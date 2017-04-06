Calendar: Events across the Modesto region

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“SANGRE DE UN ANGEL” ▪ April 7
Drama. 7 p.m. Foster Family Theater. $12.
MSO: IT'S TIME FOR THREE ▪ April 7-8
Modesto Symphony Orchestra. 8 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $19-$92.
BILLY GILMAN ▪ April 19
Country singer. 7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $39-$79.
MIGUEL BOSE ▪ April 20
Latin music star. 7:30 p.m. Mary Stuart Rogers Theater. $99-$159.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE BEGINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Lesson, play-along. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St. at I Street. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
April 23, CSUS Jazz Band, Creole Jazz Kings, Midnight Rose Jazz Band; May 21, Martin Martinez Big Band; June 18, The Cocuzzi Trio; July 16, B-Sharp & The Axxidentals; Aug. 20, Fulton Street Jazzz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto. Info: 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
KASH IN ENSEMBLE ▪ Through April 30
Acoustic music. 1 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Columbia Nursery, 22004 Parrots Ferry Road, Sonora. $15
THE BOYS OF SUMMER THE EAGLES TRIBUTE ▪ April 8
Tribute band. 8 p.m. $20-$24. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. 209-862-4490 or www.westsidetheatre.org.
MUSIC AT THE GMC: PETER DALDRY ▪ April 8
Celtic folk contemporary style. 7:30 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, recital hall, 1502 E St., Modesto. $15; free age 12 and under. 209-543-5306. www.modestounplugged.com.
BIG EARL’S DANCE PARTY ▪ April 8
Big Earl, Shad Harris and Rob Hill. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $10; bar proceeds benefit Hope Haven West. 209-402-7900.
BIG BAND MEETS LATIN ▪ April 9
Columbia jazz series season finale with Mario Flores Latin Jazz band and guitarist/vocalist Johnny Valdes. 5 p.m. Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora. $15 reserved. 209-588-5126.
BRITISH INVASION/SHAGADELIC CELEBRATION ▪ April 15
Chris Murphy and more. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. The Portal, 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto. $10; bar proceeds benefit Hope Haven West. 209-402-7900.
SPRING CONCERT ▪ April 22-23
Columbia College Community Chorus. 7:30 p.m. April 22, 3 p.m. St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 13880 Joshua Way, Sonora. April 23. $5-$12. 209-586-5965.
THE RYKERT TRIO ▪ April 28
Music from sacred to opera to Broadway and more. 7 p.m. Geneva Presbyterian Church, Modesto. Free with offerings taken to fund production of group’s first CD.
THE STATE THEATRE
“THE WIZARD OF OZ” ▪ Through April 8
Modesto Christian Performing Arts production. 7 p.m. April 6-7; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. April 8. $10-$15.
FILM: “THE ZOOKEEPER'S WIFE” ▪ April 14
7 p.m. $8-$10.
SCIENCE ON SCREEN ▪ April 15
Forensic Science In Crisis: How Proteins Can Help discussion followed by film “Gattaca.” 2:30 p.m. Free.
FILM: “WITNESS” ▪ April 16
Modesto Film Society. 2 p.m. $8
FILM: “AFTER THE STORM” ▪ April 21
4 p.m. $8
FILM: “TOMORROW: ALL OVER THE GLOBE, SOLUTIONS ALREADY EXIST” ▪ April 22
Earth Day presentation. 1 p.m. Free.
BIRDING FILMS ▪ April 23
Two films on birding from Sierra Club, Stanislaus Audubon Society, Great Valley Museum, and Stanislaus Wildlife Refuge with “My Big Year: Photographing Birds in the Central Valley” and feature film “The Big Year.” Doors open 1 p.m. $10.
FUN RAISER ▪ Thursday, April 27
Epsilon Nu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma hosts wine, appetizers, raffle prizes and classic film “Some Like It Hot.” 5:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. film. $25. 209-545-0883.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
AESOP’S FALABLES ▪ Through April 8
Loosely based on a collection of famous fables. Performing Arts Building, Modesto Junior College, 435 College Ave. $6-$12.
“SISTER ACT” ▪ Through April 9
Comedic musical. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday, and 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. Thursday. Sierra Repertory Theatre, East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora $32-$37. 209-532-3120 or www.sierrarep.org.
