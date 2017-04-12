Calendar: Events across the Modesto region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
BILLY GILMAN ▪ April 19
Country singer. 7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $39-$79.
MIGUEL BOSE ▪ April 20
Latin music star. 7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $99-$159.
MPA 50TH GALA CONCERT ▪ April 22
Modesto Performing Arts brings in 120 alumni performers from over the past 50 year to recreate songs they originally sang in their MPA performances. 2 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $29-$55.
EXPEDITIONS ▪ April 22
Collaborative concert from Johansen High School. 7 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $8-$12.
AN EVENING OF DANCE ▪ April 27-28
Juline Regional Youth Ballet. 7:30 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $15.
S.F. SCOTTISH FIDDLERS ▪ April 29
100 fiddlers backed by piano, drums, cellos, guitars, harps and even flutes. 7:30 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $20-$35.
VIVAN FESTEJOS! ▪ April 30
Mother’s Day ballet folklorico celebration featuring the Calidanza Dance Company 3 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $25-$35.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE BEGINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Lesson, play-along. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St. at I Street. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
April 23, CSUS Jazz Band, Creole Jazz Kings, Midnight Rose Jazz Band; May 21, Martin Martinez Big Band; June 18, The Cocuzzi Trio; July 16, B-Sharp & The Axxidentals; Aug. 20, Fulton Street Jazzz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. Info: 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
KASH IN ENSEMBLE ▪ Through April 30
Acoustic music. 1 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Columbia Nursery, 22004 Parrots Ferry Road, Sonora. $15
MODESTO SYMPHONY YOUTH ORCHESTRA ▪ April 14
Chamber Ensembles in recital. 7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St., Modesto. 209-522-9046.
BRITISH INVASION/SHAGADELIC CELEBRATION ▪ April 15
Chris Murphy and more. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $10; bar proceeds benefit Hope Haven West. 209-402-7900.
SWISS ECHOES SPRING CONCERT & DANCE ▪ April 22
San Joaquin Valley Swiss Echoes with special guests “Heimatchor” and Swiss Echoes’s Children’s Choir. Featuring folk songs and yodels. 7:30 p.m. Swiss Hall, Manley and East Main streets, Ripon. $10 advance, $12 at the door. $12 adults, $6 age 12 and under. 209-531- 2577 or 209-667- 1087.
SPRING CONCERT ▪ April 22-23
Columbia College Community Chorus. 7:30 p.m. April 22, 3 p.m. St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 13880 Joshua Way, Sonora. April 23. $5-$12. 209-586-5965.
THE RYKERT TRIO ▪ April 28
Music from sacred to opera to Broadway and more. 7 p.m. Geneva Presbyterian Church, Modesto. Free with offerings taken to fund production of group’s first CD.
STEVIE RAY TRIBUTE SHOW ▪ May 6
Dave Sousa and friends, Lovestruck featuring Catfish Daniels. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $10; bar proceeds benefit Hope Haven West. 209-402-7900.
LETS CELEBRATE LIFE - A REUNION OF SOULS ▪ May 13
All Star Band. 5 p.m. doors, 6 p.m. show. The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $10; bar proceeds benefit Hope Haven West. 209-402-7900.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: PAINTED WOOD ▪ May 20
Music that incorporates storytelling, opera, classic Israeli songwriting, and lyrics in English and Hebrew. 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306. www.modestounplugged.com.
A LA LUNE ▪ June 3
Evening of “musical hijinks. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $10; bar proceeds benefit Hope Haven West. 209-402-7900.
JOURNEY REVISITED ▪ June 10
Journey tribute band . 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $10; bar proceeds benefit Hope Haven West. 209-402-7900.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “THE ZOOKEEPER'S WIFE” ▪ April 14-22
7 p.m. $8-$10.
FILM: “KEDI” ▪ April 14-21
In Turkish with English subtitles. Profile of an ancient city and its unique people, as seen through the eyes of a cat. $8-$10.
