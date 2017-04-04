Religion Digest

Music
THE MELASHENKO FOUR – 6:30 p.m. April 21, Ceres Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1633 North Central Ave. Harmonies and testimony. Free. 209-538-1024.
Classes
SELF-HEALING WORKSHOP - Noon-2 p.m. April 2, Center for Spiritual Living, Modesto, 2125 Wylie Drive, Modesto. $20. 209-606-1582.
GRIEFSHARE – 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25, Centenary Church, McHenry and Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Support group for help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. 209-527-5441.
ADAM & EVE & EVOLUTION – Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. or Saturdays 9:30 a.m. through April 8, Saint Matthias Anglican Church, 101 S. First St., Oakdale. Five-week survey of the spectrum of Christian perspectives on scientific findings and interpreting Genesis 1-3. Registration required at saintmatthiasoakdale.com/aee or 209-847-2012.
BOOK STUDY – 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 16. “The Obstacle Is The Way” by Ryan Holiday. Center for Spiritual Living Modesto, 2125 Wylie Drive, Modesto. 209-648-3495.
PIONEER CLUB – 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 7, First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto. Bible Study Club for children kindergarten through fifth grade. 209-522-9046.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY – 10 a.m. Sundays, Healing Word Christian Fellowship Church, 950 Oakdale Road, Modesto. 209-450-6612.
WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDIES – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; call for times. Shelter Cove Church, 4242 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-567-3200.
MOPS – 6 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Trinity United Modesto Mothers of Preschoolers. 209-529-3228.
PIONEER CLUBS – 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Centenary Church, McHenry at Norwegian avenues, Modesto. Midweek program for preschool through fifth grade. Fee for materials. 209-527-5441.
GRIEFSHARE – 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Seminar and support for those who have lost a loved one. Free.
NEW CREATION IN CHRIST – 7 p.m. Fridays, Calvary Chapel, 4300 American Ave., Modesto. Faith-based ministry for men who are struggling against addiction and/or life-dominating sin. 209-545-5530.
BIBLE STUDIES – Various times, Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Ave., Modesto. Men’s and women’s classes. 209-523-4531
Miscellaneous
PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND EGG HUNT – 9-11 a.m. April 8, Calvary Baptist Church, 1732 Miller Ave., Modesto. Free. 209-524-0922.
EGG HUNT AND CARNIVAL – 2-6 p.m. April 15, Cornerstone Community Church, 17900 Comconex Road, Manteca. Inflatables, five egg hunts and characters available for pictures. Free. 209-825-1220 or cornerstonemanteca.com/events.
Lent & Easter Services
STATIONS OF THE CROSS – 7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 7, St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 1606 Imperial Ave., Modesto. Recited following 6:30 p.m. Traditional Latin Mass at 6:30 p.m. 209-599-6242.
CENTENARY CHURCH SERVICES – 9 a.m. April 9, Centenary Church, corner of Tokay and McHenry Avenues; brunch follows. 7 p.m. April 13, Maundy Thursday Service. 7 p.m. April 14, Good Friday Service. 6:30, 9 and 11 a.m. April 16, Easter Services. 209-527-5441 or www.centenarychurch.net
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH SERVICES – 7 p.m. April 13, Maundy Thursday Services; 6 p.m., April 14, Good Friday Service; 6:30 a.m. Sunrise Easter service and 10 a.m. traditional Easter service April 16; 11 a.m. egg hunt. First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto.
ST. JOSEPH’S CHURCH – 8 a.m. April 13, Holy Thursday with 6 p.m. concert and 7:30 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper in the church (Spanish in the hall). 8 a.m. April 14, Good Friday, Walk for Life Modesto (meets at East Ridge Community Church), with noon Live Stations of the Cross, 1:30 p.m. Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion, 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Novena, 6 p.m. Our Lady of Sorrows, Spanish and 7:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross. 8 a.m. April 15, Holy Saturday with 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil in the church and Spanish Mass in the hall. Easter Sunday Masses start with outdoor 6 a.m. Sunrise Mass, then 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. (Traditional Latin Form), 10:30 a.m. (in church and hall), noon, 1:30 p.m. in Spanish and at 5:30 p.m. 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto. www.stjmod.com or 209-551-4973.
EMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH – Weekday-Saturday services begin 7 p.m.: April 13, Maundy Thursday, Last Supper; April 14, Good Friday, Crucifixion; April 15, Holy Saturday, Service of Light. Easter Sunday service April 16 9:30 a.m. with pot luck brunch and egg hunt to follow. 324 College Ave. Modesto.
GOOD FRIDAY WALK-THROUGH – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. April 14, Redeemer Church, 820 H St., Modesto. Self-guided tour of the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus; children welcome. RedeemerModesto.com
