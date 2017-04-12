In brief: Modesto student chosen for national Carnegie orchestra

Modesto violinist Jonathan Altman has been selected to be in Carnegie Hall’s 2017 National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America.
The Enochs High student is one of 116 young musicians chosen from across the country for the fifth annual national youth orchestra presented by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute. The 2017 orchestra consists of teen musicians, ages 16-19, who come from 33 different states. The musicians will take part in a three-week training residency this summer led by professional orchestra musicians followed by a world tour. This year’s travel will focus on Latin America. The orchestra kicks off its performances at Carnegie Hall, followed by shows in Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia.
Altman is one of 15 teen musicians selected from California. He also studies at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and has played in the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra, Young People’s Symphony Orchestra and Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Modesto Junior College concerts
Modesto Junior College presents a slew of concerts this week from its music department.
First will be the 40th annual New Music Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, in the auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on the east campus. The program features performances of original music compositions by student, faculty and local composers. This year’s concert is dedicated to the memory of Shirley Woodward, MJC professor emeritus, pianist, accompanist, composer, theorist and mentor, who helped to found the concert. The show is free and open to the public, with a reception to follow in the lobby.
Then the Symphonic Band, conducted by Erik Maki, plays at 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, in the main auditorium on the east campus. The event is free and open to the public.
The MJC Community Orchestra, directed by Anne Martin, presents its spring concert “The Wild West and Outer Space” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center. Tickets are $5 general, $1 students and seniors.
The MJC Community Concert Band, also conducted by Maki, then presents a its spring performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the main auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.
Townsend Opera season
Townsend Opera has announced its first season under new Artistic Director Ryan Murray.
The Modesto opera company abruptly ended its current season after its partnership with Fresno Grand Opera dissolved last month. Murray took over from Matthew Buckman, who had been with the company since 2008 but left to be closer to his fiancée earlier this year.
The new season is a return to more traditional and familiar opera favorites for the company. The season will open and close with its full opera productions at the Gallo Center for the Arts. The productions will be Gioachino Rossini’s “Barber of Seville” Sept. 15-17 and Giacomo Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” April 27-29. In between operas, the company will present a series of special events including recitals, holiday shows and more.
For more information, visit www.townsendopera.com.
Comic John McClellan
Touring headliner comic John McClellan comes to Modesto’s Che’root Cigar Lounge on Tuesday, April 18.
McClellan has been an opening act for David Lee Roth, is a past winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition and was a recent finalist in the prestigious San Francisco Comedy Competition. He is most perhaps most known for his appearance on the Bravo reality series “Millionaire Matchmaker.” He appeared as a potential suitor for a client and took his date on a trip to New York City’s Museum Of Sex.
His show will be at 7:30 p.m. at Che’root downtown. No cover charge. More at www.boozecoma.com.
Alchemy Turns Thought Into Art project
As part of the ongoing Merced Art Hop Saturday, April 15, local artist Dwight Wigley will create a community art project.
The Alchemy Turns Thought Into Art project invites the public to paint tiles that will be placed in a structure designed by Merced artist Wigley. Each contributor will be photographed with his or her artwork, and those images will be part of a book produced after the event. The event is sponsored by University of California, Merced, Global Arts Studies Program, the School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts, the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, and Wrigket.
The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center and is free and open to the community. For more information, call 209-228-7843.
Comments