SCIENCE ON SCREEN ▪ April 15
Forensic Science In Crisis: How Proteins Can Help discussion followed by film “Gattaca.” 2:30 p.m. Free.
FILM: “WITNESS” ▪ April 16
Modesto Film Society. 2 p.m. $8
SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH FILM: “AUDRIE & DAISY” ▪ April 20
Documentary presented by Stanislaus Family Justice Center, CSU, Stanislaus, Stanislaus County Office of Education, and the Stanislaus County Office Commission for Women. 7 p.m. Free
FILM: “AFTER THE STORM” ▪ April 21-22
In Japanese with English subtitles. A man struggles to take back control of his existence. $8.
FILM: “TOMORROW: ALL OVER THE GLOBE, SOLUTIONS ALREADY EXIST” ▪ April 22
Earth Day presentation. 1 p.m. Free.
BIRDING FILMS ▪ April 23
Two films on birding from Sierra Club, Stanislaus Audubon Society, Great Valley Museum, and Stanislaus Wildlife Refuge with “My Big Year: Photographing Birds in the Central Valley” and feature film “The Big Year.” Doors open 1 p.m. $10.
FUN RAISER ▪ Thursday, April 27
Epsilon Nu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma hosts wine, appetizers, raffle prizes and classic film “Some Like It Hot.” 5:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. film. $25. 209-545-0883.
SCIENCE ON SCREEN ▪ April 29
Behold Livermorium: A Quest for New Elements with Dawn Shaughnessy from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Followed by film “Iron Man 2.” 2:30 p.m. Free.
PURPLE RAIN PARTY II ▪ April 29
Tribute to Prince with live music by Tim Allen and Joe Barretta, Laser, light show, dancingm screebubg if “Purple Rain.” 6:30 p.m.; screening 7:45 p.m. $20.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“LOVE IN DEAD SILENCE” ▪ April 14-30
2017 installment of local Center Stage Conservatory’s Devised Theatre Project. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. CSS Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. centerstagemodesto.com
“RUMORS” ▪ April 21-30
West Side Players Production. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. $15-$18. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. 209-862-4490 or www.westsidetheatre.org.
“OLIVER” ▪ May 4-5
Whitmore Charter High School production. 6:30 p.m. Campus multi-purpose room, 3435 Don Pedro Road, Ceres $8.
“MULAN JUNIOR” ▪ May 5-7
Turlock Youth Performing Arts production. 7 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium. $10.
ART
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
April through May, Andrea Morris with artist receptions April 20 and May 18 from 5-9 p.m. April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through June 2, Central California Art Showcase in conjunction with Carnegie Arts Center. April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TINKERTANK ▪ 209 661-9390
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1003 12th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
May 11, Aug. 10, Nov. 9, Evening art walks several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “A Record of Time – Clocks and Calendars.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto.
www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
SONORA JOE’S ▪ 209-533-4455
Through June 3, Patrick Michael Karnahan’s paintings of Jamestown’s historic Sierra Railroad. 140 South Washington St., Sonora
STANISLAUS COUNTY ARTIST STUDIOS ▪ 209-529-3369
April 22-23, Stanislaus Artist Open Studio, 55 artists in various studio locations in Modesto, Turlock and Oakdale. $10.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
TURLOCK ART GALLERY ▪ 209-634-8911
Ongoing, “Rhett Regina Owings: Monterey Coast.” Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays. 132 S. Center St., Turlock.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
YOSEMITE MUSEUM GALLERY ▪ 209-372-0200
Through April 30, “Yosemite Renaissance 32.” 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. daily. 9037 Village Dr, Yosemite Valley.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons. No partner or experience necessary. Open to teens and older. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-634-8843 or 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Second Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
FAMILY FRIDAY ▪ April 21
“Earth Day – Yay!” with family-friendly art projects. 7 p.m. Free.
“THE REBIRTH OF THE MUSE” ▪ Through April 23
Works by members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association in the lobby galleries. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday.
