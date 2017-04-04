Classical trio mixes metal, pop and more to create unique sound for Modesto Symphony

What do Guns N’ Roses, The Verve and Gustav Mahler have in common?
If you said two violins, a double bass and the Modesto Symphony Orchestra, you’d be right – and probably a very good guesser. The unusual combo will come together as part of the symphony’s upcoming show featuring guest artist Time for Three on Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, at the Gallo Center for the Arts. Modesto Symphony Music Director David Lockington will conduct the show.
Time for Three features violinists Nick Kendall and Charles Yang and double bassist Ranaan Meyer. The trio has been performing together for 15 years since being started by founding members Kendall, Meyer and violinist Zachary DePue. The men met while they were students together at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. DePue left the group in 2015 and Yang has taken over his spot as the trio continues to tour and perform internationally.
“We feel this is a unique group, starting with the fact that it’s two violins and a double bass,” Kendall said in a phone interview from his Washington, D.C., home. “It’s a very unexpected combination of instruments. The group has really functioned as three like-minded musicians who have the common ground of growing as artists through classical music. But we each have always had this desire to reach a broader audience.”
To do so, the classical trio has incorporated some contemporary sounds into its repertoire. That means they’re as comfortable playing Mahler, Beethoven and Mozart as they are tackling Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Kanye West. They also include bluegrass, folk and other genres in their sound. Their unique mix has landed them performing spots with symphonies across the country and a guest performance spot on “Dancing with the Stars.”
“There is a rich area between these two worlds, the classical and the commercial. That is where we have nurtured and planted our seeds. There is a lot of experimentation and creating our own way of making music,” Kendall said.
The addition of Yang in the past year has brought another element into their performances – singing. The Juilliard-trained violionist is also an accomplished vocalist. So Kendall said the group has added vocals to their shows.
“It’s like we have six instruments on stage now, the violins and bass and three voices,” Kendall said. “It’s really exciting to unpack.”
The group’s touring schedule is about half symphony shows and the other half solo performances. For the Modesto Symphony, Time for Three they will perform a number of pieces including what they call a “Mahler Mashup” combining his Symphony No. 1 with “In Time” by composer Steven Hackman,” Bittersweet Symphony” from The Verve and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses. They will also perform “Travels in Time for Three” by Chris Brubeck, son of the late jazz great Dave Brubeck.
The piece was written specifically for Time for Three by Brubeck about seven years ago. The trio collaborated with Brubeck on the composition, which draws from all the different genres of jazz including bebop, swing, blues and Creole. The group will be joined on stage during the performance by drummer Matt Scarano.
“Chris made us a perfect tailored suit from pieces of fabric we’d all chosen together. It fits us beautifully,” Kendall said.
The rest of the program includes music from “Back to the Future,” “Grand Canyon Suite” by Ferde Grofé and the original work “Banjo Love” from Time for Three members.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
WHAT: Modesto Symphony Orchestra with Time tor Three
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 7-8
WHERE: Rogers Theater, Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$92
CALL: 209-338-2100
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
