 6-7
Live entertainment, car and truck show, food booths, crafts and collectibles, exhibits and more. Parade on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Festival runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Ceres. Free. www.ceresstreetfaire.org.
CINCO DE MAYO PARADE ▪ May 6
11 a.m.-1 p.m. South Modesto Businesses United presents this annual parade on Crows Landing Road from Olivero Road to Glenn Avenue with floats featuring local businesses, youth groups, horses and more. Free. 209-604-4167.
HOT COPPER SHOW ▪ May 6
Annual Lake Tulloch Lions Club hot rod and custom car show. Food, music, vendors and face painting for children. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Copper Town Square on Highway 4. Free. www.hotcoppercarshow.com.
CAFE SHALOM ▪ May 7
Jewish food and cultural celebration with food, live music, bake sale, gift shop, more. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $18 advance, $20 at the door; $10 age 5-12, free under age 5. www.cbsmodesto.org.
MOTHER LODE ROUND-UP ▪ May 13-14
Parade and Rodeo sponsored by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse. Saturday will feature a 10 a.m. parade in historic downtown Sonora on Washington Street. Saturday and Sunday rodeo at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds begins 2 p.m. both days. Sunday will include a $7 Mother’s Day Brunch from 8 a.m. to noon. Rodeo tickets are $7-$18. www.motherloderoundup.com.
CENTRAL VALLEY BREWFEST ▪ May 13
Featuring more than 150 beers to sample, food trucks on site, music by Wonder Bread 5, along with art from Art Expressions of San Joaquin. Making an appearance will be the Stella Artois Airstream. This is a 21-and-older event. Noon-5 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $35 advance, $40 at the door; $15 for designated drivers. www.cvbrewfest.com.
WATERFORD WESTERN HERITAGE DAY ▪ May 13
Waterford celebrates history with parade, pony rides, train rides, music, vendors and food. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Waterford. Free. 209-874-1028.
FOOD & FUN
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET DINNER ▪ April 29
Omelet, potatoes, biscuits, fruit and beverage 4:30-7 p.m. Escalon United Methodist Church, 2000 Jackson Ave. (Hwy 120 East), Escalon. $8 adults, $4 under age 10. free under age 5. 209-838-1212.
STANISLAUS RIB COOKOFF ▪ May 6
Competition between Modesto Fire Fighters and Modesto Police Officers in fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club of Stanislaus County. Private home. $50. 209-222-5830 or www.bgcstan.org/ribcookoff.
SPRING TEA ▪ May 6
Proceeds benefit Salvation Army. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. St Paul's Episcopal Church, 1528 Oakdale Road, Modesto. $20. 209-522-3267
NURSING FUNDRAISING DINNER ▪ May 10
Modesto Junior College Nursing Alumni Association event benefits scholarships and resources for nursing students. 6-8:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Student Center on West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto. $30 adults, $20 students and seniors, $10 for age 12 and under.
CORKS & FORKS ▪ May 11
Howard Training Center benefit featuring wine tasting and hors d’oeurves, silent auction. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Howard Training Center, 1424 Stonum Road, Modesto. $40, pre-sale only. www.glewis@howardtrainingcenter.com.
MOTHERS DAY TEA ▪ May 13
McHenry Mansion Foundation event. Seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto. $30, reserve by May 5. 209-522-1739.
MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH ▪ May 14
Omelets, potatoes, bacon, sausage, fruit salad, muffins and beverage. Proceeds benefit local mission work. 11 a.m. Hughson United Methodist Church, 2007 6th ST., Hughson. $18, $10 age 10 under. 209-202-8812
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETING ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
TURLOCK GARDEN CLUB TOUR ▪ April 29
Seven homes featured. Proceeds provide scholarships for high school seniors and college students in Turlock and neighboring communities and help fund charitable organizations and beautification projects. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Locations provided with tickets, $20 adults, $10 children, available at The Greenery in Turlock, West Turf Nursery in Modesto, Morris Nursery in Riverbank.
SPRING BAZAAR & CAR SHOW ▪ April 30
Sacred Heart Parish, Patterson, annual event with carnival games, bounce house, food, crafts, car show, more. Noon. 505 M St., Patterson. Free. 209-892-9321.
COUNTRY QUILTERS SPEAKERS ▪ May 4
Central California Art Association features speakers from Country Crossroads Quilters, Angie Gohn and Teresa Seifert, discussing the art of working with fiber and quilting. 6:30 p.m. Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto. 209-529-3369.
GOLD RUSH WRITERS’ CONFERENCE ▪ May 5-7
12th annual conference. Guest speaker program featuring author and poet James Ragan on May 6 at 7:30 p.m., Hotel Leger, 8304 Main St., Mokelumne Hill, $5 advance, evenbrite.com or $10 (cash only) at the door. For conference times and details, see www.goldrushwriters.com.
STANISLAUS SPECIAL OLYMPICS ▪ May 6
44th annual Regional Games Ceremonies and Track and Field events with Mariposa County and Merced County Special Olympics. 10 a.m. Special Olympics Sports Field at J. F. Kennedy School, 1202 Stonum Road, Modesto. Free. 209-522-1544.
MUSIC MANIA ▪ May 7
Music marketplace presented by brothers Russ and Mike Allsup with music-related items, collectibles and more. A portion of the proceeds will go to Hope Haven West. 10 a.m. The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $3 with $10 early entry at 8 a.m. Food and refreshments will be available. facebook.com/Musicmania
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ May 9
Kate Larson will explain how soft, handmade buttons made from linen thread and bits of cloth were made in Dorset, England, as early as the 17th century. 10 a.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
WOMEN BUILD ▪ May 12-13
Fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity. Get family and friends involved with team to help build a Habitat home. 8:30-2:30. Register at www.stanislaushabitat.org.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ May 13
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolomne County Library. mlwsguild.org.
MOTHER’S DAY RIDES ▪ May 14
Railtown 1897 State Historic Park excursion train rides. 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. 10501 Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 for adults, $10 ages 6-17, free age 5 and under. www.railtown1897.org.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Ongoing
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Ongoing
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Ongoing
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Ongoing
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Ongoing
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Ongoing
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MERCED SUNDAY SOCIAL DANCE ▪ Ongoing
Sunday dance featuring music by Just Friends and a free samba slide dance lesson. Refreshments available. 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Merced Community Center Ballroom, 755 W. 15th St. $8. 209-723-0839.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Ongoing
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
TURLOCK YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS AUDITIONS ▪ May 8-9
Auditions for “Bring it On” for incoming freshmen through outgoing seniors 6-8 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium. Callbacks May 12; rehearsals begin May 30; performances Aug. 4-6.
Comments