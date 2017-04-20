In brief: Rykert Trio in Modesto concert

The Valley Talent Project-winning The Rykert Trio returns for a fundraising show Friday, April 28.
The family trio out of Modesto is made up of veteran Modesto performer Joe Rykert and his adult children Noel Rykert-La Rosa and Joseph Paul Rykert. The opera-singing group won both the grand prize and the audience awards at the 2016 Valley Talent Project (formerly known as Valley’s Got Talent) last August at Gallo Center for the Arts. The family’s upcoming show will raise funds for the production and recording of the trio’s first CD.
The Rykert Trio was formed shortly after the senior Rykert, who has been a frequent performer with Townsend Opera and Modesto performing arts, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma two years ago. He has since successfully received treatment and the trio has decided to continue on. The show will feature opera, Broadway, musical theater and religious music.
The show will be at 7 p.m. at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Modesto. A goodwill offering will be taken to raise funds for the album. For more information visit www.facebook.com/therykerttrio.
Modesto Junior College choral concert
The Modesto Junior College department of music presents “The British are Coming! The British are Coming!” choral concert on Friday, April 21.
The MJC Concert Choir and Chamber Singers will perform works by British composers under the direction of Cathryn Tortell. The program includes the music of U.K. musicians ranging from R. Vaughn Williams, John Rutter, Benjamin Britten, Paul Mealor and John Tavener to Gilbert and Sullivan and The Beatles.
Show starts at 7 p.m. in the Auditorium of the Performing Art Center on the east campus. Tickets are $6 general, $3 students, seniors and children. For more information call 209-575-6776.
Shakespeare in Yosemite
The University of California, Merced, is partnering with the National Park Service to present Shakespeare in Yosemite this weekend.
Inaugural event will feature local and student actors performing classic works by William Shakespeare, as well as writings by naturalist John Muir, set against the the natural backdrop of Yosemite National Park. The free, one-hour performances will take place at 2 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 22-23, in Yosemite’s Lower River and Half Dome Village amphitheaters in Yosemite Valley. Entrance to the park that weekend is free as part of National Park Week.
The project is co-directed and produced by Shakespeare scholars Katherine Steele Brokaw of UC Merced and Paul Prescott of the University of Warwick in the U.K. The show features longtime John Muir portrayer and scholar Lee Stetson, National Park Service Ranger Shelton Johnson and actors from UC Merced, Merced College, University of the Pacific, the University of Warwick, Merced Shakespearefest and other Central Valley theater communities.
For more information, visit www.ucmerced.edu/shakespeare.
May the Fourth Star Wars Day
Mark your calendars for May the Fourth Day in Modesto.
The event celebrates all things “Star Wars” and its Modesto-raised creator George Lucas. Last year officials proclaimed May 4 “Star Wars Day” in Modesto. This year’s festivities will mark the 40th anniversary of the original film, “Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope.”
The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Tenth Street Plaza. The event will include live music, cosplayers, light saber battles and a laser light show. Brenden Theaters will have a special screening of “Spaceballs,” a spoof of the “Star Wars” franchise. The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.facebook.com/10thStreetMusic.
