March 29, 2017

Region’s wine & beer tastings

What: Wines of the San Francisco Bay

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 2-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2

Wines: Wines from Livermore Valley along with others from Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz Counties will be featured.

Cost: $5

What: Spring Wine Fling

Where: Stewart & Jasper, McHenry Village, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 58, Modesto; 209-577-6887

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Wines: Baker & Brain Grenache Blanc, The Forager Chardonnay, Van Ruiten Zinfandel, Vine Cliff Cabernet Sauvignon, Boeger Petite Sirah will be poured.

Cost: $14

What: Weekly tastings

WHERE: Stewart & Jasper, Del Lago Plaza, 2985 Renzo Lane, Patterson; 209-895-9463

WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Wines: A variety of selections will be poured.

Cost: $12

What: Exploring Blends

Where: O’Brien’s Market, 4120 Dale Road, Modesto; 209-545-8100

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 6

Wines: Wines with multiple grapes, catchy names, and big flavors will be featured.

Cost: $5

