6 Things To Do This Week

Love Modesto
The annual citywide day of community service known as Love Modesto returns. The event, which started in 2009, attracts thousands each year who volunteer their time to work on improvement projects around town. Festivities kick off in front of the Gallo Center for the Arts with free refreshments, music, activities and a kids play area. This year, the event will tackle some 115 projects across Modesto. Volunteers still are needed.
WHEN: Starts 8 a.m. Saturday, April 8
WHERE: Kickoff outside Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-566-9343
ONLINE: www.lovemodesto.com
“Sangre de un Angel”
Gallo Center Repertory Company presents the gang drama “Sangre de un Angel.” The show features an all local and Latino cast. The story addresses gang violence as well as familial bonds. In addition to the cast of close to a dozen, director Kimberly Ogden said Modesto graffiti artist Aaron Vickery and classical guitarist Luis Contreras both will perform live on stage during the production to add authenticity.
WHAT: Gallo Center Repertory Company’s “Sangre de un Angel”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8
WHERE: Foster Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $12
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Livingston Kite Festival
Go up to the highest heights at the sixth annual Livingston Kite Festival. The free community event from the Knights of Columbus features kite flying, competitions, crafting and entertainment. The Merced County Sheriff’s Department’s Vietnam-era Huey helicopter will land to kick off the event; the department also will display its SWAT armored vehicle Bearcat and water rescue boat. First 500 kids receive a free kite.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 9
WHERE: Livingston Middle School, 101 F St.
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-277-1402
ONLINE: http://livingstonkitefestival.com
Big Earl’s Dance Party
Popular Modesto blues act Big Earl and the Cryin’ Shame hosts a dance party featuring a lineup of local blues talent. Performing will be Shad Harris & the Groovenators, Rob Hill Band and Big Earl & The Cryin’ Shame. Proceeds from the show will benefit Hope Haven West, a Modesto-based charity that provides wheelchairs and mobility equipment to the disabled poor in developing nations.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8
WHERE: The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto
TICKETS: $10
CALL: 209-538-1496
ONLINE: www.unclelonnypresents.com
Victims’ Rights Rally & Safety Fair
The Stanislaus Family Justice Center and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office host the annual Victims’ Rights Rally & Safety Fair this weekend. The event raises awareness of victim rights and services in the community. The fair includes family safety information, public safety demonstrations, live music, face painting, costumed characters and a free barbecue lunch for everyone.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8
WHERE: Courthouse lawn, 1100 I St., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-525-5541
“Poetry in the Age of Trump”
The Sunday Arts Lecture series at the Carnegie Arts Center continues with a program on “Poetry in the Age of Trump: Resistance and the Poetic Voice.” Modesto poet laureate Stella Beratlis leads the talk about the role of poetry in political discourse. Beratlis, who took the city’s laureate mantle in 2016, will explore poetry in times of protest and share a selection of contemporary poetic voices of resistance.
WHEN: 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-632-5761
ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org
- Marijke Rowland
Comments