“LOVE IN DEAD SILENCE” ▪ April 14-30
2017 installment of local Center Stage Conservatory’s Devised Theatre Project. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. CSS Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. centerstagemodesto.com
“RUMORS” ▪ April 21-30
West Side Players Production. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. $15-$18. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. 209-862-4490 or www.westsidetheatre.org.
ART
ALOFT GALLERY ▪ 209-533-2781
Through March, Gary Johnson. Wednesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 167 S. Washington St. Sonora.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
April through May, Andrea Morris with artist receptions April 20 and May 18 from 5-9 p.m. April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through June 2, Central California Art Showcase in conjunction with Carnegie Arts Center, with artist reception 5-9 p.m. April 8. April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St., Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org.
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
CHE’ROOT CIGAR LOUNGE ▪ 209-492-9141
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 915 10th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m.
modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TINKERTANK ▪ 209 661-9390
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1003 12th St., Modesto.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
May 11, Aug. 10, Nov. 9, Evening art walks several arts venues and businesses. 6-9 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “A Record of Time – Clocks and Calendars.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PEER RECOVERY ART PROJECT ▪ 209-581-1695
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1222 J St., Modesto. www.peerrecoveryartproject.org.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto.
www.preservationcoffee.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
SONORA JOE’S ▪ 209-533-4455
April 8-June 3, Patrick Michael Karnahan’s paintings of Jamestown’s historic Sierra Railroad with artists’s reception 5-8 p.m. April 8. 140 South Washington St., Sonora
STANISLAUS COUNTY ARTIST STUDIOS ▪ 209-529-3369
April 22-23, Stanislaus Artist Open Studio, 55 artists in various studio locations in Modesto, Turlock and Oakdale. $10.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
April 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto. stillsmokingstore.tripod.com.
TURLOCK ART GALLERY ▪ 209-634-8911
Ongoing, “Rhett Regina Owings: Monterey Coast.” Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays. 132 S. Center St., Turlock.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
YOSEMITE MUSEUM GALLERY ▪ 209-372-0200
Through April 30, “Yosemite Renaissance 32.” 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. daily. 9037 Village Dr, Yosemite Valley.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons. No partner or experience necessary. Open to teens and older. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-634-8843 or 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Second Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free.
www.turlockukejamz.org.
“THE REBIRTH OF THE MUSE” ▪ Through April 23
Works by members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association in the lobby galleries. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday.
“CALIFORNIA ART SHOWCASE” ▪ Through June 2
Collaborative juried exhibition with Modesto’s Mistlin Gallery featuring 162 works in a variety of mediums. Artist reception 5-9 p.m. April 8.
SUNDAY ARTS LECTURE ▪ April 9
Poetry in the Age of Trump: Resistance and the Poetic Voice, Stella Beratlis. 2-4:30 p.m.
FAMILY FRIDAY – EARTH YAY! ▪ April 21
Earth Day program. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
April 7, Metal Shop; April 8, Audioboxx; April 14, Super Huey; April 15, Night Fever; April 20, Rusty Rockers; April 21, Mustache Harbor; April 22, Gotcha Covered; April 27, Mojo Jackson Band; April 28, Jones and Fischer Band; April 29, The Band Fresh. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
DENNIS REGAN ▪ April 14
With Tramane Webb. Comedy Benefit for H.O.S.T. House (Helping Others Sleep Tonight). Doors open 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Federated Church Fellowship Hall, 45 S. El Circulo Ave., Patterson. $15 advance, $20 door. 800-838-3006 or HostHouseComedyNight.com
STEVIE B. ▪ April 15
8 p.m. Modesto Banquet Hall, 810 North 9th St. $20-$50. www.ongotickets.com or 209-302-0013
JOHN MCCLELLAN April 18
Special stand up comedy night. 7:30 p.m. Che’root Cigar Lounge, 915 10th St, Modesto. Free. 209-492-914.
HA-SAUCE DELIGHT COLLEGE COMEDY NIGHT ▪ April 20
A.J. DeMello, Shannon Murphy, FC Sierra with headliner Mean Dave. 9 p.m. Free.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
MODESTO UNPLUGGED MUSIC FESTIVAL ▪ Through April 30
Live music showcase is a celebration of Americana, bluegrass, Celtic, country and all things acoustic in intimate spaces in around downtown Modesto. Various times in various locations; see www.modestounplugged.com for details. Tickets are $10-$15 depending on the show. Call 209-543-5306.