“CALIFORNIA ART SHOWCASE” ▪ Through June 2
Collaborative juried exhibition with Modesto’s Mistlin Gallery featuring 162 works in a variety of mediums.
FAMILY FRIDAY – EARTH YAY! ▪ April 21
Earth Day program. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
April 14, Super Huey; April 15, Night Fever; April 20, Rusty Rockers; April 21, Mustache Harbor; April 22, Gotcha Covered; April 27, Mojo Jackson Band; April 28, Jones and Fischer Band; April 29, The Band Fresh. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
DENNIS REGAN ▪ April 14
With Tramane Webb. Comedy Benefit for H.O.S.T. House (Helping Others Sleep Tonight). Doors open 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Federated Church Fellowship Hall, 45 S. El Circulo Ave., Patterson. $15 advance, $20 door. 800-838-3006 or HostHouseComedyNight.com
STEVIE B. ▪ April 15
8 p.m. Modesto Banquet Hall, 810 North 9th St. $20-$50. www.ongotickets.com or 209-302-0013
JOHN MCCLELLAN April 18
Special stand up comedy night. 7:30 p.m. Che’root Cigar Lounge, 915 10th St, Modesto. Free. 209-492-914.
HA-SAUCE DELIGHT COLLEGE COMEDY NIGHT ▪ April 20
A.J. DeMello, Shannon Murphy, FC Sierra with headliner Mean Dave. 9 p.m. Free.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
MODESTO UNPLUGGED MUSIC FESTIVAL ▪ Through April 30
Live music showcase is a celebration of Americana, bluegrass, Celtic, country and all things acoustic in intimate spaces in around downtown Modesto. Various times in various locations; see www.modestounplugged.com for details. Tickets are $10-$15 depending on the show. Call 209-543-5306.
A PICKER’S STREET FAIR AND CAR SHOW ▪ April 15
Vintage cars, music, antiques and collectibles and crafts. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. 498 Fifth St. Gustine. 209-733-8050.
EARTH DAY IN THE PARK ▪ April 22
A day of “green” education, live entertainment, activities for all ages, food, Trash-Formation art contest for students K-12 and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Graceada Park, Sycamore and Needham streets, Modesto. Free. www.modestogov.com/415/Earth-Day.
STANISLAUS ARTIST OPEN STUDIO TOUR ▪ April 22-23
More than 55 artists at 36 studios and gallery venues primarily in Turlock, Modesto and Oakdale open their doors to the public. Meet local artists where they create their work, with studio tours, demonstrations and art to view and for sale. Map booklets double as tickets for the tour and will be available for $10, free age 18 and under. Tour hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more map purchase locations, see www.stanislausaos.wordpress.com.
CALAVERAS AIR FAIRE ▪ April 22
AA Mother Lode Chapter 484 event with airplane rides, aircraft and classic car displays, fly-in, music and open house. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; airplane rides 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for $10-$20. Fly in and open house are free. Calaveras County Airport, 3600 Carol Kennedy Drive, San Andreas. www.eaa484.org.
TASTE OF CALAVERAS ▪ April 22
Wineries and restaurants, select chefs, professional musicians and plein air artists gather for annual celebration. Cooking demonstrations, wine tasting, educational wine and food pairing seminars and silent auction. Noon-4 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys. $50 advance, $55 at gate. 209-736-1333; www.angelscampbusiness.com.
GOLD COUNTRY PEDDLER’S FAIRE ▪ April 23
Historic Knights Ferry Gold Country Peddler’s Faire features antiques, collectibles, crafts and more than 100 dealers. Knights Ferry Recreation Area, 17968 Covered Bridge Road. Free. 209-480-3602.
HUGHSON FRUIT & NUT FESTIVAL ▪ April 29-30
The community event will include tethered balloon rides, vendors, food, farmers market, kids activities, live entertainment, tastings, a chili cook off, car show and more. Downtown Hughson. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Hughson. hughsonchamber.org.
