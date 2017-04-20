Calendar: Events across the Modesto region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
MPA 50TH GALA CONCERT ▪ April 22
Modesto Performing Arts brings in 120 alumni performers from over the past 50 year to recreate songs they originally sang in their MPA performances. 2 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$55.
EXPEDITIONS ▪ April 22
Collaborative concert from Johansen High School. 7 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $8-$12.
AN EVENING OF DANCE ▪ April 27-28
Juline Regional Youth Ballet. 7:30 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $15.
S.F. SCOTTISH FIDDLERS ▪ April 29
100 fiddlers backed by piano, drums, cellos, guitars, harps and even flutes. 7:30 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $20-$35.
VIVAN FESTEJOS! ▪ April 30
Mother’s Day ballet folklorico celebration featuring the Calidanza Dance Company 3 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $25-$35.
RAVE ON! THE BUDDY HOLLY EXPERIENCE ▪ May 2
Tribute. 7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $19-$59.
EVERYTHING FITZ ▪ May 3
Modesto Community Concert Association program. 7 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $15-$30.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE BEGINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Lesson, play-along. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St. at I Street. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
April 23, CSUS Jazz Band, Creole Jazz Kings, Midnight Rose Jazz Band; May 21, Martin Martinez Big Band; June 18, The Cocuzzi Trio; July 16, B-Sharp & The Axxidentals; Aug. 20, Fulton Street Jazzz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. Info: 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
KASH IN ENSEMBLE ▪ Through April 30
Acoustic music. 1 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Columbia Nursery, 22004 Parrots Ferry Road, Sonora. $15
SWISS ECHOES SPRING CONCERT & DANCE ▪ April 22
San Joaquin Valley Swiss Echoes with special guests “Heimatchor” and Swiss Echoes’s Children’s Choir. Featuring folk songs and yodels. 7:30 p.m. Swiss Hall, Manley and East Main streets, Ripon. $10 advance, $12 at the door. $12 adults, $6 age 12 and under. 209-531- 2577 or 209-667- 1087.
SPRING CONCERT ▪ April 22-23
Columbia College Community Chorus. 7:30 p.m. April 22, 3 p.m. St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 13880 Joshua Way, Sonora. April 23. $5-$12. 209-586-5965.
THE RYKERT TRIO ▪ April 28
Music from sacred to opera to Broadway and more. 7 p.m. Geneva Presbyterian Church, Modesto. Free with offerings taken to fund production of group’s first CD.
STEVIE RAY TRIBUTE SHOW ▪ May 6
Dave Sousa and friends, Lovestruck featuring Catfish Daniels. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $10; bar proceeds benefit Hope Haven West. 209-402-7900.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “THE ZOOKEEPER'S WIFE” ▪ Through April 22
7 p.m. $8-$10.
FILM: “KEDI” ▪ Through April 21
In Turkish with English subtitles. Profile of an ancient city and its unique people, as seen through the eyes of a cat. $8-$10.
FILM: “AFTER THE STORM” ▪ April 21-22
In Japanese with English subtitles. A man struggles to take back control of his existence. $8.
FILM: “TOMORROW: ALL OVER THE GLOBE, SOLUTIONS ALREADY EXIST” ▪ April 22
Earth Day presentation. 1 p.m. Free.
BIRDING FILMS ▪ April 23
Two films on birding from Sierra Club, Stanislaus Audubon Society, Great Valley Museum, and Stanislaus Wildlife Refuge with “My Big Year: Photographing Birds in the Central Valley” and feature film “The Big Year.” Doors open 1 p.m. $10.
FUN RAISER ▪ Thursday, April 27
Epsilon Nu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma hosts wine, appetizers, raffle prizes and classic film “Some Like It Hot.” 5:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. film. $25. 209-545-0883.
SCIENCE ON SCREEN ▪ April 29
Behold Livermorium: A Quest for New Elements with Dawn Shaughnessy from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Followed by film “Iron Man 2.” 2:30 p.m. Free.
