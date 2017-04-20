6 Things To Do This Week

Earth Day in the Park
The city of Modesto’s 28th annual Earth Day in the Park celebration returns to Graceada Park. Family-friendly festivities include information on green programs, live entertainment, pet adoptions, children’s activities, food and more. Students in grades K-12 can compete in the Trash-Formation art contest. Free paper shredding, trash recycling and donation area will be available. StaRT bus rides to the park are free.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22
WHERE: Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-577-5495
ONLINE: www.modestogov.com/earthday
Birding double feature
Enjoy a birding double feature from the Stanislaus Audubon Society. The event includes the locally produced short film “My Big Year: Photographing Birds in The Central Valley” and the feature “The Big Year.” Local photographer and birder Jim Gain filmed “My Big Year” watching birds over four seasons in Merced and Stanislaus counties. “The Big Year” stars Steve Martin, Jack Black and Owen Wilson as three men in a bird-watching competition.
WHEN: 1 p.m. doors, 2 p.m. “My Big Year,” 3 p.m. “The Big Year” Sunday, April 23
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10
CALL: 209-527-4697
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
West Side Players
The West Side Players from Newman’s West Side Theatre present a production of the Neil Simon farce “Rumors.” The comical play will be directed for the local company by Wesley Vasquez. The show follows Charley and Myra Brock, who have thrown a party for their 10th wedding anniversary. But then a series of mishaps occur and mayhem ensues as their friends and guests start to arrive.
WHEN: Opens 7 p.m. Friday, April 21; runs 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday through April 30
WHERE: West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman
TICKETS: $15 general, $18 reserved
CALL: 209-862-4490
ONLINE: www.westsidetheatre.org
Calaveras Air Faire
Mother Lode Chapter 484 of the Experimental Aircraft Association presents the Calaveras Air Faire. The aviation-themed day features an old-fashioned fly-in and open house at the Calaveras County Airport. Festivities also include aircraft demonstrations, a classic car show, a radio-control aircraft display,an artists exhibit and live music. Airplane rides will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 22
WHERE: Calaveras County Airport, 3600 Carol Kennedy Drive, San Andreas
TICKETS: Admission free, airplane rides $20 adults, $10 children
CALL: 209-736-2501
ONLINE: www.eaa484.org
Taste of Calaveras
Enjoy a Taste of Calaveras this weekend. The 11th annual foothills event showcases area food, wine and art. Calaveras County wineries, restaurants, select chefs, professional musicians and plein air artists all take part in the celebration. Activities include cooking demonstrations, wine tasting, educational wine and food pairing seminars, a silent auction and more.
WHEN: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22
WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $50 advance, $55 at gate
CALL: 209-736-1333
ONLINE: www.angelscampbusiness.com
Gold Country Peddler’s Faire
Find undiscovered treasure at the Gold Country Peddler's Faire in historic Knights Ferry this weekend. The annual event features booths from more than 100 dealers filled with antiques, collectibles, crafts and more. The popular event is presented by the Knights Ferry History & Museum Associates and will take place along the Stanislaus River near the covered bridge.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23
WHERE: Knights Ferry Recreation Area, 17968 Covered Bridge Road
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-480-3602
- Marijke Rowland
Comments