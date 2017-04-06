Showing off Central California’s talent at annual art show

The annual Central California Art Showcase exhibit is now on display at its joint Modesto and Turlock locations.
The exhibition will run through June 2 at both Modesto’s Mistlin Gallery and Turlock’s Carnegie Arts Center. This is the fourth year the galleries have collaborated on the unique juried exhibition.
This year 162 works in a variety of mediums were accepted from more than 400 entries. More than 100 artists are represented in the show from the Central Valley to Bay Area and foothills.
A free public artists’ reception will be Saturday, April 8, concurrently at both galleries. This year’s winners were selected by judges Cheryl Barnett, a sculptor from Merced; Dean Dallin, a painter from Fresno; and G. Dan Mitchell, a photographer from San Jose.
The winners were: best of show to “Mascot” by Dean Chance of Sacramento; awards of excellence to “Impact” by Thomas Molletta of Oakdale and “Celestial Simulacrum” by Alex Walker of Modesto; awards of distinction to “Facing Norma” by Abhilasha Natarajan of Tracy, “The Cottages” by Delbert Park of Tracy, “Destination Emerald Bay” by Dan Petersen of Ripon, “Cocktails” by Brian Swander of Modesto; awards of merit to “Zebra Illusions” by Anna Barber of Ripon, “Contemporary Tray” by Steve Bauman of Modesto, “Rhinocerotidae” by Stephanie Disch of Turlock, and “Waiting” by William Harris of Modesto; and honorable mentions went to “Pink Dolls” by Rita Barbano of Oakdale, “Moth Duchess” by Timothy Brown Jr. of Turlock, “Self-portrait after Bosch” by Don Hall of Turlock, “Yee-Ha” by William Harris of Modesto, “Rising Moon” by Sally Ruddy of Waterford, and “Stardust” by Richard Serros of Modesto.
Central California Art Showcase
WHEN: Artists reception 5-9 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Exhibition runs through June 2 at both galleries
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock; Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: Carnegie 209-632-5761; Mistlin 209-529-3369