PURPLE RAIN PARTY II ▪ April 29
Tribute to Prince with live music by Tim Allen and Joe Barretta, Laser, light show, dancingm screebubg if “Purple Rain.” 6:30 p.m.; screening 7:45 p.m. $20.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“LOVE IN DEAD SILENCE” ▪ Through April 30
2017 installment of local Center Stage Conservatory’s Devised Theatre Project. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. CSS Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. centerstagemodesto.com
“RUMORS” ▪ April 21-30
West Side Players Production. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. $15-$18. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. 209-862-4490 or www.westsidetheatre.org.
“SHAKESPEARE IN YOSEMITE” ▪ April 22-23
In partnership with the National Park Service and the University of Warwick (U.K.), the University of California, Merced, production offers excerpts from classic works of Shakespeare, as well as writings by naturalist John Muir. Yosemite’s Lower River and Half Dome Village amphitheaters in Yosemite Valley. ucmerced.edu/shakespeare.
STEINBECK UNDER THE STARS ▪ May 2-7
“Of Mice and Men” presented by California State University, Stanislaus. Gates open 6:30 p.m. show 8 p.m. Campus amphitheater, 1 University Circle, Turlock. Free. www.csustan.edu/under-the-stars.
“OLIVER” ▪ May 4-5
Whitmore Charter High School production. 6:30 p.m. Campus multi-purpose room, 3435 Don Pedro Road, Ceres $8.
“MULAN JUNIOR” ▪ May 5-7
Turlock Youth Performing Arts production. 7 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium. $10.
ART
ART SPACE ON MAIN ▪ 209-668-3958
Through May 6, Gordon Senior: Silent Harvest. 135 W. Main St., Turlock. www.csustan.edu/soa.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
BUILDING IMAGINATION CENTER ▪ 209-668-3958
Through May 6, Benjamin Rosenthal: From this side of space to the other side of the signal. 135 W. Main St., Turlock.
www.csustan.edu/soa.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through May, Andrea Morris with artist reception May 18 during the Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, STANISLAUS, ART GALLERY ▪ 209-668-3958
Through April 28, Artwork from Penumbra Literature and Art Magazine with reception and book launch April 28 at 5:30 p.m. 1 University Circle, Turlock.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through June 2, Central California Art Showcase in conjunction with Carnegie Arts Center. May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TINKERTANK ▪ 209 661-9390
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1003 12th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
May 11, Aug. 10, Nov. 9, Evening art walks several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “A Record of Time – Clocks and Calendars.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto.
www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
SONORA JOE’S ▪ 209-533-4455
Through June 3, Patrick Michael Karnahan’s paintings of Jamestown’s historic Sierra Railroad. 140 South Washington St., Sonora
STANISLAUS COUNTY ARTIST STUDIOS ▪ 209-529-3369
April 22-23, Stanislaus Artist Open Studio, 55 artists in various studio locations in Modesto, Turlock and Oakdale. $10.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
May 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
TURLOCK ART GALLERY ▪ 209-634-8911
Ongoing, “Rhett Regina Owings: Monterey Coast.” Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays. 132 S. Center St., Turlock.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
YOSEMITE MUSEUM GALLERY ▪ 209-372-0200
Through April 30, “Yosemite Renaissance 32.” 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. daily. 9037 Village Dr, Yosemite Valley.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons. No partner or experience necessary. Open to teens and older. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-634-8843 or 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Second Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“THE REBIRTH OF THE MUSE” ▪ Through April 23
Works by members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association in the lobby galleries. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday.
“CALIFORNIA ART SHOWCASE” ▪ Through June 2
Collaborative juried exhibition with Modesto’s Mistlin Gallery featuring 162 works in a variety of mediums.
