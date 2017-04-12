6 Things To Do This Week

Billy Gilman
Last season’s “The Voice” runner-up Billy Gilman comes to the Gallo Center for the Arts. The country music singer landed a Billboard hit with “One Voice” at age 11, making him the youngest artist ever to have a Top 40 single on the country chart. He was also was nominated for a Grammy Award for best male country vocal performance for the single. Now 28, his recent singles include “Say You Will” and “Because of Me.”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$79
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Devised Theatre Project
Center Stage Conservatory returns with its second annual Devised Theatre Project. This year’s instillation is “Love in Dead Silence,” written by Summer Krafft and Melchor Sahagun III, with music by Charles Tyler Rogers. The show follows two lovers, Gabe and Natalia (Nandi Renee and Roni Espinoza), who have been locked in their apartment for months because one believes the world is ending. Center Stage Artistic Director Traci Sky Sprague directs the show.
WHEN: Opens 8 p.m. Friday, April 14; runs 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays through April 30; 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27
WHERE: Center Stage Conservatory, Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$15; pay what you will night April 27
CALL: 209-846-0179
ONLINE: www.centerstagemodesto.com
Science on Screen
The free Science on Screen series continues with a screening of the futuristic sci-fi film “Gattaca” and a presentation on about “Forensic Science In Crisis.” The series partners the State with the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The event offers students classroom credit and more. The 1997 futuristic film starring Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke is set in a world where genetics trump everything else.
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-527-4697
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
Stevie B
The “King of Freetyle,” Stevie B, returns to Modesto. Stevie B had freestyle dance hits through the ’80s and ’90s. As one of the early Latin freestyle stars, Stevie B has a No. 1 hit in 1990 with “Because I Love You (The Postman Song).” The Old School Saturday production show will also feature freestyle, throwback and vinyl sets by DJs Steve Dtrix, Chill, Tease, 9T9 and Hocus. Stevie B last played Modesto in 2013.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15
WHERE: Modesto Banquet Hall, 810 N. Ninth St.
TICKETS: $25 general, $50 preferred
CALL: 209-402-1764
ONLINE: www.ongotickets.com
Dennis Regan
Veteran clean comic Dennis Regan, older brother of fellow comic Brian Regan, comes to play a benefit show for the H.O.S.T. House in Patterson. Regan was a writer for the long-running CBS sitcom “The King of Queens.” He has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and the “Late Show with David Letterman.” Proceeds go to H.O.S.T. House, the only homeless shelter serving the county’s West Side.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, April 14
WHERE: Federated Church Fellowship Hall, 45 S. El Circulo Ave., Patterson
TICKETS: $15 advance, $20 door
CALL: 800-838-3006
ONLINE: www.hosthousecomedynight.com
Modesto Film Society
The Modesto Film Society will screen the Harrison Ford thriller “Witness.” The 1985 film, set in Amish country, follows a detective tasked with protecting the only witness to a murder, a 10-year-old Amish boy. The film also stars Kelly McGillis, Lukas Haas and Danny Glover. The Modesto Film Society screens films from the 1930s to 1990s about once a month at the downtown Modesto theater.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $8
CALL: 209-527-4697
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
- Marijke Rowland