SONORA SPRING FESTIVAL ▪ April 29
Annual family event features arts and craft vendors, live entertainment, street entertainment, hair and fashion show and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Sonora. Free. www.sonoraca.com.
DELHI MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL ▪ April 29
Annual event, with food, fun and entertainment. 1-8 p.m. Delhi High School, 16881 Schendel Ave. 209-632-2436.
FOOD & FUN
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Special Easter celebration April 15 with egg hunt at 10 a.m. and Easter Bunny available for pictures from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET DINNER ▪ April 29
Omelet, potatoes, biscuits, fruit and beverage 4:30-7 p.m. Escalon United Methodist Church, 2000 Jackson Ave. (Hwy 120 East), Escalon. $8 adults, $4 under age 10. free under age 5. 209-838-1212.
STANISLAUS RIB COOKOFF ▪ May 6
Competition between Modesto Fire Fighters and Modesto Police Officers in fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club of Stanislaus County. Private home. $50. 209-222-5830 or www.bgcstan.org/ribcookoff.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETING ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
HEIRLOOM GARDENING ▪ Through April 22
Presentations by Riverbank Heirloom Garden Club on heirloom gardening, saving seeds. 2 p.m. April 1 at the Waterford Library; April 22 at the Salida Library.
ALCHEMY TURNS THOUGHT INTO ART ▪ April 15
Artist Dwight Wigley and patrons join in community art project. Part of Merced Art Hop 5-9 p.m. Merced Multicultural Arts Center, 645 W. Main St., Merced. Free. 209-228-7843.
WRITERS WORKSHOPS ▪ April 15
Sonora Writers Group presents “Successful Self Marketing” with Sandy Lee. 10 a.m. noon. Tuolumne County Library in Sonora. Free. 209-743-8097.
COLUMBIA’S VICTORIAN EASTER CELEBRATION ▪ April 16
Victorian Easter Parade 12:30 p.m., egg hunts noon. Columbia State Historic Park, Columbia. Free. 209-536-1672 or visitcolumbiacalifornia.com
YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB ▪ April 21
Rich Cimino presents “Birding in Alaska.” 6:45 p.m. Fellowship Hall, College Avenue Congregational Church. Free. 209-300-4253
DELTA TULE TREKKERS WALK ▪ April 22
Noncompetitive 5K and 10K walks in honor of the club’s 30th anniversary. 8 a.m.-noon. Starting point Lathrop Dog Park Picnic Area, 17801 Inland Passage Way, Lathrop. Picnic lunch for participants follows. www.deltatuletrekkers.org.
COULTERVILLE HERITAGE ROSE TOUR ▪ April 22
Rose Rustlers lead walking tour through historic Coulterville. Tea served on return; roses available for purchase. 10 a.m.-noon. Starts at the History Center, Highways 49 and 132. Tour free.
ARTISAN CRAFT FAIRE ▪ April 22
Handmade items. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Waterford Historical Museum, Highway 132 and Bentley. Free
SPRING BAZAAR & CAR SHOW ▪ April 30
Sacred Heart Parish, Patterson, annual event with carnival games, bounce house, food, crafts, car show, more. Noon. 505 M St., Patterson. Free. 209-892-9321.
WOMEN BUILD ▪ May 12-13
Fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity. Get family and friends involved with team to help build a Habitat home. 8:30-2:30. Register at www.stanislaushabitat.org.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Ongoing
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Ongoing
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Ongoing
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Ongoing
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Ongoing
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Ongoing
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
MERCED SUNDAY SOCIAL DANCE Ongoing
Sunday dance featuring music by Just Friends and a free samba slide dance lesson. Refreshments available. 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Merced Community Center Ballroom, 755 W. 15th St. $8. 209-723-0839.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Ongoing
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
TURLOCK YOUTH PERFORMING ARTS AUDITIONS ▪ May 8-9
Auditions for “Bring it On” for incoming freshmen through outgoing seniors 6-8 p.m. Turlock Community Auditorium. Callbacks May 12; rehearsals begin May 30; performances Aug. 4-6.
Comments