FAMILY FRIDAY – EARTH YAY! ▪ April 21
Earth Day program. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
April 21, Mustache Harbor; April 22, Gotcha Covered; April 27, Mojo Jackson Band; April 28, Jones and Fischer Band; April 29, The Band Fresh. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
MODESTO UNPLUGGED MUSIC FESTIVAL ▪ Through April 30
Live music showcase is a celebration of Americana, bluegrass, Celtic, country and all things acoustic in intimate spaces in around downtown Modesto. Various times in various locations; see www.modestounplugged.com for details. Tickets are $10-$15 depending on the show. Call 209-543-5306.
EARTH DAY IN THE PARK ▪ April 22
A day of “green” education, live entertainment, activities for all ages, food, Trash-Formation art contest for students K-12 and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Graceada Park, Sycamore and Needham streets, Modesto. Free. www.modestogov.com/415/Earth-Day.
STANISLAUS ARTIST OPEN STUDIO TOUR ▪ April 22-23
More than 55 artists at 36 studios and gallery venues primarily in Turlock, Modesto and Oakdale open their doors to the public. Meet local artists where they create their work, with studio tours, demonstrations and art to view and for sale. Map booklets double as tickets for the tour and will be available for $10, free age 18 and under. Tour hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more map purchase locations, see www.stanislausaos.wordpress.com.
CALAVERAS AIR FAIRE ▪ April 22
AA Mother Lode Chapter 484 event with airplane rides, aircraft and classic car displays, fly-in, music and open house. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; airplane rides 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for $10-$20. Fly in and open house are free. Calaveras County Airport, 3600 Carol Kennedy Drive, San Andreas. www.eaa484.org.
TASTE OF CALAVERAS ▪ April 22
Wineries and restaurants, select chefs, professional musicians and plein air artists gather for annual celebration. Cooking demonstrations, wine tasting, educational wine and food pairing seminars and silent auction. Noon-4 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys. $50 advance, $55 at gate. 209-736-1333; www.angelscampbusiness.com.
GOLD COUNTRY PEDDLER’S FAIRE ▪ April 23
Historic Knights Ferry Gold Country Peddler’s Faire features antiques, collectibles, crafts and more than 100 dealers. Knights Ferry Recreation Area, 17968 Covered Bridge Road. Free. 209-480-3602.
HUGHSON FRUIT & NUT FESTIVAL ▪ April 29-30
The community event will include tethered balloon rides, vendors, food, farmers market, kids activities, live entertainment, tastings, a chili cook off, car show and more. Downtown Hughson. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Hughson. hughsonchamber.org.
SONORA SPRING FESTIVAL ▪ April 29
Annual family event features arts and craft vendors, live entertainment, street entertainment, hair and fashion show and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Sonora. Free. www.sonoraca.com.
DELHI MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL ▪ April 29
Annual event, with food, fun and entertainment. 1-8 p.m. Delhi High School, 16881 Schendel Ave. 209-632-2436.
CAFE SHALOM ▪ May 7
Jewish food and cultural celebration with food, live music, bake sale, gift shop, more. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $18 advance, $20 at the door; $10 age 5-12, free under age 5. www.cbsmodesto.org.
FOOD & FUN
SIERRA RAILROAD DINNER TRAIN ▪ Ongoing
Sunset dinner and Wild West trains, Sunday brunch trains. Sierra Railroad Golden Sunset and Daylight Trains, 330 S. Sierra Ave., Oakdale. Call or check website for times and prices. 800-866-1690.
www.sierrarailroad.com.
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. first and third Sundays of month. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Ongoing
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Ongoing
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perko’s, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Special Easter celebration April 15 with egg hunt at 10 a.m. and Easter Bunny available for pictures from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET DINNER ▪ April 29
Omelet, potatoes, biscuits, fruit and beverage 4:30-7 p.m. Escalon United Methodist Church, 2000 Jackson Ave. (Hwy 120 East), Escalon. $8 adults, $4 under age 10. free under age 5. 209-838-1212.
