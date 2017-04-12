The farce is with Sonora’s Sierra Rep with fast-paced “Noises Off”

They say timing is everything in comedy. And seldom is that more true than the high-energy farce “Noises Off.”
Sierra Repertory Theatre opens the comedy about a play-within-a-play Friday, April 14, at its Fallon House Theatre. The fast-paced production depicts a theater company’s on-stage and behind-the-scenes antics as it rehearses and performs a new show.
“I’ve been in so many farces, but this is like the ultimate farce,” said upstate New York-based actor Mark Poppleton, who plays the show’s beleaguered director Lloyd. “This play is all about timing, things happen click, click, click.”
Poppleton, who previous worked with Sierra Rep on “Cyrano” and “My Fair Lady,” said one scene has him running for two minutes straight, up stairs and down stairs and grabbing this and that. In the show, told from different performances and perspectives of the same act of the play-within-a-play, the dialogue is repeated with subtle changes.
“When you have physical comedy you need to have physical actors who don’t mind making fools of themselves. There is crazy running around, crazy faces, crazy gestures,” he said. “But what is really good about the piece is it’s all based on realism. So when it’s heightened they are doing a play within a play.”
Returning to the role of wanna-be diva Dotty is Sierra Rep veteran Becky Saunders, who also played her in Sierra Rep’s last production of the show in 2001. Dotty is the farce-within-a-farce’s star and chief investor.
“I would play this role 20 times if I could,” said Saunders. “She is the grand diva, even though she doesn’t warrant the credits to be that. That’s a part of theater too; every theater has these characters who have their own roles within the company.”
This will be Saunder’s last role as solely an actress with the company. In August she will take over as the company’s managing director, replacing the retiring Sara Jones. The production also marks the final time Jones’ husband, Sierra Rep co-founder and Producing Director Dennis Jones, will direct before he steps down as well.
“It’s very important that (this show) has a very good cast. It’s becoming more and more fun as we go on and that means we have a good chemistry,” Saunders said. “This is one of the funniest pieces ever written and we want our production to continue that reputation.”
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
WHAT: Sierra Repertory Theatre’s “Noises Off”
WHEN: Opens 7 p.m. Friday, April 14; runs 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, and 2 or 7 p.m. Thursday through May 14
WHERE: Sierra Repertory Theatre, Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia State Historic Park
TICKETS: $32-$37, senior and student discounts available
CALL: 209-532-3120
ONLINE: www.sierrarep.org
