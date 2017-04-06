Entertainment

Region’s wine & beer tastings

What: Exploring Blends

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 2-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, April 7-9

Wines: Wines with multiple grapes, catchy names, and big flavors will be featured.

Cost: $5

What: Build Your Own Flight

Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Two whites, three reds of your choice will be poured.

Cost: $14

What: Springtime Flights

WHERE: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463

WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Easton Sauvignon Blanc, Cass Marsanne, Cass Viognier, Van Ruiten Chardonnay, Truchard Chardonnay will be poured.

Cost: $12

What: Gewurztraminer and Grenache

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Wines: G wines from around the world, which are perfect for Easter or spring picnics, will be featured.

Cost: $5