STANISLAUS RIB COOKOFF ▪ May 6
Competition between Modesto Fire Fighters and Modesto Police Officers in fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club of Stanislaus County. Private home. $50. 209-222-5830 or www.bgcstan.org/ribcookoff.
SPRING TEA ▪ May 6
Proceeds benefit Salvation Army. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. St Paul's Episcopal Church, 1528 Oakdale Road, Modesto. $20. 209-522-3267
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETING ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
HEIRLOOM GARDENING ▪ Through April 22
Presentations by Riverbank Heirloom Garden Club on heirloom gardening, saving seeds. 2 p.m. April 1 at the Waterford Library; April 22 at the Salida Library.
YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB ▪ April 21
Rich Cimino presents “Birding in Alaska.” 6:45 p.m. Fellowship Hall, College Avenue Congregational Church. Free. 209-300-4253
MODESTO SPRING GARDEN TOUR ▪ April 22
Modesto Garden Club event features seven gardens to tour, front and back yards and some interiors. Proceeds benefit scholarships and club beautification projects. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Locations provided with tickets, $20 general, $10 under age 10. modestogardenclub.org
DELTA TULE TREKKERS WALK ▪ April 22
Noncompetitive 5K and 10K walks in honor of the club’s 30th anniversary. 8 a.m.-noon. Starting point Lathrop Dog Park Picnic Area, 17801 Inland Passage Way, Lathrop. Picnic lunch for participants follows. www.deltatuletrekkers.org.
COULTERVILLE HERITAGE ROSE TOUR ▪ April 22
Rose Rustlers lead walking tour through historic Coulterville. Tea served on return; roses available for purchase. 10 a.m.-noon. Starts at the History Center, Highways 49 and 132. Tour free.
ARTISAN CRAFT FAIRE ▪ April 22
Handmade items. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Waterford Historical Museum, Highway 132 and Bentley. Free
TURLOCK GARDEN CLUB TOUR ▪ April 29
Seven homes featured. Proceeds provide scholarships for high school seniors and college students in Turlock and neighboring communities and help fund charitable organizations and beautification projects. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Locations provided with tickets, $20 adults, $10 children, available at The Greenery in Turlock, West Turf Nursery in Modesto, Morris Nursery in Riverbank.
SPRING BAZAAR & CAR SHOW ▪ April 30
Sacred Heart Parish, Patterson, annual event with carnival games, bounce house, food, crafts, car show, more. Noon. 505 M St., Patterson. Free. 209-892-9321.
STAR WARS DAY ▪ May 4
Mark the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars” with live music, cosplayers and fan groups, sabre battles and a laser light show. Special Screening of “Spaceballs” at Brenden Theater. 6 p.m. 10th Street Plaza, Modesto.
COUNTRY QUILTERS SPEAKERS ▪ May 4
Central California Art Association features speakers from Country Crossroads Quilters, Angie Gohn and Teresa Seifert, discussing the art of working with fiber and quilting. 6:30 p.m. Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto. 209-529-3369.
AGE WITH MOVEMENT ▪ May 5
Celebration kicks off Older Americans Month with vendor booths, balance and fitness testing, blood pressure checks, 1-3 mile walk, pet parade, bingo and health and wellness information booths. 8 a.m.-noon. East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Drive, Modesto. www.HealthyAgingAssociation.org.
GOLD RUSH WRITERS’ CONFERENCE ▪ May 5-7
12th annual conference. Guest speaker program featuring author and poet James Ragan on May 6 at 7:30 p.m., Hotel Leger, 8304 Main St., Mokelumne Hill, $5 advance, evenbrite.com or $10 (cash only) at the door. For conference times and details, see www.goldrushwriters.com.
TALENT
TURLOCK YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS AUDITIONS ▪ May 8-9
Auditions for “Bring it On” for incoming freshmen through outgoing seniors 6-8 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium. Callbacks May 12; rehearsals begin May 30; performances Aug. 4-6.
Comments