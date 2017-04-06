In brief: More stars coming to Ironstone in Murphys

Ironstone Amphitheatre continues to fill in its summer concert series lineup with big names.
Coming to Murphys venue will be country icon Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves on Aug. 18, rockers Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows on July 24 and singer-songwriter Jason Mraz & His Superband on June 25. Tickets for all the shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
The new acts join a busy summer bill at the venue that already includes Toby Keith, John Mellencamp, The Moody Blues, Boston, Steve Miller, Kenny G and more. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ironstoneamphitheatre.net.
Walk the Stage for United Way
United Way of Stanislaus has enlisted local dignitaries and community members to Walk the Stage in a benefit for area students.
The fashion show will support the Graduation Coach program, a project from the United Way and Center for Human Services to help at-risk students. More than 25 local celebrities will take part while modeling clothes from Macy’s. Participants include Modesto City Council members Mani Grewal and Kristi Ah You, city of Modesto spokeswoman Amy Vickery, Center for Human Services representative Kate Trompetter and more.
Show starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Gallo Center for the Arts. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit www.uwaystan.org/walkthestage.
Amazon Eve in Turlock
Turlock native and actress Erika Ervin, known as Amazon Eve, returns to her hometown for a talk to the Turlock High School Gay Straight Alliance on Tuesday, April 11.
The transgender actress and fitness model starred in “American Horror Story: Freak Show” and – at 6 feet, 7 inches – holds the Guinness record for world’s tallest professional model. She has spoken out on LGBT rights and appeared at the Turlock Comic Con in February. She has two films coming out this year, “Chimera” and “Dead Squad.”
Her Turlock talk will focus on her personal and professional life, having a positive self-image and acceptance. The free event will be at 7 p.m. in the Turlock High performing arts building.
Modesto Junior College spring concerts
Modesto Junior College offers two free spring concerts this week.
First, the MJC Spring String Recital will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the east campus recital hall. The program features the students of Anne Martin, director of orchestra and strings at MJC, performing solo works of various composers. Performing will be the elementary strings class, string orchestra and guest artist Anthony Houth. Then, the Jazz Band Spring Concert will be at 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the east campus main auditorium. The 20-member Jazz Band will be conducted by Director of Bands Erik Maki.
The both events are open to the public and admission is free, with donations accepted.
Sixteen Rivers Press Poetry Reading
Bay Area-based Sixteen Rivers Press hosts a poetry reading on Tuesday, April 11, at Modesto’s Barkin’ Dog Grill.
The reading features poets Erin Rodoni and Gillian Wegener, both who have new spring releases with the nonprofit poetry collective publisher. Point Reyes native Rodoni’s work is called “Body, in Good Light” and Modesto writer Wegener’s is “This Sweet Haphazard.”
The show stats at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. For more information call 415-273-1303 or visit www.sixteenrivers.org.
St. James Concert Series
The St. James Concert Series welcomes violinist Makena Clark on Sunday, April 9.
Clark was raised in Tuolumne County and has performed locally at the Bach Festival and with the Mother Lode Friends of Music Orchestra. She has since toured across the globe and recently played in Germany with the California State University, Long Beach, Chamber Orchestra. For her Sonora program, she will be joined by violinist Isabel Seekatz, pianist Chase Loeb and cellist Carol Ann Loeb.
Show starts at 3 p.m. at the St. James Episcopal Church (aka The Red Church). Tickets are $15 adult, $6 students under $18. For more information call 209-586-0529 or visit www.sjconcertseries.org.