LIVINGSTON KITE FESTIVAL ▪ April 9
Event features kite flying, competitions, crafting and entertainment. Merced County Sheriff’s Department’s Vietnam-era Huey helicopter will land to kick off the event; the department also will display its SWAT armored vehicle “Bearcat” and water rescue boat. First 500 kids receive a free kite. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Livingston Middle School, 101 F St., Livingston. Free. http://livingstonkitefestival.com
A PICKER’S STREET FAIR AND CAR SHOW ▪ April 15
Vintage cars, music, antiques and collectibles and crafts. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. 498 Fifth St. Gustine. 209-733-8050.
EARTH DAY IN THE PARK ▪ April 22
A day of “green” education, live entertainment, activities for all ages, food, Trash-Formation art contest for students K-12 and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Graceada Park, Sycamore and Needham streets, Modesto. Free. modestogov.com/415/Earth-Day.
STANISLAUS ARTIST OPEN STUDIO TOUR ▪ April 22-23
More than 55 artists at 36 studios and gallery venues primarily in Turlock, Modesto and Oakdale open their doors to the public. Meet local artists where they create their work, with studio tours, demonstrations and art to view and for sale. Map booklets double as tickets for the tour and will be available for $10, free age 18 and under. Tour hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more, see www.stanislausaos.wordpress.com.
CALAVERAS AIR FAIRE ▪ April 22
AA Mother Lode Chapter 484 event with airplane rides, aircraft and classic car displays, fly-in, music and open house. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; airplane rides 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for $10-$20. Fly in and open house are free. Calaveras County Airport, 3600 Carol Kennedy Drive, San Andreas. www.eaa484.org.
TASTE OF CALAVERAS ▪ April 22
Wineries and restaurants, select chefs, professional musicians and plein air artists gather for annual celebration. Cooking demonstrations, wine tasting, educational wine and food pairing seminars and silent auction. Noon-4 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys. $50 advance, $55 at gate. 209-736-1333; www.angelscampbusiness.com.
GOLD COUNTRY PEDDLER’S FAIRE ▪ April 23
Historic Knights Ferry Gold Country Peddler’s Faire features antiques, collectibles, crafts and more than 100 dealers. Knights Ferry Recreation Area, 17968 Covered Bridge Road. Free. 209-480-3602.
HUGHSON FRUIT & NUT FESTIVAL ▪ April 29-30
The community event will include tethered balloon rides, vendors, food, farmers market, kids activities, live entertainment, tastings, a chili cook off, car show and more. Downtown Hughson. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Hughson. hughsonchamber.org.
SONORA SPRING FESTIVAL ▪ April 29
Annual family event features arts and craft vendors, live entertainment, street entertainment, hair and fashion show and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Sonora. Free. www.sonoraca.com.
DELHI MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL ▪ April 29
Annual event, with food, fun and entertainment. 1-8 p.m. Delhi High School, 16881 Schendel Ave. 209-632-2436.
FILM
INDIE MOVIE NIGHT ▪ April 13
“The Royal Tenenbaums” Sonoroa Opera Hall, 250 S Washington St. Beer and wine and a “Cocktail Royal” as well as popcorn. Doors 6 p.m., movie 7 p.m. $10.
FOOD & FUN
SIERRA RAILROAD DINNER TRAIN ▪ Ongoing
Sunset dinner and Wild West trains, Sunday brunch trains. Sierra Railroad Golden Sunset and Daylight Trains, 330 S. Sierra Ave., Oakdale. Call or check website for times and prices. 800-866-1690.
www.sierrarailroad.com.
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. first and third Sundays of month. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Ongoing
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Ongoing
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Ongoing
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Ongoing
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Ongoing
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perko’s, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Special Easter celebration April 15 with egg hunt at 10 a.m. and Easter Bunny available for pictures from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 16th Street, between H and I streets. Free. 209-605-8536.
COLUMBIA FARMERS MARKET ▪ Ongoing
5 p.m. Thursdays. Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park. Free 209-499-8273.
PRESENTATION DINNER & DANCE ▪ April 8
Modesto Portuguese Pentecost Association dinner and dance music by Alcides. Presentation of 2017 royalty. 6 p.m. California Ballroom, 432 6th St., Modesto. $5-$10. 209-605-4548.
WHISKERINO DINNER DANCE ▪ April 8
6 p.m. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp. $25.
