Latin music superstar Miguel Bosé reflects on his 40-year career in the limelight

When your mother was a famed actress and your father an acclaimed bullfighter, the limelight runs in your veins.
So, naturally, for acclaimed Spanish-language singer Miguel Bosé, the limelight has been the one of the constants of his 40-year career. The musician has been a major force in Latin music for decades, selling over 30 million albums worldwide, charting 70 No. 1 singles and taking home Latin Grammys including the 2013 2013 Latin Recording Academy Person Of The Year trophy. Last year, his MTV Unplugged album debuted No. 1 in nine countries.
The international superstar kicks off the U.S. leg of his Estaré Tour at Modesto’s Gallo Center for the Arts on Thursday, April 20. The Modesto Bee interviewed Bosé via phone from his Panama home recently and talked about his 40-year career, MTV success and more.
Q: So last year you released your popular MTV Unplugged concert and album. You’ve been approached by MTV twice before about doing the series. Why did you decide it was time?
A: Well, things happen when they have to happen, when they mature. The first time in 1993 (when MTV asked), I was touring Europe and I felt sick so I couldn’t do it. So I had to wait until until 2004 and then the tour was too packed; I didn’t have time. So eventually it had to happen as it happened.
Q: Were you worried about adapting your sound to a more acoustic sound?
A: My production set is not acoustic at all. I work with computers; I compose with the computer. So the original idea, sound and even the way of singing is very much linked to computers since the very beginning of my career – at least since 1986.
To translate all of that into acoustic, in the beginning, I was really scared. I thought, I’m going to lose so much of my identity. I wasn’t very sure about doing it. But I just found the secret was based on not trying to do that. Do not translate exactly the same arrangement, the same idea. It would never work. It was a special project, so I said let’s do something special. What I did was create new arrangements and also new structures. You are obliged to also sing in a different way. The sounds and the harmonics, they sound like new songs. They don’t sound like the original ones. The surprise of the project is that most of the songs that are so well known all of a sudden appear transformed like they are new.
Q: You brought along a lot of famous friends for the show (Fonseca, Juanes, Natalia Lafourcade, Marco Antonio Solis, Pablo Alborán, Maná and Ximena Sariñana). Why did you want them to be part of it?
A: It’s a special project and you want to make them more special. The idea of having great guests made it even more special. ... One of the things I really like is to share (music) with friends.
Q: This year marks the 40th anniversary of your breakout album, “Linda,” from 1977. Looking back on that, what does that album mean to you and how do you feel you’ve evolved as an artist since?
A: I started with this when I was 19 and I’m celebrating 40 years of a career. I grew up with music. When I was 19, I did music of a boy. ... So when I was 30, my music had already evolved because I grew up – in ways of writing, composing music, understanding music. When I became a producer, I started using my own stuff and the seal of my identity appeared 100 percent. That has very much to do with how I evolved.
Q: You famously grew up around some legendary family friends – Pablo Picasso and Ernest Hemingway – and your mom was an actress and father a bullfighter. How did being immersed in that kind of environment cultivate you as an artist?
A: I was very little; I didn’t know who those people were. I think the biggest influence on me first of all is my DNA – my father and mother were both artists in their own way. Also, you choose things you are interested in.
Q: You tour around the world, in South and Central America and Europe. When you gear up for a U.S. tour, do you approach those audiences differently or the same?
A: It’s the same thing, the concert is the same, the attitude is the same. My audience is a Latin audience, but wherever it is the same concert, same thing, same songs, same production, same everything.
Q: I believe Modesto is the kickoff show for your US Estaré Tour. What can people expect from the show?
A: Each town responds in a very different way. Each town has its own way of approaching the music. It is reuniting four generations, so it’s a kind of a walk through some track of all those generations.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
Xxxxxxxxxxxx
WHAT: Miguel Bosé
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $99-$159
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Comments