COLUMBIA WINE TASTING ▪ April 9
Benefit for Columbia College Hospitality Management Program with more than 70 wineries and food vendors. 1-4 p.m. Columbia State Park. $55 advance, $60 at the door. www.columbiawinetasting.com.
PUBLIC SAFETY AWARDS DINNER ▪ April 12
Honoring men and women from police, sheriff, CHP and fire departments and emergency dispatchers. 6 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $10 adults, $5 ages 12-7, free age 6 and under. 888- 291-0174.
ODDS & ENDS
RAILTOWN 1897 TRAIN RIDES ▪ Ongoing
Excursion rides on Saturdays and Sundays. South Fifth Avenue at Reservoir Road, Jamestown. $15 adults; $10 6-17; free under 6 and members. 209-984-3953. www.railtown1897.org.
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-606-7727.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
www.centenarychurch.net.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY MONTHLY MEETING ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
YOUNG AT HEART EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
The Healthy Aging Association offers group exercise classes for those 60 and older. Classes range from strength training, aerobics or tai chi. Call for information on class location and times. Healthy Aging Association, 121 Downey Ave., Suite 102, Modesto. Free. 209-523-2800.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
HEIRLOOM GARDENING ▪ Through April 22
Presentations by Riverbank Heirloom Garden Club on heirloom gardening, saving seeds. 2 p.m. April 1 at the Waterford Library; April 22 at the Salida Library.
SECOND SATURDAY FREE HISTORY TALKS ▪ April 8
Joe Titus speaks on the history of the Modesto Airport. 2 p.m. McHenry Museum, 14th and I streets, Modesto.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ April 8
Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. 209-533-0593.
RIDE FOR THE HEROES ▪ April 9
Yearly motorcycle ride brings attention to fallen heroes and fight against veteran suicide. Meet 9 a.m. at VFW Post 5059, 1405 Linwood Drive, Turlock. Free.
POETRY READING ▪ April 11
Sixteen Rivers Press event featuring poets Erin Rodoni and Gillian Wegener. 6 p.m. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. Free. www.sixteenrivers.org.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ April 11
Bolivian weaver and teacher Laverne Waddington will show how South American Weavers use rustic looms to create complex cloth. 10 a.m. Clubhouse at Rambling Hills Estates, 23732 Parrotts Ferry Road, Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
WALK THE STAGE FASHION SHOW ▪ April 13
Mentoring and education fundraiser presented by United Way. Fashions by Macy’s. 5:30 p.m. reception, 6 p.m show. Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto. $35.
WRITERS WORKSHOPS ▪ April 15
Sonora Writers Group presents “Successful Self Marketing” with Sandy Lee. 10 a.m. noon. Tuolumne County Library in Sonora. Free. 209-743-8097.
COLUMBIA’S VICTORIAN EASTER CELEBRATION ▪ April 16
Victorian Easter Parade 12:30 p.m., egg hunts noon. Columbia State Historic Park, Columbia. Free. 209-536-1672 or visitcolumbiacalifornia.com
COULTERVILLE HERITAGE ROSE TOUR ▪ April 22
Rose Rustlers lead walking tour through historic Coulterville. Tea served on return; roses available for purchase. 10 a.m.-noon. Starts at the History Center, Highways 49 and 132. Tour free.
ARTISAN CRAFT FAIRE ▪ April 22
Handmade items. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Waterford Historical Museum, Highway 132 and Bentley. Free
SPRING BAZAAR & CAR SHOW ▪ April 30
Sacred Heart Parish, Patterson, annual event with carnival games, bounce house, food, crafts, car show, more. Noon. 505 M St., Patterson. Free. 209-892-9321.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Ongoing
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Ongoing
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Dance on Tuesdays, second Fridays. First-time guests are free. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 7-10 p.m. second Fridays. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $4 members, $6 nonmembers; night: $5 and $7. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Ongoing
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Ongoing
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Ongoing
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-996-0844. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Ongoing
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MERCED SUNDAY SOCIAL DANCE ▪ Ongoing
Sunday dance featuring music by Just Friends and a free samba slide dance lesson. Refreshments available. 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Merced Community Center Ballroom, 755 W. 15th St. $8. 209-723-0839.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Ongoing
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
“FOOTLOOSE” AUDITIONS ▪ April 11
YES Company open auditions. 5 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. www.yescompany.org.
